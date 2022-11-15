 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Delhi TV)   Photo of man with longest nose goes viral. Trifecta in play   (ndtv.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2022 at 9:23 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Popular with the ladies, I'd guess.

/ would have to rewrite the Kama Sutra
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well that's a shiatty 'article.'  "There was a guy, he had a long nose, this was his name, he was in the circus as a freak performer.  And here are quotes from other sites that have the same facts and that's it."  Such journalism, much history
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Norman Luxury Yacht
 
Bondith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's been done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Norman Luxury Yacht


Throat Warbler Mangrove!
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
you know he did it once
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/censored, because last time this got deleted.  Here (NSFW...ish) if you want the original.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And no Burger King bathroom was safe ...
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA: However, the record for the longest nose on a living person (male) belongs to Mehmet Ozyurek

Well that's not surprising, so glad he lost his election.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.