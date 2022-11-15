 Skip to content
Disney's wall of decency is starting to show some cracks
    Splash, Daryl Hannah's butt  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing people on screen still ok.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have a sub-channel on Disney+, Miramax+, a studio they created in the 90s so they could produce Tarantino and Kevin Smith movies. They could put Daryll's scandalous butt on there.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Youtube zDEWMG207Po
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Didn't Dennis Franz show his ass on that cop show on network TV like 30 years ago? I'm sure that was more offensive than this.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 459x306]


User name checks out. Wait a minute, would mermaid Daryl Hannah even have a bajingo, and would it have hair on it?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: Didn't Dennis Franz show his ass on that cop show on network TV like 30 years ago? I'm sure that was more offensive than this.


So did Hank Hill.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
SNL 70's A Lupner sketch. Dan Ackroyd comes in to fix the fridge, bends over, nothing but butt crack.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trocadero: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 459x306]

User name checks out. Wait a minute, would mermaid Daryl Hannah even have a bajingo, and would it have hair on it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tokin42: Trocadero: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 459x306]

User name checks out. Wait a minute, would mermaid Daryl Hannah even have a bajingo, and would it have hair on it?

[Fark user image 275x183]


TIL you can turn that into "sea silk" which is extremely soft and extremely valuable.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Since it hasn't been said yet, hey Subby - that headline?  Nice.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Killing people on screen still ok.


Especially a child's mother right in front of them.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i dont see much difference
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Mugato: Didn't Dennis Franz show his ass on that cop show on network TV like 30 years ago? I'm sure that was more offensive than this.

So did Hank Hill.


Yes, but those are butts (and animated butts) on unattractive men. Seeing a butt on a attractive woman might make your pants fit a little tighter which automatically makes it sexual, thereby making it unsuitable for children and old biddies with Puritannic sensibilities.

If it helps, Darryl Hannah poops and farts out of there. There is hair growing around there, guaranteed. There, the spell is broken. You're welcome!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: Didn't Dennis Franz show his ass on that cop show on network TV like 30 years ago?


Yes he did.

Family Guy Cutaways 1x02 - NYPD Blue
Youtube -9jTGZo-xYk
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Star Wars and Marvel, which, despite mostly bloodless violence

Which, if you think about it, makes it even more horrifying because they're trying to sanitize what is essentially just murder-porn so that they can sell it to impressionable children.  Not that it was any better under Lucas, of course.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thing we weren't exposed to an ass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's vitally important that no one never sees a butt, so they grow up thinking they're some kind of freak who's the only one with anatomical parts.
 
tnpir
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Darryl Hannah's butt in this movie had a big impact on my childhood. IYKWIMAITYD.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone may masturbate

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Good thing we weren't exposed to an ass.
[Fark user image image 425x480]


oh God, Watership Down *twitch*

Mine included any movie that featured an airplane disaster. My dad and my brother were obsessed with those. My brother went on to become a pilot and I still have a fight-or-flight response when I smell jet fuel.

/cool story, sis?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trocadero: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 459x306]

User name checks out. Wait a minute, would mermaid Daryl Hannah even have a bajingo, and would it have hair on it?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sandy Merkin is a good name for a Midwestern dustbowl jug band.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Good thing we weren't exposed to an ass.
[Fark user image 425x480]


The Dip scene never bothered me nearly as much as the Judge Doom reveal and death.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tnpir: Darryl Hannah's butt in this movie had a big impact on my childhood. IYKWIMAITYD.


If you watch it in HD or 4K, the scene where she climbs over the railing at the Statue of Liberty is even better, and freeze-frame is particularly nice.
 
Greil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Good thing we weren't exposed to an ass.
[Fark user image 425x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i dont see much difference


Which makes the fact someone felt the need to censor it more even funnier.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: If it helps, Darryl Hannah poops and farts out of there. There is hair growing around there, guaranteed.


Fark user image
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I never realized The Addams Family was so groundbreaking for its time with all the nudity.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


I guess it had been pretty normalized by the time those Muppet hippies came around.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
huh, I remember there being much more ass 

then again, I was 15, so my imagination and time have played tricks on my memory
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: They should have a sub-channel on Disney+, Miramax+, a studio they created in the 90s so they could produce Tarantino and Kevin Smith movies. They could put Daryll's scandalous butt on there.


They already have that.  They named it Hulu
 
SkunkWorx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can I just have a proper Splash Blu-ray release please?  From somewhere that isn't Australia?

(Nothing against Australia, but those discs ain't cheap!)
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Good thing we weren't exposed to an ass.
[Fark user image image 425x480]


Missing "Old Yeller" and "Where the Red Fern Grows"
 
