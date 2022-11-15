 Skip to content
(Guardian) Well, it's certainly uncontaminated by cheese
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brexit - Bojo the Clown's lasting turd in UK's punchbowl.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is fine"

Lois' dad.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I've got an awesome idea. How about if Britain entered into some kind of open economic community with their neighbors?

You're welcome. Please wire my consulting fee.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you see?

"Brexit made it easier for a very small amount of highly skilled people from preferred nations to immigrate, therefore, Brexit is a resounding success!"


-Lois' dad
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blessed are the cheesemakers
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOL. The EU is never taking the UK back. Ever. They'd have to be idiots to let those chucklefarks back into the union.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"the van broke down"
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit...

My Python-related headline was "Brexit farks this cheesemaker".
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could make their own union. With blackjack. And hookers. They've got the Union Jack, so they're halfway there already.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm trying to picture what kind of concessions the UK would have to make to get back in. The brexiters really overestimated their leverage at every step of the way.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "For example, in the film Avengers: Infinity War, a character named Thanos kills roughly 4 billion people."

Roughly? Try trillions. Millions of trillions. Thanos "snappening" (the blink) eliminated at least half the sentient life in the known universe. Everywhere. Every inhabited planet. Every galaxy. That was his stated goal.

Seriously...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care how excrementally runny it is.
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he can concentrate on hosting public dancing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

THANOS DID NOTHING WRONG
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rewind2846: Thanos "snappening" (the blink) eliminated at least half the sentient life in the known universe. Everywhere. Every inhabited planet. Every galaxy. That was his stated goal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: THANOS DID NOTHING WRONG


well apart from killing his step-daughter and 1/2 the universe's population and screwed up the MCU, with this time-travel and multi-universe crap, you're right.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He voted yes on Brexit.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thankfully there's a historian here to clear this up
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pfft. More far-left propaganda from the earth media.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They will, but it will be very expensive for the Brits. No opt-outs, adoption of the €, and £350M/year for each EU member's healthcare system.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But whatabout cheesemakers in Italy, France and Spain?

-Lois' dad.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*Brexited are the cheesemakers.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brexsh*t, the gift that keeps on giving... laughs to the EU.

Not really, they didn't like the idea. That being said, they weren't going to try and force the UK to stay in the EU.

Brexsh*t means Brexsh*t which apparently meant the UK Tories decided

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: They could make their own union. With blackjack. And hookers. They've got the Union Jack, so they're halfway there already.


It's already a union, Einstein. It's called the United Kingdom, although that's not going to be around much longer, what with an Independent Scotland and Irish reunification. I don't think the Welsh will stick it around either, but it will take longer due to the high number of English living in Wales.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wensleydale?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

adopting the Euro.  No "special exemptions"..

and Neil Farage is not only banned from "The Continent", but also has to be the one to ask and sign the agreement.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
SHUT THAT BLOODY BOUZOUKI OFF !
 
LesterB
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Wensleydale?


Dinsdale?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cheesemaker sells firm to overcome Brexit barriers after losing £600,000 in sales
Cheshire Cheese Company bought by Joseph Heler Cheese, which has maintained EU presence

Fark user imageView Full Size


/that's a hell of a catch
//it's best there is
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Cheesemaker sells firm to overcome Brexit barriers after losing £600,000 in sales
Cheshire Cheese Company bought by Joseph Heler Cheese, which has maintained EU presence

[Fark user image 260x383]

/that's a hell of a catch
//it's best there is


/ waves hypothetically tiny fist
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I expect Nigel Farage to die of black lung before England rejoins the EU.

/Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to leave the UK and rejoin the EU much sooner
//not sure about Wales
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Articles about business owners being affected by Brexit should always mention whether or not they supported Brexit.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You never really have an appreciation for cheese until you realize "American"  cheese just means it's slices are individually wrapped.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: You never really have an appreciation for cheese until you realize "American"  cheese just means it's slices are individually wrapped.


American cheese is a type of processed cheese made by mixing one or more types of cheeses, including Cheddar cheese, washed curd cheese, Colby cheese, and granular cheese. Despite being called "American cheese," its official name is "pasteurized process cheese food."


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sure it's a laugh but forget about Brexit.
There's potential here for a cheese crisis of unfromageable proportions.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NERD HAT:

When Hulk snaps back everyone, the first clue that it worked was Scott Lang wandering over to a tree and seeing/hearing a lot of birds. So either birds are sentient, or Thanos killed a lot more than just the sentient creatures (I'm betting on the former, I've seen some crows work together to kill a mouse, freaking horrifying).
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

... for they have perfectly good martinis to spoil.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That pun wasn't gouda. It stinks, like, some kind of food product, you know the one...

Durian, yes, it smells like durian.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

There's actual legal definitions of the naming schemes for American cheese.

It's complicated and I do t want to go into it, but American cheese gets a bad rap.

Real, American sliced deli cheese is actually pretty great.

Not the best cheese ever, no, muenster gets my nod for most versatile and all around "best sliced cheese" but real American cheese is good.


I love cheese, yes, I will have stents soon, but I still love cheese.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Turn England into an England-themed theme park.  England Land.
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Probably go on the Euro.
 
