 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WNDU South Bend)   The good news is, they are passing their business class with flying colors   (wndu.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Firearm, High school, police department bulletin, alternative high school, Police, South Bend High School, Education, Rise Up Academy  
•       •       •

1556 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Rage Against the Machine based curriculum?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would love to see the Rise Up High School curriculum:
Economics 103 The metric system -- is 9 mm really better than .38 caliber?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they learnt sumpthin.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime aside, they've basically just described a gun-buying transaction...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transaction happened two days before the school discovered it?

DONT LEAVE RECEIPTS LAYING AROUND DUMBASS
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"School Corporation" hmm
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fano: Is this a Rage Against the Machine based curriculum?


If only.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Would love to see the Rise Up High School curriculum:
Economics 103 The metric system -- is 9 mm really better than .38 caliber?


Jackie Brown (1997) - Chicks Who Love Guns Scene (1/12) | Movieclips
Youtube Gr6eFXNq5Wc
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WHY DO LIBERALS HATE THE FREE MARKET?
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I recall about 55 years ago a few of my high school rifle team (hey, it was rural NW PA) buddies doing a land office business reselling cherry bombs & M80s out of the art class storeroom in the school.

It's the American way.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't rise up without a gun, duh.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boy, things have really gone down hill since Mayor Pete left
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gun in the purse does nothing if the purse is stolen. Invest in a shoulder harness.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They'll probably be kicked out of the Parachute Club.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.