(Vice)   Move over pineapple on pizza. Forget Chicago pizza. New York pizza is for the subway rats. Pizza has finally reached it's ultimate form   (vice.com) divider line
37
    pizza maker Manuel Maiorano  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Food » on 15 Nov 2022 at 8:35 AM



37 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your chefs were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. It's derivative.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever an article says "it tastes better than it sounds"  it is still going to kind of suck.  Sort of like meatless sausage.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No.  No, it has not.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nope
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks at headline.

Closes window.

Bans submitter.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pizza is pizza. Sushi is sushi. They are mutually exclusive. Both are good. Combining them achieves nothing.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This mf'er thinks they invented bruschetta
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's dumb.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, is apostrophe the hot new pizza topping?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pizza is like sex.  When I suggest it to the wife, she says "I'd rather have Thai."
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everyone knows Detroit deep dish pan pizza is the best. Unlike some other deep dish pizzas, we put our cheese and toppings on top of the pizza. And our pizza sauce is actually a sauce, not just a can of stewed, diced tomatoes with some oregano added.

That said, New York pizza is good, too, in that "floppy, foldy, bready pizza-taco" kind of way.

And pineapple is a superior topping. Not just on pizza, but a Banzai cheeseburger topped with pineapple, teriyaki, mayo, and lettuce is a delight.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: This mf'er thinks they invented bruschetta


Neither of these things represents bruschetta in any way whatsoever.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nah. This is where pizza and everything else will end up. In a cup!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Meh. It's derivative.

[Fark user image 850x446]


And you can't improve upon perfection.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
that's pizza sushi, i was promised sushi pizza

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's no pictures of pizza in that article.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cue Hank Hill

/You aren't making pizza any better, you're just making sushi worse
 
mescalito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are all wrong.  Quad city style is and will always be king.  End of discussion.  Full stop.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My local pizza is superior to all other pizza! No one dares question or challenge this!!

Unless it's St. Louis style. In that case, half of us will laugh uproariously at the suggestion while the other half suppress a gag reflex at the thought of provel cheese.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: that's pizza sushi, i was promised sushi pizza

[Fark user image 850x478]


Now THAT I would devour. Yum.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If your pizza involves a chef then you're doing it wrong.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
mcall.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Would I try it? Sure
Would I pay for it? No
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Would I try it? Sure
Would I pay for it? No


That's what she said.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [mcall.com image 850x478]


It looks like a unicorn pooped on your pizza
 
Katwang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wouldn't go out of my way to try it. If you brought it to me I would. Sushi pizza wouldn't be the first foul thing I've had in my mouth.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Katwang: I wouldn't go out of my way to try it. If you brought it to me I would. Sushi pizza wouldn't be the first foul thing I've had in my mouth.


Username checks out.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: My local pizza is superior to all other pizza! No one dares question or challenge this!!

Unless it's St. Louis style. In that case, half of us will laugh uproariously at the suggestion while the other half suppress a gag reflex at the thought of provel cheese.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Meh. It's derivative.

[Fark user image 850x446]


Also:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mufhugger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Everyone knows Detroit deep dish pan pizza is the best. ...


Outshined_One: My local pizza is superior to all other pizza! ...


No. The best pizza or possibly any food in the world is Kenosha style. First you drizzle some EVOO on a pan then you go next door and steal your neighbor's iguana. Bring it back home and wring the little guy out like a wet rag, drizzling the reptilian innards directly over the pan. Preheat the oven to 550 and cook for 99 minutes Let sit for one week. Scrape pizza off pan with that blood-soaked hatchet you had laying around from that other thing. You now have an authentic K-Town style pizza rock you can share with your neighbors!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's focaccia. It's just a matter of presentation. Bite sized and with some traditional and less traditional toppings. It's a neat idea, and I'd be down for it. If the Japanese can adopt pizza and twist it up like an origami crane, then the Italians can return the favor.
 
