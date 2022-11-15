 Skip to content
(CNN)   Kraft and Heinz come up with a tremendous marketing breakthrough: Step 1) make disgusting food combinations Step 3) Profit?   (cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a massive email campaign promoting Spam?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For now, things seem to be working, noted Howard, the food analyst. "Three years in ... he is actually moving things in the right direction."

Hummm....I wonder what's happened in the past 3 years that could cause a big increase in 'convenience, eat at home food'.....it has to be the marketing division moved them to 'healthy near cheese' and "plant based corndogs"
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lower the price of velveeta or bring back coupons in the box.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Let's be proud of the brands we have. Because they're incredible."

No, they're not. They're laughable. They always have been.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mr. Show - Mayostard / Mustardayonnaise / Mustmayostardayonnaise
Youtube mRntutn8udw
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: "Let's be proud of the brands we have. Because they're incredible."

No, they're not. They're laughable. They always have been.


"We tried all this shiat that didn't work in order to make more money, so now we're doubling down on going away from the shiat that people wanted."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Velveeta Martini? Michael Patricio needs to be taken out back and slapped
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alechemist: Lower the price of velveeta or bring back coupons in the box.



But Warren Buffet will be so much happier with your money than you could ever be
 
