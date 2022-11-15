 Skip to content
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pennsylvania opens lottery for nearly 1,600 bottles of rare whiskey, including Van Winkle.

Word to your mother.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entered!
For all of them!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, good luck Pennsylvania farkers, I wish I could join in!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dammit subby - you had me excited - I thought it was a Shirley Jackson sort of lottery
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That stuff is worth it for that price. Any more and you're an idiot... lots of people are idiots, so I'd probably resell the bottle if I got one. I assume most will.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It is for Pennsylvania residents and licensees only. The wailing and gnashing of teeth that you hear is coming from Drew.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What? No Ten-High?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: What? No Ten-High?

[Fark user image 159x318]


You don't need a lottery for that, just an iron liver and zero gag reflex.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wish this was in NYS, because I'd register in a heartbeat. I wish they had this kind of system up here too, because RVW is basically unobtanium.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

"Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailor, my hangover punishes all without distinction."
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whiskey is the devils piss. Couldn't pay me enough to drink that dirtcohol.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: I wish this was in NYS, because I'd register in a heartbeat. I wish they had this kind of system up here too, because RVW is basically unobtanium.


The Pappy Van Winkle is amazing, but the William Larue Weller (also under Buffalo Trace) are another couple steps above to me.
https://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/our-brands/w-l-weller/william-larue-weller.html
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is a classy move by PA ABC.  The black market on the brand is out of control, selling for three to ten times the retail value.

One release scored a 99/100.  It's that good.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Whiskey is the devils piss. Couldn't pay me enough to drink that dirtcohol.


Yeah, well, you suck
 
on 2nd thought
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh, just give me my Jack Daniels, the Budweiser of whiskeys.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

