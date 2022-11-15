 Skip to content
France surrenders to laziness. Alternate headline: The French are doing it right
29
•       •       •

HumanDecency [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being such a bootlicker you write this article thinking people will agree with it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unemployment rate: 7.3%
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they still happier and healthier than folks in the US?
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they need to work themselves to death for the enrichment of their betters.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation for "Lazy" in this context: Not willing to sacrifice family, life, blood, sweat and the will to live to your appointed job creators until the day you are no longer profitable enough and are cast aside like so much garbage.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daft Punk - Doin' It Right (Music Video)
Youtube pCifBY7pvBQ
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans work too much.  The French are doing it right.  Paid holidays should be mandatory for all f/t employees.

I'm an American in the Netherlands, and the law here says everyone gets 25 days (5 weeks) of paid vacation a year.  My job actually gives us more than that.  25 days is a minimum.

Back in the US, I remember employers and colleagues using guilt and shame to discourage people from taking their vacations, even when they've earned it.

I don't know why we tolerate this in the US.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only would I be happy to work less, but I'd be happy not to work at all.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they don't ask the people who work more to pay for their lifestyle.

/Oh, wait.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Americans work too much.  The French are doing it right.  Paid holidays should be mandatory for all f/t employees.

I'm an American in the Netherlands, and the law here says everyone gets 25 days (5 weeks) of paid vacation a year.  My job actually gives us more than that.  25 days is a minimum.

Back in the US, I remember employers and colleagues using guilt and shame to discourage people from taking their vacations, even when they've earned it.

I don't know why we tolerate this in the US.


The US never got over that whole Slavery thing despite that one proclamation thingy, and it instead morphed into the working economy over the centuries into what you they have now. You can see it in all the methods large numbers of US companies emply to control their workforce, like employer provided healthcare insurance.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholic country lacks protestant work ethic. Film at 11
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Are they still happier and healthier than folks in the US?


Healthier yes, happier no.  The US and France are 16th and 19th place respectively on the World Happiness Index.  Health-wise, the US is really not very good.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Unemployment rate: 7.3%


Those are rookie numbers!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Americans work too much.  The French are doing it right.  Paid holidays should be mandatory for all f/t employees.

I'm an American in the Netherlands, and the law here says everyone gets 25 days (5 weeks) of paid vacation a year.  My job actually gives us more than that.  25 days is a minimum.

Back in the US, I remember employers and colleagues using guilt and shame to discourage people from taking their vacations, even when they've earned it.

I don't know why we tolerate this in the US.


We get 3 weeks, a week above the norm

Good luck taking more than two days off in a row.

Also, if you do, note that the work won't be put on anyone else's desk and will be waiting for you when you get back.

I've seen people take two days off and end up two weeks behind and playing catch up.

Making the time off kind of meaningless and worse than just working.

The point, I guess
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compare ourselves to every other country as far as working conditions and our major competitor is Japan. Then it turns out the suicidal salaryman stereotype is actually working fewer hours than us.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.statcdn.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw an amazing documentary several years ago that touched on this very subject. Often, when hard work is demanded, the French are known to procrastinate their responsibilities by simply declaring "but I am le tired", and they get away with it! But the film posits an intriguing question: is it the fault of the worker who claims to be "le tired" and unable to complete their task at hand, or is the fault in their manager who simply tells them to go have a nap and then perform ze requested task? Really makes you think.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Are they still happier and healthier than folks in the US?


Lived there for 18 years. Life has a few less worries there and you have more time for yourself and your family.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: Not only would I be happy to work less, but I'd be happy not to work at all.


I'm 4-7 years away from retirement, probably. I can't wait to be able to stop "working" and try to live my life the way I'd actually like to.

\of course, being old, and America's crappy healthcare system will get in the way of that.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tommyl66: I saw an amazing documentary several years ago that touched on this very subject. Often, when hard work is demanded, the French are known to procrastinate their responsibilities by simply declaring "but I am le tired", and they get away with it! But the film posits an intriguing question: is it the fault of the worker who claims to be "le tired" and unable to complete their task at hand, or is the fault in their manager who simply tells them to go have a nap and then perform ze requested task? Really makes you think.


THE AIND!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"laziness epidemic" in which swathes of the country say they "can't be bothered" to work hard, go out or even socialise.

Too lazy to work and are shut ins who don't want to go out?   Who knew there were so many farkers in France.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I read in a Veggie Tales LarryBoy book that God doesn't want us to be lazy.  :-(
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Je ne suis pas paresseux. Je m'en fiche.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

educated: Are they still happier and healthier than folks in the US?


I would move there is a second if I could . France is awesome.
 
djfitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: [cdn.statcdn.com image 850x605]


Wait a minute, I thought the Japanese are working themselves to death. Are the NEETs taking over now???
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to work anymore, now claimed in France.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We have an office in Issy-les-Moulineaux - a suburb of Paris.  I talk to one of the project managers there a few times a week.  He takes 2 hour lunches.  They have wine at lunch and then they go for coffee.  He also takes off almost the entire month of August.

Why do we criticize these people, again?
 
Ostman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Many people in France are quite happy to work fewer hours even if that means earning less money,

I can almost hear "job creators" monocles falling out as they gasp in shock.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 minute ago  
See, in the US they've managed to con the populace into believing the whole "You should count yourself lucky to even HAVE a job!" schtick. Healthcare? Vacations? Sick days? Naw. Just be glad you're being paid, that's the ticket. Be thankful for what you have. Don't be lazy! Work hard and you'll be rewarded!

You know, forgetting entirely that workers are REQUIRED FOR BUSINESSES TO FUNCTION. Be glad you have a job? Be glad you have people willing to work for you, you jackoff. Oooh, Jeff Bezos is so smart. He's a billionaire! He worked so hard. Fark that. His 100,000 employees work hard to make money for him. Working hard gets you rewarded? Fark that too. People take three jobs just to make ends meet. You don't think THEY'RE working hard? Where's their reward other than just keeping themselves afloat? How about the migrant workers that pick fruit for pennies? That's not hard work?

It's all a con game. No, not jobs and working in general. Those are a necessity for a society to function at all. The con is how they've gotten us in the US to THINK about jobs. "Ooh, people are lazy and don't wanna work!" No farking kidding. NO ONE wants to work. Everyone dreams of being rich enough to not have to do shiat or only do the shiat that they enjoy. Complaining that "People are lazy!" is just another way of saying "Work harder and make me more money, peasant!"
 
