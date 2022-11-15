 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Flooding prevention event cancelled due to rain   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Ironic, Flood, Members of the public, event, homes, properties  
•       •       •

487 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"That's not ironic"

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Its like RAAAIIIIIINNN"

Wait, it's exactly like rain
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news: water is wet.

News at 11

/obligatory
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: "That's not ironic"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 194x259]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like when the Hell or High Water event was canceled due to high water.

Well... except for the Hell part.  They're lucky they don't have to deal with that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.