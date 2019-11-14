 Skip to content
"What day is it?", asked Piglet. "It's the day we turn violent", said the residents of Guangzhou. "Oh, bother", said Pooh
21
•       •       •

Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's past time to lift the restrictions and let the chips fall where they may. 15.3 million people can't be locked down indefinitely, especially when the grocery shelves are empty, and supplies are low.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xi whiz, looks like the government of China has a little problem.
 
Thingster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good.
 
bdub77
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
AlphaG33k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was never about Covid.

China's real estate market is in shambles.

Their banks have collapsed.

Thier food supplies are low.

Their electricity supply is low.

You can't protest if you are locked down.

You can't complain about the bank collapse if you have no food to purchase.

Welcome to the new world order.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The fact is that we need a whole lot of people to die, and people want to die. The real problem is all those people that don't want to die.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Valacirca
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
President Winnie The Pooh
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm tired of people saying "Welcome to the new world order"

World Order has always been this stupid, we're just now more aware of it.

zeroman987
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Isn't it so coincidental that the RWNJs were against COVID restrictions for reasons the Chinese government is afraid people will protest/riot over?

It is almost as if Chinese assets spread fears over what the Chinese state feared in China to agitate the local yokels.

Curious!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I recently watch The China Hustle.  The whole country is three card monty.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear about the severity of Chinese covid lockdowns, I think about the why.

Perhaps the Chinese government values human life over its economy.

Or perhaps covid hit China a lot harder than has been revealed and these strict lockdowns are to keep the Chinese workforce alive and healthy enough to work.

What could be more likely?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: The fact is that we need a whole lot of people to die, and people want to die. The real problem is all those people that don't want to die.


Russia is looking for a few (hundred thousand or so) people to go and die in Ukraine.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd love to know what The Party™ thinks is the end game here. Do they plan on doing this until the end of time?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'd love to know what The Party™ thinks is the end game here. Do they plan on doing this until the end of time?


AlphaG33k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hahaha, human life has vlaue, in China?

Can you work? Can you produce something of value? You have some value.

If not, you are like Chinese products, "cheap, plentiful, disposable".
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Their vaccines and masking didn't help stop the spread, only so many employees and medical staff
 
Thingster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neither, they value power of the CCP over all else.

Historically, disease precedes dynastic collapse in China - so something like covid getting the better of the governments efforts to control it would widely be seen as a revocation of the Mandate of Heaven.
 
Fereals
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

So, the end-boss capitalist.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The RNC should start has already started recruiting Putins's Allies.
 
