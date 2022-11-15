 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   In commemoration of Gallagher's recent death, Putin adopts sledge-o-matic executions   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Russia, Yevgeny Nuzhin, Prison, Ukraine, Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, mercenary Wagner Group, Ukrainian forces, Ukrainians  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, that won't inspire deserters to get even FURTHER away from the front lines...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You'll want extra protection if you're in the front row.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well that's unnecessary.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gallagher died?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Gallagher died?


Couple of days ago.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
YIKES!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wrong thread!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
how many times did he swing and loose control of the mallet and injure someone in the audience
 
H31N0US
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let Russia start with the nukes. That will give NATO a reason to end the duchy of Moscow forever. 500 years of being shiatty to your people and all those around you is enough.

If only the Golden Horde had done the job a half millennium ago.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just remember, Republicans support this.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.