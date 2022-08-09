 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 265 of WW3: NATO chief warns against mistake of underestimating Russia. Zelensky details 'Ukrainian formula for peace.' G20 statement condemns war in Ukraine. Zelensky outlines pathway to end conflict. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russian forces, Russia, Sergei Lavrov, Ukraine, Russian foreign minister, UN Ukraine-based monitoring team, Diplomacy  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL, found two versions of the source document. Pick your order!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This showed up yesterday:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Slava Ukraini
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: LOL, found two versions of the source document. Pick your order!

[Fark user image 850x488]

[Fark user image 850x710]


The troop number continue to amaze me.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

desertfool:

[Fark user image 850x488]

[Fark user image 850x710]

The troop number continue to amaze me.


That positive sparkline is a wonder to behold.

/and really negative to the ruscists. Which is F'ing great.
//slava Ukraini
///good morning everyone. bottomless bacon and donuts are back on the menu.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 5 to November 11 and the welfare check ins (plus an update from Cobere). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's the day my newlywed friends are moving house so I'll be out helping them, but I figure it's time for me to bring in snacks for the thread before I go. There's caravan and masala teas, some Kenyan coffee, and I baked a pair of coffee cakes. First one has a streusel-adjacent filling and toping, second has a lemon cream cheese frosting on top with fresh blueberries. I'll find a place to lay out the spread once I've got this weird looking cat in its cage. Why does the kitty litter box have a note saying "DO NOT THROW AWAY DROPPINGS"? And why does the cat have bright red lipstick on its butthole?

(Actually made some of this for the move. The pictures don't do them justice.)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I might have mentioned something about a cute girl, too. She's the one next to the bride. I'm one of the groomsmen, and I'm not saying which one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelensky's alive!!!!


And he's walking around KHERSON like he owns the place!


BECAUSE HE FAKRING DOES!!!!


SUCK IT VLAD!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box:

[Fark user image 850x488]

[Fark user image 850x710]

The troop number continue to amaze me.

That positive sparkline is a wonder to behold.

/and really negative to the ruscists. Which is F'ing great.
//slava Ukraini
///good morning everyone. bottomless bacon and donuts are back on the menu.


Remember, the last two points of the sparkline are the month-to-date number and the extrapolated number.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool:

[Fark user image 850x488]

[Fark user image 850x710]

The troop number continue to amaze me.


Grain of salt, and all that. Equipment, too. Oryx has only counted 60-ish helicopters, for example.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xi told the Big Guy that he wasnt going to invade Taiwan just yet.

Western aid in this war is the shield that keeps Taiwan safe.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: Today's the day my newlywed friends are moving house so I'll be out helping them, but I figure it's time for me to bring in snacks for the thread before I go. There's caravan and masala teas, some Kenyan coffee, and I baked a pair of coffee cakes. First one has a streusel-adjacent filling and toping, second has a lemon cream cheese frosting on top with fresh blueberries. I'll find a place to lay out the spread once I've got this weird looking cat in its cage. Why does the kitty litter box have a note saying "DO NOT THROW AWAY DROPPINGS"? And why does the cat have bright red lipstick on its butthole?

(Actually made some of this for the move. The pictures don't do them justice.)

I might have mentioned something about a cute girl, too. She's the one next to the bride. I'm one of the groomsmen, and I'm not saying which one.

(Actually made some of this for the move. The pictures don't do them justice.)

[Fark user image 850x1133]

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I might have mentioned something about a cute girl, too. She's the one next to the bride. I'm one of the groomsmen, and I'm not saying which one.

[Fark user image 480x640]


Come on. Are you Penn or Teller?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Solidifying gains" is a nice way of putting "let Russia try again in 5 years".
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may or may not have heard my local news man mention that there were special forces medics in Ukraine.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: This showed up yesterday:

/Slava Ukraini

[Fark user image 425x566][Fark user image 425x566]

/Slava Ukraini


Man, i'd love something like that.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: I might have mentioned something about a cute girl, too. She's the one next to the bride. I'm one of the groomsmen, and I'm not saying which one.

[Fark user image 480x640]


I'm betting you're the unseasonably tall one.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel:

(Actually made some of this for the move. The pictures don't do them justice.)

[Fark user image 850x1133]

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I might have mentioned something about a cute girl, too. She's the one next to the bride. I'm one of the groomsmen, and I'm not saying which one.

[Fark user image 480x640]

Come on. Are you Penn or Teller?


My money is on Penn
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool:

[Fark user image 850x488]

[Fark user image 850x710]

The troop number continue to amaze me.


Those recently conscripted bullet sponges seem to be working out well.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad:

(Actually made some of this for the move. The pictures don't do them justice.)

[Fark user image 850x1133]

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I might have mentioned something about a cute girl, too. She's the one next to the bride. I'm one of the groomsmen, and I'm not saying which one.

[Fark user image 480x640]

Come on. Are you Penn or Teller?

My money is on Penn


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad:

[Fark user image 850x488]

[Fark user image 850x710]

The troop number continue to amaze me.

Grain of salt, and all that. Equipment, too. Oryx has only counted 60-ish helicopters, for example.


I think the Ukrainians reported numbers are pretty accurate, especially for air assets, as they likely have eyes on.

The KIA numbers are ballparkish though, but I think theyre at least in the right ballpark.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's S-300s Hit Zaporizhzhia l Russia Captures Pavlovka In Donetsk l US & Russian Spy Chiefs Meet
Youtube 0XzVEkpAf4w
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thepeterd:

[Fark user image 850x488]

[Fark user image 850x710]

The troop number continue to amaze me.

Those recently conscripted bullet sponges seem to be working out well.


The drone pilots are also getting very good at demobilizing them in their foxholes, trenches, tanks, trucks, treelines, columns....
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they confirmed if Ukrainians in small boats took over that peninsula that sticks out of the mouth of the Dnipro?

I had been wondering if that exact same thing was gonna happen at some point for weeks. I figured that although it sounded cool, it was not practical because either the Ruskies had artillery in the area, the Ukrainians could not bring in heavy vehicles over, and they could be bottled up in there...

But now Ukraine has artillery in Kherson that can support the troops if they did send teams over to do take over that area. Russians are pulling back. All of a sudden it may had become more practical to do it.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: LOL, found two versions of the source document. Pick your order!


Um...

The source is always the same:  https://www.mil.gov.ua/en/

They post the numbers, other groups make pictures from it.

You might be able to write a parser and not have to manually transcribe the numbers into your spreadsheet each day
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek:

[Fark user image 850x488]

[Fark user image 850x710]

The troop number continue to amaze me.

Those recently conscripted bullet sponges seem to be working out well.

The drone pilots are also getting very good at demobilizing them in their foxholes, trenches, tanks, trucks, treelines, columns....


Heck, they're started on doing trick shots with their dropped grenades a bit back, like bouncing it off of a tent an into an occupied foxhole.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukrainian Army crossed the river in Kherson | Zelenskiy has balls of steel
Youtube vvztxcimU7g

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: monsatano: This showed up yesterday:

/Slava Ukraini

[Fark user image 425x566][Fark user image 425x566]

/Slava Ukraini

Man, i'd love something like that.


https://www.saintjavelin.com/products/ukrainian-armoured-forces-tryzub-dad-hat
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians crossed the Dnipro river for an assault
Youtube lfIfnSY0XWI

Yesterdays Artur / Estonian Soldier "knock 'em out cold my friends"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underestimate Russia? Putin's the one who said the war would last 15 minutes.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek:

[Fark user image 850x488]

[Fark user image 850x710]

The troop number continue to amaze me.

Those recently conscripted bullet sponges seem to be working out well.

The drone pilots are also getting very good at demobilizing them in their foxholes, trenches, tanks, trucks, treelines, columns....


And, for a while at least, the master tacticians under the master strategist were feeding a steady flow of armor and infantry across fields exposed to accurate artillery and ATGM fire around Vuhledar.  I haven't heard much lately about the state of affairs there, but the armor numbers jumping up again make me think they might be back at it.

That or the push toward Svatove is stomping through a lot of armored defenses.  Or both.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Kherson, Where Will Ukraine Go Next?
Youtube I82qBZfwmw4
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians never met a problem they couldn't make worse through sheer brutal stupidity.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel:

(Actually made some of this for the move. The pictures don't do them justice.)

[Fark user image 850x1133]

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I might have mentioned something about a cute girl, too. She's the one next to the bride. I'm one of the groomsmen, and I'm not saying which one.

[Fark user image 480x640]

Come on. Are you Penn or Teller?


It seems to me that if he was one of the shorter guys he would have said "... but NOT the tall one"
Just speculation on my part.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are all the cats afraid of the coffee pot?
 
caira
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Underestimate Russia? Putin's the one who said the war would last 15 minutes.


I mean, the country hasn't yet entirely collapsed into the world's largest pile of broken vodka bottles, loathing, and knockoff adidas gear.  There's probably someone out there surprised they can still move their mobiks across ten time zones from Yobtvoyumatsk, Nakhuyev Raion to the front lines.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a very long time to go before peace can return
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: Today's the day my newlywed friends are moving house so I'll be out helping them,


Damnit.

I've got you tagged as being near DC, and I have an unhealthy obsession with helping people move.

(Likely from being a military brat, and having had so many bad ones)

... but I'm up at Massanutten today, so by the time I got showered and retrieved my dollies from Maryland, it would be afternoon and time for therapy.

/thinks my therapist already knows about this quirk
//also probably has to do with someone who I was supposed to help move but she ghosted me the week before
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exclusive-Russian software disguised as American finds its way into U.S. Army, CDC apps
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what side Ashli Babbitt would be rooting for?

Doesn't matter. She's dead.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How Putin Has Managed To Keep Russia's Economy Afloat Despite Western Sanctions Over Ukraine War
Youtube qYuVXLAid2g
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LL316: I wonder what side Ashli Babbitt would be rooting for?

Doesn't matter. She's dead.

Doesn't matter. She's dead.


Oh my god, who the hell cares?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LL316: I wonder what side Ashli Babbitt would be rooting for?

Doesn't matter. She's dead.

Doesn't matter. She's dead.


Seinfeld-shame.gif
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Exclusive-Russian software disguised as American finds its way into U.S. Army, CDC apps


Very Amerikan App.exe?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: RobSeace: Exclusive-Russian software disguised as American finds its way into U.S. Army, CDC apps

Very Amerikan App.exe?

Very Amerikan App.exe?


survivalgunsgodblessusa.exe
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I see quite a few links to some YT channel's that provide frequent Ukraine update videos.  I like this guy's updates, he makes me laugh.

Ukrainians CROSS DNIPRO River and LAND BEHIND Enemy's Lines. Russians RISK BEING SURROUNDED / 11.15
Youtube GaI_FQOsKBI
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
.

Chris O and NL Wartracker both have great threads on Kinburn. Chris did a real nice one that covers its history as well.

https://twitter.com/ChrisO_wiki/status/1592279745546297345

https://twitter.com/NLwartracker/status/1592237134446198784

I'll repost what I posted late yesterday below, last paragraph is new, for those of you that saw it yesterday.

On the Kinburn Spit


Ukrainian forces immediately followed up on their success liberating the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson City, by launching an amphibious assault across Dniprovske Gulf to a narrow peninsula of land jutting out into the Black Sea from the Crimea side of the Dnipro River.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image


This was surprising for a number of reasons. First of all, the speed at which this happened. Of course, it's good military practice to immediately follow up on a success if at all possible to keep your enemy off balance, but usually realities of logistics intervene.

Many like to joke about the successes Ukraine has had against Russia's Black Sea Fleet by saying Ukraine accomplished this without a navy. While Ukraine lacks large warships, in addition to having naval personnel fighting in Marine units at the front line, and its other naval forces, Ukraine has a number of smaller vessels, as one would expect for a country with quite a bit of coastline, including wide rivers as well as the Black Seas coast.

In addition, transfers of various types of military boats from the US have been public, and there have likely been transfers of other vessels by our NATO allies to Ukraine as well. Many nations don't make the contents of their military aid packages public. One of our most recent aid packages included "40 armored riverine craft". Likely boats big enough to insert a squad or three of special forces guys each.

So Ukraine has always had some capability to deliver at least small amounts of troops, and this has increased since the more active war began in February by not only transfers of military craft, but also by the war having idled much of the coastal traffic, both commercial and private, freeing up some suitable support craft as well.

Already over the course of the war we have learned about some Ukrainian raids onto the Crimean coast. Now, on the very night that Ukraine liberated Kherson City, they made a landing, apparently in some force, on the Kinburn Spit, opposite there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


People are wondering why Ukraine would land here. Fair question, it looks like a place that would be hard to support logistically and very hard to fight your way out of.

Let's take a look at history and geography though.

Historically, if you take a look at the map of the region you can see why it is militarily valuable. If you control the Kinburn Spit, you control river traffic into and out of the Dnipro, and with modern missiles, much of the way up the coast as well. We just saw this on the first day of grain shipments without Russian participation, when they fired on some coastal tugs pulling a grain barge from here.

There are a couple of dirt roads that run almost all the way out to the end of the spit, mostly to service the summer camping resorts out past the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve. Russia has been using these roads at times to bring long range artillery (usually S-300's IIRC) into range of targets in free Ukraine that they wouldn't otherwise be able to hit from the other parts of occupied Ukraine they hold due to the geography.

Ukraine took advantage of the Russian disorganization in the wake of their retreating from the right bank of the Dnipro to quickly make a landing on the Kinburn Spit before Russia completed organizing its new defenses on the left bank.

While it's true that given the poor roads and constricted nature of the terrain make a Ukrainian advance out of the Kinburn Spit unlikely, what they can do here is be a persistent thorn in Russia's side. There's actually the remnants of the old Turkish fort from when they used to control the Dniprovska Gulf from there. The earthwork trench from the old fort bisects the peninsula, but pushing a bit beyond that to where the shore flares at the nature preserve, would cut off Russian direct observation of much of the far coastline, and create an area where Ukrainian shipping could support the bridgehead unobserved from the shoreline, and so out of direct missile attack. Already we have reports that Ukraine has secured the aptly named town of Herois'ke  just west of there.

Ukraine holding the spit at least keeps the Russians from shooting up some of the coastal grain shipping and partially opens the Dnipro to some shipping, but I strongly suspect the Russians will react to the presence of Ukrainian troops here the way they did at Chernobaivka and Bakhmut. I expect Ukraine to try and maintain a presence on the Kinburn Spit and for the Russians to try and repeatedly to throw them out, with repeated costly failures. This will be a drain on Russian forces and constantly expose them to Ukrainian artillery fire.

The approaches to the Ukrainian position will be under observation and have artillery ready to respond. I expect a steady stream of footage from here showing Russian units trying to move forward to attack the Ukrainian troops on the spit, and being hit by heavy, accurate artillery fire and being driven off.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Today we are hearing reports that Ukraine has troops inside of the settlement of Oleshy across from Kherson City alongside reporting about the Kinburn Spit. I suspect those are only Ukrainian recon troops probing the other side of the river there right across from Kherson City. I'd be surprised if Ukraine was going to try and push and advance across the river here that's asking for a very difficult fight that could be avoided by an attack into the Russian rear at Melitopol, an attack that is likely due to happen any week.

Still, Ukraine's military has been good about seizing upon opportunities, if the Russians are weak in that area, Ukraine may well take the opportunity to seize some land on the far side of the Dnipro, but even then, I wouldn't expect that to develop into a wider offensive right now.

The drama at the Kinburn Spit is likely to play out for quite some time.


Fark user imageView Full Size


As some have astutely pointed out, Ukraine is usually capable of maintaining good operational security, and have chosen to publicly announce that they are going to attack and take back the Kinburn Peninsula, and to release several dramatic vehicles of Ukrainian troops approaching shore, at twilight, overnight, and during the day. I agree with those that think that Ukraine is trying to bait Russia into attacking the troops Ukraine has landed here.

A company or so of special forces could hold that neck against what Russia can throw at it. Whatever the Russians send at them will have to run a gauntlet of Ukrainian artillery just across the river, and everything that is fired at them will have to come across the longest supply lines in the Russian army, through the toughest partisan zones.

Here's the trap everyone was looking for last week. The Ukrainians have sprung it.

.
Fark user imageView Full Size



.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KangTheMad:

Very Amerikan App.exe?

survivalgunsgodblessusa.exe


needs to have at least one of the following :

patriot
freedom
liberty
eagle
family
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide:

Very Amerikan App.exe?

survivalgunsgodblessusa.exe

needs to have at least one of the following :

patriot
freedom
liberty
eagle
family


There may already be a PAC named Patriot Freedom Liberty Eagle Family.   I didn't check.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

monsatano: Smoking GNU: monsatano: This showed up yesterday:

[Fark user image 425x566][Fark user image 425x566]

/Slava Ukraini

Man, i'd love something like that.

https://www.saintjavelin.com/products/ukrainian-armoured-forces-tryzub-dad-hat


I meant that in the "i wish i could afford it" sense.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide:

Very Amerikan App.exe?

survivalgunsgodblessusa.exe

needs to have at least one of the following :

patriot
freedom
liberty
eagle
family


Like those stupid My Patriot Supply ads warning you of "fake patriots" who sell substandard bucket food.

Remember when it was just people like Jim Bakker who sold food in buckets, and everyone knew he was nuts?
 
