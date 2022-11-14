 Skip to content
(Milford Daily News)   Not news: people study for months for exam. News: exam is canceled at the last minute. Fark: because of a lawsuit alleging bias in an entirely different exam   (milforddailynews.com) divider line
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invent an unbiased exam, I dare you.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Invent an unbiased exam, I dare you.


Where does a shopping cart belong when you're done with it?
If you drop a plastic bag, what do you do?
If on a three lane highway you need to pass the traffic in the middle lane, do you go left or right?
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not every test is a written test


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: alex10294: Invent an unbiased exam, I dare you.

Where does a shopping cart belong when you're done with it?
If you drop a plastic bag, what do you do?
If on a three lane highway you need to pass the traffic in the middle lane, do you go left or right?


1. You can leave it on the sidewalk in front of your house.

2. Check to see if the drugs got wet.

3. Are you trying to evade the police? Either lane will do.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully no one at the Massachusetts Human Resources Division has to make a 911 call
this weekend for a fire

"What's that, you say?  Grease fire?  Get a big bucket of water and..."
 
avian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it a thing for a test to only be available once a year? I promise there is no reason they can't do one every month.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

avian: Why is it a thing for a test to only be available once a year? I promise there is no reason they can't do one every month.


Only needing testing facilities, oversight officers etc. once a year is a lot less costly than having to have all sorts of people and facilities available for assorted testing on a constant basis
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: alex10294: Invent an unbiased exam, I dare you.

Where does a shopping cart belong when you're done with it?
If you drop a plastic bag, what do you do?
If on a three lane highway you need to pass the traffic in the middle lane, do you go left or right?


This test is biased against sociopaths
 
sleze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How the Fark is a test for adults biased in the day and age?  Does it ask about the Hispanic drug dealer or the Black Pimp?  Perhaps I could envision one for kids that uses examples of contexts that they do not understand based on socio-economic verbiage...

Buffy is heading downhill on a mogul field in a goofy foot stance.  At what speed does she need to hit the ramp to execute a fakey 360 to complete the jump?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is that the same Civil Service exam that was used as a punchline on 80's and 90's sit-coms? Because the only thing I know about the Civil Service exam was that it was used as a punchline on 80's and 90's sit-coms.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Is that the same Civil Service exam that was used as a punchline on 80's and 90's sit-coms? Because the only thing I know about the Civil Service exam was that it was used as a punchline on 80's and 90's sit-coms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
