(Worldometers)   By the time this is greened, the world population will have reached 8 billion. Just remember resources are finite. Have fun sleeping   (worldometers.info) divider line
    World population, population of the world, full tabulated data, imprecise population estimates of early historical periods, United Nations, Human  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good night, MalthuSubmitter.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, once the ice sheets collapse there's billions in minerals in Antarctica to be grabbed
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There can't be 8 billion people, Social Security Numbers only go up to 999,999,999.  Don't listen to the lain stream madea
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The world population was once predicted to reach 10 billion by the year 2010. The idiots who repealed Roe v. Wade are simply trying to make up for lost time.

/being a "have" is wonderful
//when the world is full of desperate "have nots"
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, 7,999,999,563 and counting at the moment.Guess I should stay up for this another few minutes to watch it roll over to 8 billion.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's a pro-tip for those dumbf*cks living on the oceanfront.
Fark user image

...
For those still thinking the Midwest drought won't last? And the Mississippi will flow again?
Fark user image


Don't say the Great Owl didn't warn you!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And we're there
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image 534x537
Fark user image 850x637


Dammit I got it at 8.0m even but I screwed up on saving the screenshot. Oh well.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we're fine.   We have all the water we need and the sun is right there to help us get the salt out of it.   If you're too lazy to do that, then simply buy all the freshwater that Nestle has been hoarding.   The free market will provide.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am enjoying a hedonistic lifestyle with zero kids.  What else do you want, Subby!
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically the sun is finite.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got mine, I live in a semi-rural area with no water issues. Good luck in the desert, or on the coast, or anywhere I'm not. Don't get me wrong, I have a conscience and I feel for people suffering, but life is inherently selfish and I'm not deliberately reducing the population by one for your benefit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watch that counter ticking over and think but one thought: That's lot of people who are not me having sex.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
denofgeek.com
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no kids. Anything that happens after 2070 or so will not be my problem, so I sleep just fine, subby. Thanks for your concern though.

Seriously though I don't know what you expect anyone to do about it. There are no good solutions. I'd suggest not having kids, enjoy the time you have, and leave the prolific breeders to fight over the burned-out cinders left behind.
 
totallycomposmentis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have the sudden urge to reproduce. uNF time!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: There are no good solutions.


myconfinedspace.com
 
Vern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Deaths are still outpacing population growth for this year, although they're neck and neck, just a little under 200 million that separate them, a scythe thin margin for any race this big.

Maybe people need to start buying more salmon moose.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
10% of those kids are from Future
Fark user image
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

totallycomposmentis: I have the sudden urge to reproduce. uNF time!


Fark user image
 
doomjesse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can somebody just push the red button and start over?  This simulation has gotten way out of hand.
 
Shoktru
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NOBODY IS GETTING TO 2023
 
Toxophil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
✔canned food
✔shotgun shells
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The problem isn't 8 billion people or limited resources, it's the distribution of resources and the motivation to make as much money as possible with scarce goods instead of doing what's beneficial on a global scale and making them all available where needed.

The other thing is: Many countries do not have functioning social security nets, pensions, retirement funds or free health services. They live in constant sorrow about the future, and the system that might help is family and therefore they produce more than 1.8 children or whatever the average is in the industrialized world. Religion is another factor. If the churches or other cults rail against contraception, a lack of education weighs even more.

Every time I travel abroad or see through other ways how people are dealing with their daily lives in less or least developed countries, I wonder how the hell they are going to close the gap to us.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Paddy: *SNIP* ...I wonder how the hell they are going to close the gap to us.


Violence, eventually.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Wow, 7,999,999,563 and counting at the moment.Guess I should stay up for this another few minutes to watch it roll over to 8 billion.


Just don't get distracted and miss the thing.

American Dad: 100k miles
Youtube D43EPaqys4s
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Can somebody just push the red button and start over?  This simulation has gotten way out of hand.


Be leader, not follower
 
mistahtom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
mistahtom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: I have no kids. Anything that happens after 2070 or so will not be my problem, so I sleep just fine, subby. Thanks for your concern though.

Seriously though I don't know what you expect anyone to do about it. There are no good solutions. I'd suggest not having kids, enjoy the time you have, and leave the prolific breeders to fight over the burned-out cinders left behind.


Fark user image
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: There can't be 8 billion people, Social Security Numbers only go up to 999,999,999.  Don't listen to the lain stream madea


Can I trust cessandra?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x536]


Fark user image
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OFC it was greened.

Thanks!
 
TheYeti
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Numbers are scary, I guess.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I was in High School, we passed 5 Billion and I thought that was too many.
 
6nome
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: When I was in High School, we passed 5 Billion and I thought that was too many.


We'll start slowing down soon, whether we like it or not.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A life to be used up, for another's gain just got that much cheaper. Exploiters everywhere thinking in unison.
 
Whatta Wombat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looking forward to 8 billion posts in this thread.

C'mon Fark, we can do it!
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: sensitive yet dangerous: There are no good solutions.

myconfinedspace.com image 639x414


See, the thing is, even if you literally eat the rich, it's what, one, maybe two million people? Depending on how you define "rich" and also if you're eating their extended families as well. That's not enough to put a dent in the global population. Barely a hiccup and we'll be back over 8 billion in a year.

You can't do sterilization, and people tend to frown on stuff like China's One Child Policy. You can't eat babies (sorry Sen. Cruz). You can't cull people over 60 to turn into Soylent Green. Wars aren't desirable because not only do they kill people but they also consume and destroy resources. 

So what options are there? Left to their own devices, people are going to keep making more people whether there are resources available for them or not. I read a piece a while ago with an interview of a woman in Africa who had 7 kids, and 5 of them died due to famine. You know how you avoid having 5 dead kids? Don't start with 7 of them. I know she may not have had a lot of choice regarding the conception of those kids, but if some group went in and offered her the option of contraception and/or sterilization they'd be instantly vilified as some sort of Nazis trying to exterminate the black race or whatever.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a lot of confidence that nuclear winter will solve both overpopulation and global warming. And most animals whose life cycles are measured in a few months or years rather than decades will do just fine with radiation and even better without us.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this because Nick Cannon can't seem to keep it wrapped?
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Toxophil: Paddy: *SNIP* ...I wonder how the hell they are going to close the gap to us.

Violence, eventually.


And then what?
 
