 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Have you harvested the last of your garden? Are your mums still alive? Do you have a greenhouse to continue your gardening? This is your Tuesday FARK Gardening Thread for November 15   (fark.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

78 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Nov 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing new I made, but a friend at my Local Moose brought in turnips he grew and I tried a couple. Pan-seared them with olive oil and put parmesan on them. It was very good and makes me want to grow them next year.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pulled the last of the broccoli.

/had no idea about second harvest.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee451
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have a lot of figs on my trees and passionfruit on my vines. They should have been there 2-3 months ago but the passionfruit are slowly ripening as are the figs. I hope the frost holds off so more will have a chance to ripen.
 
sojourner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hoed up the whole vegetable bed at the weekend because it was thick with weeds; I had a bunch of seeds in hoping that stuff would overwinter but most of it didn't come up or got swamped. Planted out some very leggy broad beans. There is Swiss chard in there ticking over nicely and besides that the garden is empty. A few flowers in baskets to break down and save for next year.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for everything to die so I can reform the beds. Much easier when it's cold, right?
 
goodncold
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I trimmed my peppers back to sticks. Repotted them (trying the felt pots) and are sitting in my windowsill to see if they will survive on minimal water until spring.

Oh and the greenhouse plastic is down off the frame as snow is coming a bit later this week.

I think I need one of those indoor wall gardens if $8 lettuce is going to continue to be a thing.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tomato plants hung in there until this weekend
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Harvested 2 months ago, currently 33lbs of slow-roasted San Marzano passata in the freezer.
Just waiting for the first snowfall to start saucing ^^
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Our garden has now almost completely grown over the garden and is looking really healthy. Took several months but the transition into winter has helped a lot lately.

/just a square of daisylawn in the paving stone back yard.
 
dracos31
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Last of my marigolds died in the frost yesterday morning.

Now I'm on to making seed packs for people who requested, and planning for next spring.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In late spring I bought a small Cleopatra Canna which the label promised would bloom and provide flowers constantly from summer all the way through fall.  And it sure has.  Even with temps under freezing at night on occasion, this plant has kept going and going and still providing flowers.  When it stops flowering I'll dig up the bulbs and store them over the winter since it's too cold here to continue to leave them out in a container.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I brought in my container pots of herbs a couple of weeks ago. They're thriving. We have fresh herbs for cooking!
 
basho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cilantro harvested and garlic planted.
Not much left to do beside put bits of fencing/cages away.
 
SirOsisofLyvre
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everything pulled or trimmed last week.  Snow Friday night and snow this morning.  Temps below freezing.  Getting a load of compost, a load of leaves, and planning for the next raised bed.

Making ghost pepper hot sauce and scotch bonnet hot sauce with my students today.  That'll be a treat.  Safety first, kids!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.