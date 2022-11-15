 Skip to content
(Garden and Gun)   Surrendered because she had stopped eating & walking, senior pup Annie has blossomed in her foster home, where her golden years are being filled with adventures & new experiences. Please welcome her & her foster family to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Your Zeke of the Week with bonus Goblin...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Tootsie has cute bed head.

Applied for another job at Chase and at CITI.  They actually need someone who knows mainframes and the software.  Raises my hand, I do, I do!!!   I reached out to a former coworker who is a Sr. VP at CITI to ask if he could put in a good word for me.   Chase also has mainframe jobs.  Yes mainframe is old but it is very stable.

No word on my car yet. It just went In yesterday.  I'll call tomorrow if I don't hear anything today.

Sigh. Money is tight.  PayPal is open, name is my handle with @ before it.  Any help will be appreciated.  And when I am solvent again, it will be paid forward


Fingers/Paws crossed on both the job and your car
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

hey, can you get my post deleted and subsequent responses due to inadvertent personal info on the photo.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Tootsie has cute bed head.

Applied for another job at Chase and at CITI.  They actually need someone who knows mainframes and the software.  Raises my hand, I do, I do!!!   I reached out to a former coworker who is a Sr. VP at CITI to ask if he could put in a good word for me.   Chase also has mainframe jobs.  Yes mainframe is old but it is very stable.

No word on my car yet. It just went In yesterday.  I'll call tomorrow if I don't hear anything today.

Sigh. Money is tight.  PayPal is open, name is my handle with @ before it.  Any help will be appreciated.  And when I am solvent again, it will be paid forward

This was shown before but I asked that it be deleted due to inadvertent showing of personal data
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
And another application is going to TECO tomorrow morning.  I want to make sure I have everything filled out.  yet.

Size comparison of Forry and Tootsie.

Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Desi update - We took him in for the Ultrasound earlier today.  It's not as bad as it could be but it's still not great.  Real bad would have been Lymphoma, but the Vet who did the ultrasound didn't think that it was.  He's thinking Adenocarcinoma, which while it is not good it may be operable.  It's right where the small intestines and large intestines meet, so surgery could be more complicated.  We've talked to our Vet, and now Mrs S has called to set an appointment for a needle biopsy and an x-ray.  Those will determine our course of action.  The same Vet who did the ultrasound will be the one doing the tests, and probably be the one to operate if we choose that.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Desi update - We took him in for the Ultrasound earlier today.  It's not as bad as it could be but it's still not great.  Real bad would have been Lymphoma, but the Vet who did the ultrasound didn't think that it was.  He's thinking Adenocarcinoma, which while it is not good it may be operable.  It's right where the small intestines and large intestines meet, so surgery could be more complicated.  We've talked to our Vet, and now Mrs S has called to set an appointment for a needle biopsy and an x-ray.  Those will determine our course of action.  The same Vet who did the ultrasound will be the one doing the tests, and probably be the one to operate if we choose that.


Purring like crazy for Desi and his mom and dad and everyone who loves him!!!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Desi update - We took him in for the Ultrasound earlier today.  It's not as bad as it could be but it's still not great.  Real bad would have been Lymphoma, but the Vet who did the ultrasound didn't think that it was.  He's thinking Adenocarcinoma, which while it is not good it may be operable.  It's right where the small intestines and large intestines meet, so surgery could be more complicated.  We've talked to our Vet, and now Mrs S has called to set an appointment for a needle biopsy and an x-ray.  Those will determine our course of action.  The same Vet who did the ultrasound will be the one doing the tests, and probably be the one to operate if we choose that.


Ok, that sounds like good news, as far as anything like this can be considered good.  But hopefully they'll be able to completely remove that tumor and then Desi will be back biting butts in no time 🙏🤞🙏
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Desi update - We took him in for the Ultrasound earlier today.  It's not as bad as it could be but it's still not great.  Real bad would have been Lymphoma, but the Vet who did the ultrasound didn't think that it was.  He's thinking Adenocarcinoma, which while it is not good it may be operable.  It's right where the small intestines and large intestines meet, so surgery could be more complicated.  We've talked to our Vet, and now Mrs S has called to set an appointment for a needle biopsy and an x-ray.  Those will determine our course of action.  The same Vet who did the ultrasound will be the one doing the tests, and probably be the one to operate if we choose that.


Thank you for the update!

((((((HUGS))))))
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Desi update - We took him in for the Ultrasound earlier today.  It's not as bad as it could be but it's still not great.  Real bad would have been Lymphoma, but the Vet who did the ultrasound didn't think that it was.  He's thinking Adenocarcinoma, which while it is not good it may be operable.  It's right where the small intestines and large intestines meet, so surgery could be more complicated.  We've talked to our Vet, and now Mrs S has called to set an appointment for a needle biopsy and an x-ray.  Those will determine our course of action.  The same Vet who did the ultrasound will be the one doing the tests, and probably be the one to operate if we choose that.


Came here for the update. Hope it is operable. In the mean time give him a scritch for me please.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Desi update - We took him in for the Ultrasound earlier today.  It's not as bad as it could be but it's still not great.  Real bad would have been Lymphoma, but the Vet who did the ultrasound didn't think that it was.  He's thinking Adenocarcinoma, which while it is not good it may be operable.  It's right where the small intestines and large intestines meet, so surgery could be more complicated.  We've talked to our Vet, and now Mrs S has called to set an appointment for a needle biopsy and an x-ray.  Those will determine our course of action.  The same Vet who did the ultrasound will be the one doing the tests, and probably be the one to operate if we choose that.


Many scritches and prayers to Bast and Ithun for Desi and his victory over Big C!  Good luck up there!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Our diet may be changing here as we discovered that Desi will eat rotisserie chicken!  He's always been a maniac over fresh poultry, so we decided to get a chicken tonight.

"Whats dat?"
"Iz chikimz?"
"Iz chikimz!!!"
/I don't know if you can see it but they shaved his belly for the ultrasound
//I foresee many more chickens coming in the door
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

my vet has prescribed rotisserie chicken for my furkids.   Eating is very important
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Outstanding!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Our Tilly cat never begged for human food unless it was fried chicke from Winco's deli.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
We're enjoying our first snowstorm and ice accumulation of the year up here.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

💕
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Rotisserie chicken has always been a sure favorite for all my kitties!  😋

Eat up Desi and get well soon 💕
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: We're enjoying our first snowstorm and ice accumulation of the year up here.


I imagine that this is one of the times you really enjoy not having to drive in the mess or spend hours digging out your vehicle...
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Desi update - We took him in for the Ultrasound earlier today.  It's not as bad as it could be but it's still not great.  Real bad would have been Lymphoma, but the Vet who did the ultrasound didn't think that it was.  He's thinking Adenocarcinoma, which while it is not good it may be operable.  It's right where the small intestines and large intestines meet, so surgery could be more complicated.  We've talked to our Vet, and now Mrs S has called to set an appointment for a needle biopsy and an x-ray.  Those will determine our course of action.  The same Vet who did the ultrasound will be the one doing the tests, and probably be the one to operate if we choose that.


Fingers and paws crossed that they can do something to help Desi!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

We just got called and Desi's biopsy and x-ray appointment is at 10:30 tomorrow morning.  I'm sure glad I'm retired, I can fit almost anything into my calendar,
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

I'll be sending good thoughts and prayers 🙏
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

almostsane: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: We're enjoying our first snowstorm and ice accumulation of the year up here.

I imagine that this is one of the times you really enjoy not having to drive in the mess or spend hours digging out your vehicle...


Except I'm the unofficial apartment manager: I reset breakers in the basement, I salt and shovel the sidewalks, and act as the eyes and ears of our landlord down in Baltimore.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Desi update - We took him in for the Ultrasound earlier today.  It's not as bad as it could be but it's still not great.  Real bad would have been Lymphoma, but the Vet who did the ultrasound didn't think that it was.  He's thinking Adenocarcinoma, which while it is not good it may be operable.  It's right where the small intestines and large intestines meet, so surgery could be more complicated.  We've talked to our Vet, and now Mrs S has called to set an appointment for a needle biopsy and an x-ray.  Those will determine our course of action.  The same Vet who did the ultrasound will be the one doing the tests, and probably be the one to operate if we choose that.

sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Our diet may be changing here as we discovered that Desi will eat rotisserie chicken!  He's always been a maniac over fresh poultry, so we decided to get a chicken tonight.

/I don't know if you can see it but they shaved his belly for the ultrasound
//I foresee many more chickens coming in the door

almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

He's beautiful! I've never seen a bull terrier with that coloring before!!

And why is there a couch at the dog park? 🤔
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Hey, Welcome to Woofday!  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ruff.  Ruff.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Ruff.  Ruff.


Bark. Bark.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Monty sez: "Hop on, losers, we're going a-squirrelin'."

