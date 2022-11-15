 Skip to content
(NBC News)   White supremacist Texas middle school teacher fired. One down, another 30000 to go   (nbcnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He "Stepped down to spend more time with his proud boys"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's sad to see a school teacher that never bothered to read a history book.  I recommend "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond as a primer.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do police.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now does he;

A.) Regret his comments and think hard about the consequences of his actions and beliefs, with consideration that he has been wrong, ignorant, and just plain stupid.

B.) Go full MAGA blaming the woke liberal educational system and media for unfairly bringing this controversy to light and causing an innocent snowflake to lose their job.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Now do police.


And then the GOP.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30,000?  Why are you limiting yourself to such a small number?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas school.District's loss is FOX News' gain
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he were a police officer, he'd already have a new job in the next town over. Maybe he should make a career change...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably already got 5 other job offers.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: Now does he;

A.) Regret his comments and think hard about the consequences of his actions and beliefs, with consideration that he has been wrong, ignorant, and just plain stupid.

B.) Go full MAGA blaming the woke liberal educational system and media for unfairly bringing this controversy to light and causing an innocent snowflake to lose their job.


I can't wait for the inevitable Red 5 farked devils advocates to come in waxing about freeze peach and cancel culture.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let me finish. ia think everybody thinks that. They're just not honest about it."

GOP-like thinking detected.
 
Utter Genius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's sad to see a school teacher that never bothered to read a history book.  I recommend "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond as a primer.


You're incredibly naive if you think racism can be "educated" out of people. There are plenty of very intelligent, well-read racists out there, some with impressive academic credentials and prestigious career tracks. They're still wrong, of course, but corrective action cannot be achieved with just book learnin' alone.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he got fired because students recorded video of him saying it and put it on social media... how much you wanna bet this guy already has a long list of complaints that were completely ignored until this.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think everybody thinks that," the teacher says. "They're just not honest about it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Race is an artificial construct.

What other species has races?

We are all just human beings, all the same, none better than the other just due to the color of our epidermis.

It is a ridiculous notion.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: ssa5: Now does he;

A.) Regret his comments and think hard about the consequences of his actions and beliefs, with consideration that he has been wrong, ignorant, and just plain stupid.

B.) Go full MAGA blaming the woke liberal educational system and media for unfairly bringing this controversy to light and causing an innocent snowflake to lose their job.

I can't wait for the inevitable Red 5 farked devils advocates to come in waxing about freeze peach and cancel culture.


And how "He's right. People are naturally racist, and that's just something we have to accept."
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Utter Genius: Marcus Aurelius: It's sad to see a school teacher that never bothered to read a history book.  I recommend "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond as a primer.

You're incredibly naive if you think racism can be "educated" out of people. There are plenty of very intelligent, well-read racists out there, some with impressive academic credentials and prestigious career tracks. They're still wrong, of course, but corrective action cannot be achieved with just book learnin' alone.


I'm sure there are intelligent racists, we just don't know that they're actually racist because they know to keep their mouths shut when they're not talking exclusively to like minded people.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White man from Texas, he's going to put it on his resume.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic:I can't wait for the inevitable Red 5 farked devils advocates to come in waxing about freeze peach and cancel culture.

Hey, speaking of.

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: "I think everybody thinks that," the teacher says. "They're just not honest about it."

[Fark user image 425x188]


how have you been by the way?

This election didn't go to well for you. Been drinking water? Taking your geritol? Fearing the antifa atheist transgender lead race riots like you should?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, let's not talk about systemic racism any more. It's racist to acknowledge that I'm bad, you're bad, everybody's bad, and by all means let's not start asking what to do about it. You're fired and I quit.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's sad to see a school teacher that never bothered to read a history book.  I recommend "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond as a primer.


I ought to re-read my copy. I read it in college awhile back, but I had to read it hurriedly in order to crank out a paper on it. I like to add a picture of books I recommend, for the visual learners out there.
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

One of the perks about studying History in college is that the books you buy for class are usually worth re-reading years later, and, more importantly, look impressive on a bookshelf behind you during Zoom meetings.

Maybe this Texan middle school teacher will read it, now that he has some time on his hands.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: 30,000?  Why are you limiting yourself to such a small number?


Rounding low probably but I guesstimated from here
 
Godscrack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Texas teacher on leave after saying white people are 'superior' race | New York Post
Youtube M80XbXRBaE0


Right wing Texas authorities will not release his name.
I wonder why?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: hardinparamedic:I can't wait for the inevitable Red 5 farked devils advocates to come in waxing about freeze peach and cancel culture.

Hey, speaking of.

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: "I think everybody thinks that," the teacher says. "They're just not honest about it."

[Fark user image 425x188]

how have you been by the way?

This election didn't go to well for you. Been drinking water? Taking your geritol? Fearing the antifa atheist transgender lead race riots like you should?


Yeah, I totally mentioned anything about free speech and cancel culture.

Not sure why you get things wrong or lie in almost every post related to me. But here we are.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Race is an artificial construct.

What other species has races?

We are all just human beings, all the same, none better than the other just due to the color of our epidermis.

It is a ridiculous notion.


Horses and dogs have races all the time.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

anuran: hardinparamedic: ssa5: Now does he;

A.) Regret his comments and think hard about the consequences of his actions and beliefs, with consideration that he has been wrong, ignorant, and just plain stupid.

B.) Go full MAGA blaming the woke liberal educational system and media for unfairly bringing this controversy to light and causing an innocent snowflake to lose their job.

I can't wait for the inevitable Red 5 farked devils advocates to come in waxing about freeze peach and cancel culture.

And how "He's right. People are naturally racist, and that's just something we have to accept."


I'm betting he considers himself a race realist
 
moto-geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Race is an artificial construct.

What other species has races?

We are all just human beings, all the same, none better than the other just due to the color of our epidermis.

It is a ridiculous notion.


Agreed. What's interesting is how humans and other animals are able to adapt to their environment which can result in visible physiological differences. Some get darker skin, some are shorter and metabolize food differently and so on
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And the black boys don't think they are the superior race? Everyone thinks their own race is superior. That's a natural thought.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Follow up" tag?
I missed the original thread which I would have really enjoy reading and I cannot find it.

Drew, an idea....
What about for any "follow up" thread you automatically link the one with the original story?? Wow that's a gray idea!! How do you come up with such ideas? You are a genius!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck17cxtOy2O/ Video from the father of one of those kids.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: "I think everybody thinks that," the teacher says. "They're just not honest about it."

[Fark user image image 425x188]


What is a non-liberal White

Are they talking about classical liberals by any chance?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Not sure why you get things wrong or lie in almost every post related to me. But here we are.


Careful. You might die of irony poisoning.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

electricjebus: maniacbastard: Race is an artificial construct.

What other species has races?

We are all just human beings, all the same, none better than the other just due to the color of our epidermis.

It is a ridiculous notion.

Horses and dogs have races all the time.


I've never seen a horse or dog do the construction work to build a race track
 
holdmybones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: And the black boys don't think they are the superior race? Everyone thinks their own race is superior. That's a natural thought.


Ummm. What?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Utter Genius: Marcus Aurelius: It's sad to see a school teacher that never bothered to read a history book.  I recommend "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond as a primer.

You're incredibly naive if you think racism can be "educated" out of people. There are plenty of very intelligent, well-read racists out there, some with impressive academic credentials and prestigious career tracks. They're still wrong, of course, but corrective action cannot be achieved with just book learnin' alone.

I'm sure there are intelligent racists, we just don't know that they're actually racist because they know to keep their mouths shut when they're not talking exclusively to like minded people.


Also, to go back to the original comment, racism can be educated out of people, if you're late 30's or older you probably know a number of people who have educated homophobia out of themselves in the last 2 decades.  My assistant and I were just talking about it the other day, we both regret things we said in the 90's, but they were just normal and socially acceptable at the time, we never really put much thought into it, once we did it was like "Oh yeah, I can totally see how it's offensive to say "that's gay" when you really mean something is bad".
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School," he said, adding that the school district and the middle school staff "work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students.


I have six years of teaching under my belt, and this canned bullshiat is one reason why I'll never take another teaching job. What that man said was unethical, immoral, moronic, and *evil*, and it should be called out as that, not this mealy mouth, testicles-retracted-where-the-Mars-explorers-couldn't-reach them, two-faced, committee written, feel good vomitous glurge.

If the speaker had tried turning that crapulent paragraph in as an assignment in my 8th grade writing class, I'd have drawn a large red X  through the whole thing and told him to review his notes on the use of plain, direct language and rewrite it or take a 0 on the assignment. This delicate, wilting little flower has been so scared of offending anyone for so long, he's forgotten there are those who should be insulted, offended, belittled, and demeaned every farking time their pointy heads poke out above the horizon. The students deserve that passionate of a defense, and anything less is a betrayal of the commitment all teachers should have for the children in their care. Anything less is tolerance of evil.

Name the bastard. Call him out. Fire him. Lodge a complaint against him with the credentialing body, and wage a campaign so that he never teaches again.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: And the black boys don't think they are the superior race? Everyone thinks their own race is superior. That's a natural thought.


That's exactly what he said. You're not a teacher, are you?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

spongeboob: electricjebus: maniacbastard: Race is an artificial construct.

What other species has races?

We are all just human beings, all the same, none better than the other just due to the color of our epidermis.

It is a ridiculous notion.

Horses and dogs have races all the time.

I've never seen a horse or dog do the construction work to build a race track


opposable thumbs really help when it comes to construction.  Great, now I'm a racist.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The very concept of race is an affront to human dignity. Anyone who thinks that the color of their hide is important at all, let alone makes them superior, is woefully misguided at best.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: And the black boys don't think they are the superior race? Everyone thinks their own race is superior. That's a natural thought.


People of the same race may tend to team up and try to achieve some goals together (fight oppression by others, conquer new territory, oppress others etc) but I doubt  that "everyone" think their race is superior.

You are also implying that you think your race is superior. Nice. Despite of being proud of it, I have never have thought that of my race, neither being superior nor inferior to others. That's the difference.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: And the black boys don't think they are the superior race? Everyone thinks their own race is superior. That's a natural thought.


This wasn't a thought. He's a teacher and said it out loud to black students.
 
on 2nd thought
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's sad to see a school teacher that never bothered to read a history book.  I recommend "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond as a primer.


There's a TV version of that book from the 2000s and it was a good watch.  That book tends to be a thorn in conservatives' side for some reason.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: And the black boys don't think they are the superior race? Everyone thinks their own race is superior. That's a natural thought.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ya know I tend to like to give everyone the benefit of the doubt but this dude is sure making it hard. I mean I'm sure the video was taken by a student and picks up somewhere in the middle of the discussion. I'd be interested in hearing how the discussion got started / what the subject was to start with.
I've had high school teachers that lectured like college professors and some of the topics got crazy, and if we had cell phones back then I am sure some of them would have found themselves in the same situation, however these classes were the ones I excelled at and got the most out of due to the interaction and exposure to others input as well as the teachers.
All that said this dude definitely screwed the pooch on this one even if it were a poorly worded response to something a student asked. I can see it being that but, just damn dude.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Race is an artificial construct.

What other species has races?

We are all just human beings, all the same, none better than the other just due to the color of our epidermis.

It is a ridiculous notion.


Sure, if you disregard everything people are taught
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Race is an artificial construct.

What other species has races?

We are all just human beings, all the same, none better than the other just due to the color of our epidermis.

It is a ridiculous notion.


Just one example:  The Red Tailed Hawk divides into several "races"...
"Red-tailed Hawks have extremely variable plumage, and some of this variation is regional. A Great Plains race called "Krider's" hawk is pale, with a whitish head and washed-out pink in the tail. Light-morph western birds tend to be more streaky on the underparts than eastern Red-tails; south Texas forms are darker above, without the dark belly band most other Red-tails have. Dark-morph birds can occur anywhere but are more common in western North America - particularly in Alaska and northwest Canada, where the all-dark "Harlan's" race is common."   All About birds
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: maniacbastard: Race is an artificial construct.

What other species has races?

We are all just human beings, all the same, none better than the other just due to the color of our epidermis.

It is a ridiculous notion.

Just one example:  The Red Tailed Hawk divides into several "races"...
"Red-tailed Hawks have extremely variable plumage, and some of this variation is regional. A Great Plains race called "Krider's" hawk is pale, with a whitish head and washed-out pink in the tail. Light-morph western birds tend to be more streaky on the underparts than eastern Red-tails; south Texas forms are darker above, without the dark belly band most other Red-tails have. Dark-morph birds can occur anywhere but are more common in western North America - particularly in Alaska and northwest Canada, where the all-dark "Harlan's" race is common."   All About birds


Wikipedia has an interesting take on race in regards to taxonomy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Had to look it up.  Pflugerville is inside Travis County along with Austin.  The GOP county is nearby, Williamson County.   Need to push the Orcs back over the border.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He did not get fired for saying it. He got fired for getting caught.
 
