(ABC News)   Perhaps the bighorn sheep could use their horns to butt the wealthy Americans out of those second homes   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried somewhere in TFA: Airbnb did this. There wouldn't be so many jackholes buying 2nd homes if they didn't have a way to monetize it for other jackholes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've watched this play out across the Rockies for 30 years. It's always been tough on labor, but the AirBnB thing is making it harder, just as investors have made buying your own home more difficult.

I've been listening to people talk about property in Berlin for a couple of months, simliar issues. Prices have tripled in ten years.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd sooner have sympathy for the devil.
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They've capitalized themselves right in the anus.
 
6nome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Have the homeless do the jobs, then bus them back to the interstate underpass at the end of their shift
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The low interest rates made cheap houses expensive, but now the cheap houses should be cheap with bad interest rates. Alas, all the people who bought those are upside down. My quarter million house got appraised at $400k due to the bubble in North Dallas, but wouldn't sell for more than $350k at current interest rates. Now nobody wants to build houses at the prices current interest rates will allow, because prices and interest rates flux but budgets for mortgages remain constant.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Buried somewhere in TFA: Airbnb did this. There wouldn't be so many jackholes buying 2nd homes if they didn't have a way to monetize it for other jackholes.


Airbnb didn't exist a couple of generations ago when this all started, buddo.

You got a beef?  Take it up with Airbnb.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sure many that own those lavish vacation homes would just as soon see the tourism sector shuddered so they can have the place to themselves, like Eric Carman's Amusement Park.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Vail is where COVID introduced itself to the United States.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

