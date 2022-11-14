 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Whichever farker left their truck on the side of the road in WV, the Summersville Police would like a word with you   (ginraiders.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose calling the DMV and giving them the vin or title# to find the owner is out of the question.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why spoil a good buzz by trying to drive?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the Summerville speed trap missed one, eh?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So that's where I left that!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: So the Summerville speed trap missed one, eh?


Came here to post this but got a ticket on the way.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police in West Virginia are on the lookout for the owner of a light blue truck that was found on Sunday, smashed into a guardrail on the side of the road and full of empty bottles of liquor and beer

In my defense, I have not recently driven in West Virginia.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: So the Summerville speed trap missed one, eh?

Came here to post this but got a ticket on the way.


I like the fact that at least three of us on Fark know this about Summersville, WV
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't drink and drive, you'll spill all over your shirt.
 
