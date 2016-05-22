 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Remember earlier in the day when Elon Musk turned off a bunch of services that Twitter "supposedly" didn't use? Yeah, he broke 2 factor authentication, so good luck logging back into your account   (twitter.com) divider line
123
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

1203 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2022 at 8:30 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



123 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This really is the best show that 44bil can buy.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly a brilliant engineer and visionary leader.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet Zombie Jeebus. This is just perfect.
Elon is a terrible programmer. This is fairly common knowledge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who ever called this in the original thread you can claim your prize at reception.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you think he can't astound you even more...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And to think some people trust that guy to make it to Mars.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fun.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've all been having fun, but maybe get the fark off this platform if you're still on it. Seriously.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Elon, these folks can hook U up, fam.

I Need Agile Methodology
Youtube nvks70PD0Rs
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Humanities major.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
YOU'RE ALL FIRED FOR BRINGING THIS UP!!
 
Mukster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good thing he's rich enough to afford someone to remind him to put pants on every morning. What a doofus.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*Fewer
 
Hendawg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man, I haven't been this disappointed since that time Hacksaw Jim Duggan and The Iron Sheik got caught doing blow together.  Who am I kidding?  Duggan and the Sheik was still more disappointing
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stevenboof: *Fewer


Don't call him that yet, mein herr.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought Elon was just a weird "eccentric" guy before.
Now I think he is very mentally ill.
And also not smart.
He reminds me of Trump, except Trump wasn't this nutty until he was older.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In Musk's defense: If you actually still have a Twitter account than that's your own fault.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It just keeps getting more hilarious. He's Sideshow Bob in a field of rakes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Putting finger quotes around "microservices" doesn't mean they're not critical to your service "genius."
 
ssaoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I assume Yakety Sax from Benny Hill is just playing through the intercom on a loop at the Twitter building at this point.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: We've all been having fun, but maybe get the fark off this platform if you're still on it. Seriously.


What do you mean "on it" though?
Do you mean having a login?
Why do I care if I have a login there forever?
If you mean "rely on it" for some reason, then I agree.
But using it for entertainment purposes, or having an account to use it however I want, I'll keep doing that.
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a dumbass.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: [Fark user image 425x185]
Humanities major.


Testing requires testers.

Elon would have gotten rid of them so he could act the role of testes.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: We've all been having fun, but maybe get the fark off this platform if you're still on it. Seriously.


yeah, good point
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I thought Elon was just a weird "eccentric" guy before.
Now I think he is very mentally ill.
And also not smart.
He reminds me of Trump, except Trump wasn't this nutty until he was older.


don't be giving him any ideas. He'll run for Pre.... ++++Carrier Lost+++
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
what's this blue tick malarkey?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People who don't want to use passwords can just send Elon 10 dollars a month.  When they want to log in, they'll just call Elon and he'll switch in their account.  No password needed.  When they're done, just call him again and he'll lock it.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: YOU'RE ALL FIRED FOR BRINGING THIS UP!!


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, Musky

gal.patheticcockroach.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This reads more like he disabled password reset, not two-factor auth.  If you forget your password, they send you a code for verification.  That's different than being prompted for a code generated by an authenticator app.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lady J: what's this blue tick malarkey?


commonsensemedia.orgView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warthog: Hey Elon, these folks can hook U up, fam.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nvks70PD0Rs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Does /dev/null support sharding?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lady J: what's this blue tick malarkey?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you start believing your own myth.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll go out on a limb here and conjecture that it probably wasn't Elon Musk who shut it off.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dammit.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ssaoi: I assume Yakety Sax from Benny Hill is just playing through the intercom on a loop at the Twitter building at this point.


Curb Your Enthusiasm.
 
mononymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lady J: what's this blue tick malarkey?


It's been hounding me too, Lady J.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Screenshots.  It's like saying "I give up" to the internet.
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I thought Elon was just a weird "eccentric" guy before.
Now I think he is very mentally ill.
And also not smart.
He reminds me of Trump, except Trump wasn't this nutty until he was older.


And Trump took much longer to drive his businesses into the ground, and did so much less spectacularly.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In case you need (more) evidence that Musk is a delusional nitwit high on his own sense of self-importance, I think this recent post of his demonstrates that pretty well:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I didn't but has anyone suggested he contract out a dev env? I am terrible at sales but would totally host it as long as I got paid.

/I'll share the profit 60/40
//I'd get destroyed by stupidity
///I have devs that think prod is dev no matter how many times I admonish them, removing access is the only way
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

King Something: Begoggle: I thought Elon was just a weird "eccentric" guy before.
Now I think he is very mentally ill.
And also not smart.
He reminds me of Trump, except Trump wasn't this nutty until he was older.

And Trump took much longer to drive his businesses into the ground, and did so much less spectacularly.


To be fair, short of an implosion or explosion, it's hard to fark up real estate that quickly.
 
Displayed 50 of 123 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.