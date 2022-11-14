 Skip to content
(CNN)   Anyone wanna take bets on what the scam was here? Aside from the obvious answer of "everything"   (cnn.com) divider line
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Coming to stores near you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's cryptocurrency. It's scams all the way down.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going with the simplest.

He took investor money and funneled it to his hedge fund which promptly lost it all.

Presumably there's more, but simple normally wins
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did it start with "gimme your money?

It's a scam
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone want a tulip bulb?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If something's only purpose is to be sold to the next person for more money, then it's a scam.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fight fight fight fight!!!!

Tom brady vs a jiu jujitsu instructor at the park after school!
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prices of digital currencies fell again as the crisis engulfing the market deepened over the weekend. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has plummeted about 65% so far this year.

That just means now is the time to buy, while it's low!

It was trading at about $16,500 on Monday, according to CoinDesk. Analysts believe that it could fall below $10,000.

Hold on....
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: If something's only purpose is to be sold to the next person for more money, then it's a scam.


Much simpler: if something is described as crypto, it's a scam.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Begoggle: If something's only purpose is to be sold to the next person for more money, then it's a scam.

Much simpler: if something is described as crypto, it's a scam.


media.zenfs.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, ur sphinx-esque riddling headline confound.
I'll take the bet too.

100-0?

I'm on the house side.
Subby and me...
U all place ur bets there.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have about $4 in crypto, want to know how I got that?

Well, I started with $3000.

/rimshot
//Actually got it in some silly ad-based games some 5 years ago. I spent none of my own money - I'm curious but not crazy. It exists in one of the exchanges that hasn't gone down yet.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For one,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the Bahamian authorities are on the case and will unravel this highly technical piece of financial legerdemain right quick.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investing in something that has value *only* if you can convince other people that it has value ... it's a Ponzi scheme.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

twenty one characters: But the proof of work / stake can be appropriately scaled to something more reasonable when they primary purpose is not printing funny money.


But it turns out everything people thought it would be great for is better done in other ways.

There are literally thousands of doctoral theses that have tried to show blockchain could be good for something.  Anything.

I've listened to at least a hundred dumb ideas, from empirically-verified bright graduate students from some of the top schools.    It's all crap.   Every idea has already been solved before, with a better approach.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: If something's only purpose is to be sold to the next person for more money, then it's a scam.


So capitalism is as well? Not arguing.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Begoggle: If something's only purpose is to be sold to the next person for more money, then it's a scam.

Much simpler: if something is described as crypto, it's a scam.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The science here is obviously way too much to comprehend for the common observer, i.e. - the sort of Internet ilk that hangs about discussion chat threads and such. What these dolts need to understand is that the, the "particles", yes, of the crypto ecosystem are extremely nebulous, invisible money molecules that cannot be controlled by regular market practices. They will only respond, that is to say, they will only increase in value, in response to special proprietary harmonics, which I can get for you. BUT, only through my subscription program will you be GUARANTEED to increase your crypto standings before the coming NFT rush. If I were you I would act now.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How do you guys all know what this is?
Do they advertise the crypto websites on sports? Twitter? Sports Twitter?

I have adblock on everything except Hulu and they're only trying to sell me car insurance
 
algman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Begoggle: If something's only purpose is to be sold to the next person for more money, then it's a scam.

Much simpler: if something is described as crypto, it's a scam.


"It's Web3.0", said the spider to the fly.
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Analysts believe that it could fall below $10,000."

Of course it will. The real trick is knowing when.
 
Shryke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And down goes the second largest Dem donor for 2022. Imagine that.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Begoggle: If something's only purpose is to be sold to the next person for more money, then it's a scam.

So capitalism is as well? Not arguing.


Yeah this is a clear description of stocks and most investments. A lot of people probably got sold on bitcoin or NFT with that argument.

I don't think profit is that different from a scam, we're just used to everything having a profit motive behind it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: How do you guys all know what this is?
Do they advertise the crypto websites on sports? Twitter? Sports Twitter?

I have adblock on everything except Hulu and they're only trying to sell me car insurance


Sometimes the fark mobile ads are comedy gold.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dbaggins: twenty one characters: But the proof of work / stake can be appropriately scaled to something more reasonable when they primary purpose is not printing funny money.

But it turns out everything people thought it would be great for is better done in other ways.

There are literally thousands of doctoral theses that have tried to show blockchain could be good for something.  Anything.

I've listened to at least a hundred dumb ideas, from empirically-verified bright graduate students from some of the top schools.    It's all crap.   Every idea has already been solved before, with a better approach.


I agree that it's a solution in search of a problem... I just see the solution as really interesting and promising; if the signal to noise ratio was better.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Begoggle: If something's only purpose is to be sold to the next person for more money, then it's a scam.

So capitalism is as well? Not arguing.


No, capitalism is about investing in the means of producing a valuable good or service. Mercantilism is more about finding something of value and selling it to someone else.
 
scanman61
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Analysts believe that it could fall below $10,000."

Of course it will. The real trick is knowing when.


And how far
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm going with the simplest.

He took investor money and funneled it to his hedge fund which promptly lost it all.

Presumably there's more, but simple normally wins


Pretty much.

Also, Bankman-Fried's parents are law professors at Sanford, apparently focusing on tax (evasion) law.

Caroline Ellison's father is the head of economics at MIT.

Reminds me how Elizabeth Holmes, of Theranos, her father was a top executive at Enron.

Just kind of curious how our culture continues to promote out of nepotism, especially in the most underhanded way; it's not simply that these people received enormous opportunities, but they were given support from top tier people in finance and media that ordinary people wouldn't.

Dunno... a sign of a broken, corrupt society is what I'm thinking.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If only there was something tangible that could replace crypto funds. Like......some kind of rare metal.......
 
Zipf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dbaggins: twenty one characters: But the proof of work / stake can be appropriately scaled to something more reasonable when they primary purpose is not printing funny money.

But it turns out everything people thought it would be great for is better done in other ways.

There are literally thousands of doctoral theses that have tried to show blockchain could be good for something.  Anything.

I've listened to at least a hundred dumb ideas, from empirically-verified bright graduate students from some of the top schools.    It's all crap.   Every idea has already been solved before, with a better approach.


So how would you do DeFi?

/Honestly, would like to know.
//Also, DeFi, except for cash, might be impossible
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All crypto currency are smoke and mirrors propped up by wishshul thinking, any most of the participants are fully aware of that.  However, the obscene profits many have made in this area just means that many people bought into it anyway fully expecting to be able to cash out before it all came crumbling down and stick someone else with a flaming bag of shiat while they themselves drink mojitos on a tropical beach somewhere.

What we're seeing now are the countless people who miscalculated when it would implode.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If only there was something tangible that could replace crypto funds. Like......some kind of rare metal.......


There literally isn't enough gold in the world to go back to the gold standard.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If only there was something tangible that could replace crypto funds. Like......some kind of rare metal.......


Vibranium?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If only there was something tangible that could replace crypto funds. Like......some kind of rare metal.......


Is it 1830 again? Lol.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As a guy who attempted to get into crypto during the Silk Road years to obtain illegal substances, it was an obnoxious pain in the ass then and filled with criminals and shiatstains. I had a friend who found it to be less than a pain in the ass and made some good money while skirting laws, he kinda disappeared for a couple years then resurfaced with a chip on his shoulder.

Anyone pushing crypto is a shill shiatlord you don't want to associate with, and that simple fact has held true since I attempted in joining the club. I almost bought 6 or so BTC at $50 ot $60 back in the day for shiats and giggles, then I remembered exactly where it came from.
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He looks like the kind of stepson that needs help setting up the ladder to clean the gutters.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: If something's only purpose is to be sold to the next person for more money, then it's a scam.


That describes all investments.

Although... hang on... hmmm.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Begoggle: If something's only purpose is to be sold to the next person for more money, then it's a scam.

Much simpler: if something is described as crypto, it's a scam.


What about the cryptozoologist whose research I've been funding?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Like what? And I'm not being snarky, I think the tech is cool, I just don't see a lot of applications for the blockchain outside of authentication.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: How do you guys all know what this is?
Do they advertise the crypto websites on sports? Twitter? Sports Twitter?

I have adblock on everything except Hulu and they're only trying to sell me car insurance


FTX has the naming rights to the Miami Heat arena and had a patch on all MLB umpire uniforms.

They had a big Super Bowl ad with Larry David.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His name is Sam Bankman-Fried, or Sam Fried-Bankman.  I'd say it's all in the name like a bad secret agent movie villain
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Fight fight fight fight!!!!

Tom brady vs a jiu jujitsu instructor at the park after school!


I now own this event as an NFT.  Fees payable in Dogecoin.
 
pacified
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope he doesn't go to jail. The bros wanted no regulations, no dumb government getting in the way of their shiat coin going to the moon.

The bros didn't care what was going on while the line went up.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Pointy Tail of Satan: If only there was something tangible that could replace crypto funds. Like......some kind of rare metal.......

There literally isn't enough gold in the world to go back to the gold standard.


There is, if it were revalued.

But why would you want to?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbaggins: twenty one characters: But the proof of work / stake can be appropriately scaled to something more reasonable when they primary purpose is not printing funny money.

But it turns out everything people thought it would be great for is better done in other ways.

There are literally thousands of doctoral theses that have tried to show blockchain could be good for something.  Anything.

I've listened to at least a hundred dumb ideas, from empirically-verified bright graduate students from some of the top schools.    It's all crap.   Every idea has already been solved before, with a better approach.


It is still a fantastic way to use massive amounts of electricity and resources to produce nothing fungible, so there is that...
 
