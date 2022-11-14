 Skip to content
(Blog Toronto)   2 out of 3 in two hours isn't bad - unless you're doing bank robberies   (blogto.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Crime, crime spree, aspiring criminal mastermind, Bloor Street, Financial hold, additional details of the crimes, Toronto Police Service, different banks  
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Go big, or go home, or go to the big house.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The second one works because the cops are busy going to the first one and things might get muddled, but that third one they're on edge for.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
near Yonge Street

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Police are on scene. Suspect has been arrested," wrote TPS of the incident.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This sounds like a really, really 90's movie.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: This sounds like a really, really 90's movie.


Fark user imageView Full Size


2000, but close enough
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We had a guy in our neighborhood that went to jail for 20 years for bank robbery right after high school. He was out of jail for a month and robbed another bank and waited for the police. He was institutionalized and couldn't function outside of jail. I am fairly sure he is still in there.
 
