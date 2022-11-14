 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Please let authorities know if you come across a 'very unfashionable shark' that's trapped in a woman's skirt, it may die if they can't find it (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Death, Cayman Islands, unfashionable shark, image of the shark, Shark, official Cayman Islands tourism website, worried officials, poor nurse shark  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe you should be more worried about what happened to the woman who was wearing it.
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, Walker covered my first question.

How long before that pic pops up on pornhub's upskirt page?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities say wildlife specialists are on the lookout for a single mom who doesn't demand much and dresses very sensibly. They're also on the lookout for a shark stuck  in a woman's skirt...
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shark in a skirt... like a cougar... but more deadly.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flowers ma'am.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is pulling down a shark's skirt still called sharking?
 
Miniac78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone somewhere, is silently sitting in a nail salon or break room, smiling, trying not to cry about how they won't be able to wear their latest purchase.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all sharks wear business suits.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shark: does this skirt make my hips look wide?

Other Shark: no.  Your wide hips make your hips look wide.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was it attracted to her due to her shark week?
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was going to say something about a cross dressing shark, but it's a nurse shark so chances are it's female.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Groundskeeper Willie will hae a wee word wi' ye aboot wha ye cawlin a skirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Will be okay until it's challenged when it goes to the bathroom
 
fustanella
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great, the plot of the next Tim Dorsey novel has been leaked.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Article seems confused if it is sporting a skirt or a mesh bag. Regardless, would be interesting to see attempts to remove it.
 
Shryke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a farking nurse shark. Nurses wear skirts all the time!

This is Biden's fault.
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Clearly the shark no longer identifies as a shark. Humans have been identifying as sharks for generations, so I suppose we should've expected this. Shark probably just needs hormones and some good counseling.

dtkaustin.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, that shark should probably stay away from Johnny.

Airplane! - Where did you get that dress?
Youtube c-k9VE-eEY4
 
