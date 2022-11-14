 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Absolutely crazy footage from today's Starship catch attempt   (twitter.com)
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like they need to go back to the Lab.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have they considered that building this on Rock & Roll was a bad idea?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pretty ruff landing.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You got me!  LOL.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Have they considered that building this on Rock & Roll was a bad idea?


Clearly not.  They got their launch window and declared "nothing's gonna stop us now"
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the rare STEM / D'awww crossover
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: You got me!  LOL.


Me too - nicely done, Smitty!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My dog would've caught it in the air with a flying leap. He's amazing.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
that's not marked "(parody)"

he'll be suspended soon.
 
