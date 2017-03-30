 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   How common are female psychopaths? I asked my wife this question but she was too busy plotting my untimely death to answer   (bbc.com) divider line
88
    More: Obvious, Psychopathy, Antisocial personality disorder, Conduct disorder, definition of psychopathy, Abigail Marsh, majority of studies, little time, Victoria's mind  
•       •       •

1286 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh. All of them?
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take my ex-wife. Please.

No, seriously, I could list a completely terrifying list of disorders and syndromes that add up that
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


18 million seasons and counting....
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't know how many, but this is one of them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: i don't know how many, but this is one of them

[Fark user image 850x477]


She looks like Glenn Beck in that picture.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not "untimely", subby, "overdue". You know what you did...

/s
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women often exhibited traits like debilitating impulsiveness (such as a lack of planning), thrill-seeking in interpersonal relationships, and verbal aggression

I was all set to say that despite calling my ex "Psychobiatch"*, I didn't think she actually was one, but holy crap, that describes her cold.

* - there are only two people on the entire planet that I will refer to as a biatch, and they worked hard to earn that distinction
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know.
I don't even have a hunch.
Surprise me!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please! Most sociopaths and psychopaths will never physically hurt anyone. To say otherwise is stuff of poorly written, ignorant daytime television.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right up there with heart attacks, car safety, medication dosing, etc.
We don't bother studying women so we end up with "b*tches be crazy" and thousands of women go without necessary care (for them and those around them).

Glad to see some progress though.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's plenty of female psychopaths, but if you dare to mention it, you're a misogynist.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: There's plenty of female psychopaths, but if you dare to mention it, you're a misogynist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I did not know better, then I would think that my ex-wife was writing for the BBC.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why George votes Republican to this day.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooo very common. But people in general are farking nuts. Then look at depression and anxiety. White women with money who got everything going for them (other than the ones who live in red states), depressed as hell taking a shiat ton of prescription drugs.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up and eat what is set before you!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonjr215: [i.imgflip.com image 500x370]


I prefer "The Burning Bed".
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm diagnosed as lacking empathy but not psychopathy. Borderline? ASD? Maybe even a psychopath?
We'll never know because I had shiatty psych care as a kid and these assessments cost an arm and a leg as an adult.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: There's plenty of female psychopaths, but if you dare to mention it, you're a misogynist.


You're a misogynist.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Please! Most sociopaths and psychopaths will never physically hurt anyone. To say otherwise is stuff of poorly written, ignorant daytime television.

Physically

hurt. Nice choice of words.

All sociopaths and psychopaths should kill themselves or be euthanasized. Especially the ones that want to be President, of a country or a business.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: I'm diagnosed as lacking empathy but not psychopathy. Borderline? ASD? Maybe even a psychopath?
We'll never know because I had shiatty psych care as a kid and these assessments cost an arm and a leg as an adult.


And that would put a dent in your collection?

:P

/KIDDING!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever seen a bridal gown sale at Filene's Basement?

I rest my case your honor.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goldfrapp - Stranger (Official Video)
Youtube 7Bmr1_19HfI
H9fa9aWFbLMJoP40TnAx4bmU
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If all of your exes are psychopaths, they're not the problem
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were ubiquitous in my dating roster from the age of 16 to 30.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have you ever seen a bridal gown sale at Filene's Basement?

I rest my case your honor.


In the Year 2000!

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: If all of your exes are psychopaths, they're not the problem


backhand.slap.of.reason: They were ubiquitous in my dating roster from the age of 16 to 30.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: If all of your exes are psychopaths, they're not the problem


What?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychopathy is not common. While it's true that it exists in a very small subset of the population, the need to pair these and certain behavioral patterns are not met well with consistency.

It wasn't unusual that long ago for women who did anything to be accused of this or something similar. Their lives ruined as a result.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Murder On The Dancefloor
Youtube hAx6mYeC6pY
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Please! Most sociopaths and psychopaths will never physically hurt anyone. To say otherwise is stuff of poorly written, ignorant daytime television.


No, they'll never assault anyone.

They'll hurt others whenever it benefits them to do so, though they can pass a marshmallow test and tend to learn the value of belaying the knife to the back as they age.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Toy Dolls - My wife is a psychopath
Youtube SnOmT70JAto
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmPM-LZ-6y8
 
2KanZam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The descriptions and interviews could have been directly from my ex.

People throw those terms around a lot, therefore I don't tend to really say it to people who never knew her, but she was literally the textbook definition turned up to 11.

I'm literally lucky to be alive. With the scars, communications and court cases to prove it.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: i don't know how many, but this is one of them

[Fark user image 850x477]


She looks like a Wallace and Gromit character.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the line between true mental illness and just being an asshole?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where we get to tag people as pro-psychopathy
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can find out.  I have a knack.  I will wade through 1000 good women to get at the one in the back, sharpening a knife.  "Hi! What's that for?"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bondith: Women often exhibited traits like debilitating impulsiveness (such as a lack of planning), thrill-seeking in interpersonal relationships, and verbal aggression

I was all set to say that despite calling my ex "Psychobiatch"*, I didn't think she actually was one, but holy crap, that describes her cold.

* - there are only two people on the entire planet that I will refer to as a biatch, and they worked hard to earn that distinction


And yet when a man is impulsive, verbally aggressive, and thrill-seeking, he's just "a man".
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: This is where we get to tag people as pro-psychopathy


And round out the tags for those who talk a good talk most of the time but are always prepared to trot out the misogyny-lite when they feel safe enough - under cover of a thread like this.

We see you.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
More than most would expect, but not an exceptional variance from the number of men who are psychopaths.
 
KB202
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: iheartscotch: Please! Most sociopaths and psychopaths will never physically hurt anyone. To say otherwise is stuff of poorly written, ignorant daytime television.

Physically hurt. Nice choice of words.

All sociopaths and psychopaths should kill themselves or be euthanasized. Especially the ones that want to be President, of a country or a business.


Nice grasp of empathy.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.