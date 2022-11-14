 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Moderna has great news for ~10% of the population five and older   (abc7.com) divider line
3
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2022 at 1:35 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Get your damn shots.  I'm vaxxed to to the maxx and still got it.  It sucks.  I'm on day three and still dizzy and nauseous.  I had a 103 degree fever the first night.  I imagine it would be a lot worse if I wasn't vaccinated.

You know who still hasn't caught it?  My wife and nine year-old daughter.  We live in a 700 sq-ft home with one bedroom.  That vaccines work.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Prior to this most recent booster, I was triple vaxxed.  Ended up getting an variant at work at it completely put me on my ass for a week.  Lost my sense of taste for 2-3 weeks.  I imagine it would have been much worse without the vaccines.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Getting my Moderna booster tomorrow. Had to go one town over *tiny violin* b/c the local pharmacy only had the Pfizer.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.