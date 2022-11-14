 Skip to content
(The New Republic)   Charles Montgomery Plantagenet Schicklgruber Musk
31
    Nuclear power, Earth, nuclear power plants, richest person, Sustainable energy, Uranium, green energy initiatives of electric cars, Simpsons's Mr. Burns  
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elon is a terrible human being.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ace in your face: Elon is a terrible human being.


Citation needed for confirmation of humanity.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
83%
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Woo hoo! 83%
 
Malenfant
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Elon is a terrible human being.


He's a narcissist, just like most of the people who cause problems for others.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...of Ulm...

:P
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
His name is my name, too.  83%.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Needs his own tab, unless this is turning into a Musk only news aggregator.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a certified Simpsons encyclopaedia, I found that way harder than I thought it would be. 83%.

(Stupid episodes after season 9)
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Missed the first two, for you guessed it, 83%
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You scored 67%!

It was harder than I would have thought
 
buntz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I didn't even take the test:  83%!!
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
42% I need to watch more Simpsons.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You scored 75%!
WTF I'm a Simpsons fan. WTF
 
NutWrench
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"For years, Man has yearned to destroy the Sun."
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You scored 100%!

*places fingertips together*

Excellent...
 
heavymetal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
92%

This is the one I missed:
"Family, religion, friendship. These are the three demons you must slay if you wish to succeed in business."

I put Burns, but it was Musk.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

balial: As a certified Simpsons encyclopaedia, I found that way harder than I thought it would be. 83%.

(Stupid episodes after season 9)


I just saw that episode the other day which is probably the only reason I got those right.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

heavymetal: 92%

This is the one I missed:
"Family, religion, friendship. These are the three demons you must slay if you wish to succeed in business."

I put Burns, but it was Musk.


Burns did say that. You must've gotten another one wrong then.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
67%

Wife refuses to watch The Simpsons so I was guessing blind.  She loves Futurama, Archer, Venture Bros, Rick & Morty, Cowboy Bebop, etc, so go figure.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: 67%

Wife refuses to watch The Simpsons so I was guessing blind.  She loves Futurama,


Does she know both of those are created by the same guy?
 
patrick767
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
92%! Woohoo!
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In fairness Musk has probably said all these things just not on the record.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: heavymetal: 92%

This is the one I missed:
"Family, religion, friendship. These are the three demons you must slay if you wish to succeed in business."

I put Burns, but it was Musk.

Burns did say that. You must've gotten another one wrong then.


I must have misinterpreted the way they marked the test and I attributed it to Musk. I went through the test rather quickly.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

genner: In fairness Musk has probably said all these things just not on the record.


I can easily see Musk having ambitions to block the sun for some stupid reason.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Needs his own tab, unless this is turning into a Musk only news aggregator.


Well, as soon as some people start submitting stuff from Mastodon......

:P
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: genner: In fairness Musk has probably said all these things just not on the record.

I can easily see Musk having ambitions to block the sun for some stupid reason.


He's all the reason he needs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
75%
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One wrong. It was a process of pure elimination: I knew Burns and attributed all the quotations rightly I was not sure of to Musk. But I missed one Musky.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jbc: 83%


42%, since I haven't watched The Simpsons in years, and guessed that Musk said them all. But it's the answer to everything, and they probably planned it that way
 
