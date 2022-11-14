 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Jeff Bezos: "I'm going to give my entire fortune to charity." Also Jeff Bezos: "I'm firing 10,000 people today"   (cnbc.com) divider line
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bezos gave a 100mil to Dolly Parton but what about the horrific detriment he's made on Seattle homelessness? Maybe he should be throwing 100million at that.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about paying your overworked warehouse employees and contractors farkface? Go ride your giant space dick into the sun and take Elon, all the Kardashians and their affiliates, and the rest of the billionaires. Pay higher taxes. We get it, y'all won capitalism.  Take your trophy and remove yourself from the gene pool.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Bezos gave a 100mil to Dolly Parton but what about the horrific detriment he's made on Seattle homelessness? Maybe he should be throwing 100million at that.


Real question: did he actually give the money or did he just announce it?

I ask because I've heard a bunch of these dilholes like to announce things then the donations, if they happen, are stretched over a decade or routed through their own charity what is really just a front to pay family and friends obscene salaries for not working.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, smack dab during the busiest holiday fulfillment period of the year?

There's something else to this. No retailer *cuts* employeees during the holidays.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources

Well if any department in a corporation deserves mass layoffs...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Apparently, Alexa is a big money loser.
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's giving money to charity and destroying twitter.
Someone give this man a medal.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only the rich can afford to be generous.

But.


Why are there rich to begin with?

Who's generous to them, farks?
 
dognose4
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He moves the money into his Bezos Foundation to avoid taxes.  He then can use that money for influence peddling around the world.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Only the rich can afford to be generous.

But.


Why are there rich to begin with?

Who's generous to them, farks?


The government.
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Bezos gave a 100mil to Dolly Parton but what about the horrific detriment he's made on Seattle homelessness? Maybe he should be throwing 100million at that.


https://www.geekwire.com/2020/photos-inside-amazons-new-8-floor-family-homeless-shelter-attached-seattle-hq/
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Time to rethink that free shipping for only $25. Back to $100. There, I saved the company.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't think Bezos makes those decisions anymore. Isn't he basically a consultant now?
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources

Well if any department in a corporation deserves mass layoffs...


I don't feel so bad now, knowing there's at least one other person that thinks along these lines.  I don't think I've ever heard even one story about an HR dept that wasn't just crammed full of thin skinned weasels, just looking for reasons to make the other departments miserable.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now now, that's just negative thinking. Jeff Bezos, having put so much money out there to distribute to charity, is just working to make sure that as many people as possible get to benefit from it.
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, smack dab during the busiest holiday fulfillment period of the year?

There's something else to this. No retailer *cuts* employeees during the holidays.


They're cutting workers in the Kindle group, Whole Foods, and corporate HR (don't need thousands of recruiters if you're firing instead of hiring).
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

genner: He's giving money to charity and destroying twitter.
Someone give this man a medal.


Wait what those are two different people.
Since when?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Bezos gave a 100mil to Dolly Parton but what about the horrific detriment he's made on Seattle homelessness? Maybe he should be throwing 100million at that.


Also, she's worth north of 300 million with out that money.  In terms of rich people who I want to have that money, she's up there, but I'd rather have it go to actual charity, or better yet, taxes.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dunno, they're not really the same.  Jeff Bezos can do WTF he wants w/ his fortune, but the whole company isn't his.  It belongs to shareholders and they expect him to do what's best for the company, and by extension, shareholder value.  This is what any shareholder at any company would expect from a CEO, or any C-suite for that matter.

I mean don't let me get in the way of a hate-fest against billionaires - shoot I'll help tie the noose! - but what one does with one's own wealth vs. a company's resources are in no way the same.
 
headslacker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Our Jerbsss!
But at least the middle class homeless problem will be more apparent
I mean upper middle class homelessness
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How can you not like someone Trump hates?
 
pancakethepug
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, smack dab during the busiest holiday fulfillment period of the year?

There's something else to this. No retailer *cuts* employeees during the holidays.


It's corporate layoffs - the writing has been on the wall internally since late September.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I don't think Bezos makes those decisions anymore. Isn't he basically a consultant now?


I came in here to get clarity on that too.

I mean, either way, fark Jeff Bezos.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Charity works on Monday?  She's really on the C team, isn't she?
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: I dunno, they're not really the same.  Jeff Bezos can do WTF he wants w/ his fortune, but the whole company isn't his.  It belongs to shareholders and they expect him to do what's best for the company, and by extension, shareholder value.  This is what any shareholder at any company would expect from a CEO, or any C-suite for that matter.

I mean don't let me get in the way of a hate-fest against billionaires - shoot I'll help tie the noose! - but what one does with one's own wealth vs. a company's resources are in no way the same.


Yes, corporations are by their very nature evil. If you have a publicly traded company, you legally have to do what's best for shareholders, not employees, not the public, not the environment.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jeff needs more money to keep building his penis shaped rockets, and edging his celebrity friends toward outer space.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: lilplatinum: The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources

Well if any department in a corporation deserves mass layoffs...

I don't feel so bad now, knowing there's at least one other person that thinks along these lines.  I don't think I've ever heard even one story about an HR dept that wasn't just crammed full of thin skinned weasels, just looking for reasons to make the other departments miserable.


How many little kids have ever said "I want to be HR when I grow up!"

It's where career dreams go to die
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: How about paying your overworked warehouse employees and contractors farkface? Go ride your giant space dick into the sun and take Elon, all the Kardashians and their affiliates, and the rest of the billionaires. Pay higher taxes. We get it, y'all won capitalism.  Take your trophy and remove yourself from the gene pool.


ALLLLLLLLLLLLLL OF THIS RIGHT FARKING HERE.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, smack dab during the busiest holiday fulfillment period of the year?

There's something else to this. No retailer *cuts* employeees during the holidays.


they're not a retailer, they are a distributor. and they are not cutting warehouse staff.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Bezos gave a 100mil to Dolly Parton but what about the horrific detriment he's made on Seattle homelessness? Maybe he should be throwing 100million at that.


Well, what if my ass?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x272]


Well it's their money...

/This is sarcasm
//I mean it is but much of the instability in society is caused by large differences in wealth.
///We could like, tax these guys and work on climate change with the money, creating both low-skill and high skill jobs.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dear moronmitter, Bezos hasn't been the CEO of Amazon in 2 years.

Someday Fark will realize this.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://www.vice.com/en/article/jgmvk8/amazon-has-received-at-least-dollar47-billion-in-subsidies-globally-watchdog-says

Ope.
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seriously, Bezos f*ck you and your oversized vanity vans.

And you want to have DRIVERLESS vehicles clogging our highways too?
 
eagles95
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That NFL deal on Prime Video isn't going to pay for itself
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jake3988: Dear moronmitter, Bezos hasn't been the CEO of Amazon in 2 years.

Someday Fark will realize this.


Yeah because "Executive Chairman" is just totally a figurehead title.
 
