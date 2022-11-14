 Skip to content
According to dating app survey, a third of daters are leading their partners on with dreams of an unlikely deeper romantic relationship, a sign of bluffing season. And "almost half have hid their true personality to avoid being single"
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I remember a much simpler time.

argylez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would always dump girlfriends this time of year
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

argylez: I would always dump girlfriends this time of year


Ah yes, Dumpsgiving
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My Canadian girlfriend love ves me just the way I am.

Here's a letter from her with a weird stamp.
"Dear Jacque...."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

argylez: I would always dump girlfriends this time of year


Any specific site, or just wherever is convenient?
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: argylez: I would always dump girlfriends this time of year

Any specific site, or just wherever is convenient?


Make sure to leave them far enough away from home or they find they're way back.
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
sinko swimo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: argylez: I would always dump girlfriends this time of year

Any specific site, or just wherever is convenient?


this is why it's so important to buy supplies ahead of time. and from an out of town Wal-Mart. using cash.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: argylez: I would always dump girlfriends this time of year

Any specific site, or just wherever is convenient?


I've heard Olive Garden is popular.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: I remember a much simpler time.

[Fark user image image 610x559]


*gets back note*
"Wait...'hell farking no' wasn't even an option!"
 
argylez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

genner: Schmerd1948: argylez: I would always dump girlfriends this time of year

Any specific site, or just wherever is convenient?


Make sure to leave them far enough away from home or they find they're way back.


lol I'm cracking up - thanks for that!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm too old and tired to bluff about my feelings and keep the bowl of crazy from spilling over in front of people, so I stopped dating.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unlikely tag because one third is too low?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: this is why it's so important to buy supplies ahead of time. and from an out of town Wal-Mart. using cash.


CSB

Many years ago, both kids got the stomach virus. Let's just say, coming out from both ends. I was at band rehearsal and the wife calls me around 11:30PM to tell me.

"Stop off at the CVS, I need, plastic bags, latex gloves, duct tape and some bleach."

I get to the store and it's around midnight or so and there was a security guard standing next to the register.

"You're not going to believe me but the stomach virus is going around in my house"

"Uhuh I've already copied down your license plate tag from the parking lot, just in case"
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well craep.

I was completely honest and dead serious about being long term oriented.  No wonder I got lots of hits, but only one nighters.  The ladies just want to bangarang.  I wasn't supposed to be honest, so they could enjoy the ride more.

On the bright side:  my wife's sister said at the reception "the only guy who actually looked like his profile pic."

Man ... I used to be top shelf.
Now I'm Fireball.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dating app Badoo found over a third of singles (33%) believe that cuffing season has led them to date someone they're not 100% sure about.

Doesn't all dating involve a procession of lots of people you're not 100% sure about? That's just the process. If you find yourself only dating people you feel "100% sure about" you're almost certainly completely insane.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Dating app Badoo found over a third of singles (33%) believe that cuffing season has led them to date someone they're not 100% sure about.

Doesn't all dating involve a procession of lots of people you're not 100% sure about? That's just the process. If you find yourself only dating people you feel "100% sure about" you're almost certainly completely insane.


100% nuts if they are 100% certain.  Agreed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: *gets back note*
"Wait...'hell farking no' wasn't even an option!"


CALVIN - The Wrong Trousers
Youtube qru1U28XjBA
 
Toxophil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah I think people have been "not acting like themselves" for a long time to attract mates. I've seen purely toxic people be so nice to particular people, not acting like themselves that they are 99% of the time. Hell my two best friend in the Northeast were constantly out picking up girls in the late 1980s , despite from being from lower working class families in what was recently rated the 15th worst city in the US, they both dressed as "Preps".
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesus guys, you are making it far more complicated than it needs to be...


"I'm not looking for something serious, but i've been wrong before"

There, you haven't lied, and made a cute joke.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My wife showed up to our first date with her hair in a ponytail and no makeup. She ordered ribs. I knew she was a keeper right away
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You needed an app to tell you this?
What a moran.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Valter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: I remember a much simpler time.

[Fark user image 610x559]


patrick767
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dating is pretending to be someone else until someone loves you for who you really are.

/ I forget where I saw that
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Schmerd1948: argylez: I would always dump girlfriends this time of year

Any specific site, or just wherever is convenient?

this is why it's so important to buy supplies ahead of time. and from an out of town Wal-Mart. using cash.


Wal-Mart retains security footage for a year and uses facial recognition to identify people. Better to shop at smaller chains and independent stores. It's also best to buy two of everything at separate locations in case they find video Hard to prove you bought that tarp to wrap the victim when you can produce the unopened tarp sitting in your garage.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Half are married so..
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Valter:[Fark user image 610x559]

so, there's a chance?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do we choose those we are intimate with only if we are in romantic love with them?

We have been asking this question since childhood.

My opinion? The answer is no.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

patrick767: Dating is pretending to be someone else until someone loves you for who you really are.


If I were you? I would get a job working on the next Hallmark Movie.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, the woman I saw on Saturday and will see again on Friday and have been texting with almost nonstop for the last week doesn't appear to be hiding anything. If anything, I think she is getting all (or at least a solid chunk) of her baggage out in the open so I can make an informed decision, I'm trying to do the same for her.

There is definitely a mutual attraction there as well, which helps a good bit too.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hiding one's true personality is a universal tenet of dating, long, long predating online dating.

/awful people want to get laid too
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ethertap: Well, the woman I saw on Saturday and will see again on Friday and have been texting with almost nonstop for the last week doesn't appear to be hiding anything. If anything, I think she is getting all (or at least a solid chunk) of her baggage out in the open so I can make an informed decision, I'm trying to do the same for her.

There is definitely a mutual attraction there as well, which helps a good bit too.


Protip:  don't tell her your Fark username
 
