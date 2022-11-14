 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield want you to eat their ears this Christmas   (twitter.com) divider line
38
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

989 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 14 Nov 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wat
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda surprised Holyfield is down for this. Isn't he a super religious type? They're not exactly known for loving weed.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: I'm kinda surprised Holyfield is down for this. Isn't he a super religious type? They're not exactly known for loving weed.


Iron Mike probably threatened to eat the other ear.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A person can learn a lot from Tyson's life. Just don't make the mistake of thinking of him as a good person. Even if he's reformed, we shouldn't forget the rape and abuse of women.

/Oh, and 'Tyson' brand weed is dirt weed. Fight me.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I adpoted this guy, his ear had been freshly bitten off.

His name at the shelter was Evander, but I changed it because it was a mouthful:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/wRex
//the w is because he used to wreck my shiat
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing makes amends quite like money.

Also, holy crap, that was 25 years ago... TBF, I can't believe both of them are still alive, particularly Tyson.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These fake Twitter gags are getting so elaborate.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this happened I was at AOL and they had put out tvs to let the csrs watch the fight. What sticks out the most after the fact was the guy who kept saying that Tyson was going to clean up cause "He was training hard everyday in prison, cause you know everyone wanted to test him." Guess we know what he learned in those training sessions.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: I'm kinda surprised Holyfield is down for this. Isn't he a super religious type? They're not exactly known for loving weed.


There was an article linked

He didn't find it funny at first but mellowed out over it. Apparently he tried one 🤣
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: I'm kinda surprised Holyfield is down for this. Isn't he a super religious type? They're not exactly known for loving weed.


Taliban are super religious, didn't get in the way of selling opium.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they growing corn?
Clicks link..........huh
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Dafatone: I'm kinda surprised Holyfield is down for this. Isn't he a super religious type? They're not exactly known for loving weed.

Iron Mike probably threatened to eat the other ear.


WHAT?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: bluorangefyre: Dafatone: I'm kinda surprised Holyfield is down for this. Isn't he a super religious type? They're not exactly known for loving weed.

Iron Mike probably threatened to eat the other ear.

WHAT?


COME AGAIN?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: When I adpoted this guy, his ear had been freshly bitten off.

His name at the shelter was Evander, but I changed it because it was a mouthful:


I'd be more concerned that somebody reattached his muzzle with Elmer's Glue.
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably better than the Schweddy Balls.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheeseaholic: wat


Did Tyson bite off your ear?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: I'm kinda surprised Holyfield is down for this. Isn't he a super religious type? They're not exactly known for loving weed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in Quebec during sugar shack time there is a food called Oreilles de Crisse.

Christ's ear.

It's basically deep fried Pig fatback.

What's old is new again I guess.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: A person can learn a lot from Tyson's life. Just don't make the mistake of thinking of him as a good person. Even if he's reformed, we shouldn't forget the rape and abuse of women.

/Oh, and 'Tyson' brand weed is dirt weed. Fight me.


I don't know anything about his weed brand but I sometimes buy his chicken.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had to team up, I figure, because neither would make any money without teaming up to work around the law against profiting from a crime.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nostalgia is often bad taste but good ka-ching! The money doesn't stink.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brantgoose: They had to team up, I figure, because neither would make any money without teaming up to work around the law against profiting from a crime.


You must be real fun at parties
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"If i was on cannabis, I wouldn't have bit his ear," Tyson said, referring to the 1997 fight when the boxer bit Holyfield's ear"

Dude, if you were on cannabis you would've eaten him whole then looked around for nachos or something as a follow up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: A person can learn a lot from Tyson's life. Just don't make the mistake of thinking of him as a good person. Even if he's reformed, we shouldn't forget the rape and abuse of women.

/Oh, and 'Tyson' brand weed is dirt weed. Fight me.


If you're correct. May the villin you think is out there in the wild, metaphorically, knock you the fark out. Jfc.

/
God forgives all. While none deserve.  That is grace.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: When this happened I was at AOL and they had put out tvs to let the csrs watch the fight. What sticks out the most after the fact was the guy who kept saying that Tyson was going to clean up cause "He was training hard everyday in prison, cause you know everyone wanted to test him." Guess we know what he learned in those training sessions.


/
According to hulu series the opposite took place
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I'm kinda surprised Holyfield is down for this. Isn't he a super religious type? They're not exactly known for loving weed.


WTH? were you home schooled. I went to HS with 100's of christian kids and maybe half got high. all my life I've got high and partied with people of varied religions. kid you not.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who better to run a company than two guys that made, and squandered, hundreds of millions of dollars each.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So the only two people who would have anything to say about marketing of a product such as this, teamed up to market that product?
I wish them success.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: A person can learn a lot from Tyson's life. Just don't make the mistake of thinking of him as a good person. Even if he's reformed, we shouldn't forget the rape and abuse of women.

/Oh, and 'Tyson' brand weed is dirt weed. Fight me.


Can I still enjoy his show because of Norm Macdonald and Jim Rash?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xanadian: cheeseaholic: wat

Did Tyson bite off your ear?


He tried, but Mr Dream knocked me out with one punch first.
 
toetag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I'm kinda surprised Holyfield is down for this. Isn't he a super religious type? They're not exactly known for loving weed.


Hasn't the last 4-5 years provided enough evidence that "religious" people are hypocrits?  Let's vote for the man who paid for his side hustles to have abortions, pulled out a weapon and said he'd kill his family. Who cares if he represents EVERYTHING that your magic man in the skies stands for.  (just one example)
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: These fake Twitter gags are getting so elaborate.


I assumed it was a Twitter spoof.  25 year old joke, now they want to cash in on it?  Good luck with that I guess.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

genner: What are they growing corn?
Clicks link..........huh


Fark user imageView Full Size


/got to use this twice this month now
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Spartapuss: These fake Twitter gags are getting so elaborate.

I assumed it was a Twitter spoof.  25 year old joke, now they want to cash in on it?  Good luck with that I guess.


If that was here in Texas I'd definitely would buy.  Hope the make a CBD/delta 8 one.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They should make ear lollipops on a Q-tip too!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheGogmagog: Spartapuss: These fake Twitter gags are getting so elaborate.

I assumed it was a Twitter spoof.  25 year old joke, now they want to cash in on it?  Good luck with that I guess.


I think the original Tyson ears were a hot seller.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.