(Metro)   We've never met aliens because we're stupid and they're not   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar obvious tag?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it's the Sophons.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just you
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm before someone mansplains how big space is as though we've never though about it before.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A comedian said it best: for aliens, stopping on earth is like stopping at Stuckeys.

You can Google stuckeys
He was a 1970s comedian
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will never meet aliens, because the universe is so hostile to life, that no civilization can survive long enough to develop the technology required to travel the vast distances required to interact with other civilizations.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like "we're stupid, and they were, too."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a new idea by any means. It's part of the Drake Equation that allows for the possibility that alien civilizations may have a limited life span. The equation has been around since 1961.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just picturing a fleet of alien cameras positioned in a lagrange point, feeding the universe's strangest reality show....
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkregurgitator: I'm before someone mansplains how big space is as though we've never though about it before.


Got me!
 
tcaptain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or (hear me out) we haven't encountered them yet.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is stupidity everywhere, why does everyone think aliens would be different?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkregurgitator: I'm before someone mansplains how big space is


Well, it's much bigger than that
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't see them because all the surviving civilizations are machines. They leave the Earth alone because machine intelligence is just on the cusp of evolving here and they don't want to interfere with that sacred process; it is their prime directive. Organic intelligence is always weak and transient but machine intelligence is forever.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: There is stupidity everywhere, why does everyone think aliens would be different?


Because they think they different themselves. Nobody says "we never met aliens because I am dumb"
 
Earthen [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any civilization we meet that got through the Great Filter would be... not good news for us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjtOGPJ0URM
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The universe is so vast and sparse and old that although there's certainly other intelligent life out there the chances of it coming here, even if this life has somehow managed to travel faster than light, are infinitesimally small.

For all intents and purposes we are alone.
 
ssa5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: I'm before someone mansplains how big space is as though we've never though about it before.


We have generations now who have grown up seeing spaceships zip across not just galaxies (big) but universe (little bigger). For most, travel is just limited to us now, with the assumption in a couple hundred years or so we will be zipping around the galaxy a la Star <insert name>.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: I'm before someone mansplains how big space is as though we've never though about it before.


To give you an idea, it's bigger than a trip to the chemist.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: I'm before someone mansplains how big space is as though we've never though about it before.


I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist, but that's just peanuts to space.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: farkregurgitator: I'm before someone mansplains how big space is as though we've never though about it before.

To give you an idea, it's bigger than a trip to the chemist.


*shakes infinitely improbable fist*
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ssa5: farkregurgitator: I'm before someone mansplains how big space is as though we've never though about it before.

We have generations now who have grown up seeing spaceships zip across not just galaxies (big) but universe (little bigger). For most, travel is just limited to us now, with the assumption in a couple hundred years or so we will be zipping around the galaxy a la Star <insert name>.


The frustrating part is, we basically know how to do it right now. But even the "plausible" forms of propulsion from sci-fi require multiple-suns worth of energy to achieve. Same with shields and "forcefields". We can do it, but we're limited by available energy.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LewDux: farkregurgitator: I'm before someone mansplains how big space is

Well, it's much bigger than that


I mean, you may think it's a long way down to the chemist's but that's just peanuts compared to space.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: farkregurgitator: In before someone mansplains how big space is as though we've never though about it before.

To give you an idea, it's bigger than a trip to the chemist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the civilization that created the reproducing organic human computer never intended the race to last. they left, we somehow managed to sally forth. the time will come we'll end it all. it's overdue, much like a book at a library.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's not a new idea by any means. It's part of the Drake Equation that allows for the possibility that alien civilizations may have a limited life span. The equation has been around since 1961.


Detecting and interacting are two different things, The Drake equation doesn't account for interacting, only detecting.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's probably better for the universe if humanity never reaches that Star Trek, traveling to distant galaxies future.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With the amazing, world changing, civilization altering and most of all DANGEROUS technologies spacefaring civilizations would have mastered, likely eons before humans came up with farming, it would make sense to keep that tech as far away from this species as possible.

Don't even let humans - animals barely out of the trees on the galactic time scale - know such things are possible, let alone real and achievable. They would destroy not only themselves but wide swaths of other races and their planets in very short order.

"A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it."
- Agent Kay, MiB
 
Nimbull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xanadian: MythDragon: farkregurgitator: In before someone mansplains how big space is as though we've never though about it before.

To give you an idea, it's bigger than a trip to the chemist.

[Fark user image 800x497]


Resistance is futile. Your beer-a-logical and brew-a-logical distinctiveness shall be added to our own.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: I'm before someone mansplains how big space is as though we've never though about it before.


"It's big - really big."
 
rewind2846
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Watubi: There is stupidity everywhere, why does everyone think aliens would be different?


If they have survived long enough to invent and use interstellar spaceflight, they weren't stupid enough to use that technology to annihilate each other. That already puts them hundreds of centuries ahead of humans, as every technological leap this species has made, from paper to  computers, they have used to kill other humans.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
img.picturequotes.comView Full Size
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If we use life here on earth as an analog, and think about how many individual forms of life we have, only one of those has the capacity to ponder the question in the first place.

The universe could be teeming with far flung life, but any of it capable of pondering this question with us would likely suffer the same limitations we have.

Coexisting cosmic ships passing in the night, never able to know of each other, let alone meet. Ever.

/my2cents
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Begging your pardon sir, but its a big-ass sky"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's not a new idea by any means. It's part of the Drake Equation that allows for the possibility that alien civilizations may have a limited life span. The equation has been around since 1961.


The Drake equation predates social media so it vastly overestimates the life span of alien civilizations. Not a single galactic civilization has achieved FTL communications after the creation of GlorpBook or InstaGlorp.
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: "Begging your pardon sir, but its a big-ass sky"


big ass-sky

/oblig
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: We will never meet aliens, because the universe is so hostile to life, that no civilization can survive long enough to develop the technology required to travel the vast distances required to interact with other civilizations.


We'll see. Personally I think we will discover alien bacteria within 100 years. And who knows what's in the oceans on Europa and Encladeus? They're both bigger than earths oceans, so I think it's likely that life evolved there, especially if panspermia is correct.

There are countless other planets with the potential for life like our own within 20 light years, and we find more candidates every day. Hell, Titan could have life that's evolved from a methane cycle, we have no idea what kind of life could be there.

My hope is we don't destroy ourselves and see Earth as the rare jewel of the universe it truly is.
 
drayno76
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA: "they now seem to have a theory as to why we haven't found any yet."

Fark user image

Yes, they NOW have a theory, the same set they've had since they started exploring possible consequences of the Fermi Paradox, of which The Great Filter is one of the potentials dreamed up by economist Robin Hanson in August 1996. I had to read the paper in 1997 for my Astronomy class.  I still think that Hanson is just the first to publish the idea, I'm almost 100% sure Einstein, Oppenheimer, and every other physicist that worked on the Manhattan Project had some variation on the concept of the Great Filter.

FTL travel was a fun idea as a kid, but after college, physics classes, astronomy classes and a little bit of age, I'm in the camp that physics will simply never allow FTL travel. I could be wrong but as of right now our understanding of physics says for anything with mass to achieve light it speed would require infinite energy while also obtaining infinite mass. Basically traveling at the speed of light would collapse you into becoming a black hole.

Then there's this whole thing of getting turned into a puddle of goo by you, your vessel, and everything in your inertial frame radiation Hawking radiation around .6-.8c.  So even if you get to 1c before the FastFurious serious, you'll be a puddle of infinitely dense radioactive probability when you get there.

So I'm going with no space faring species has ever achieved > c and the resulting commute to visit anyone at all sucks. Even our oldest radio transmissions haven't had time to reach any further than about 125 light years or a radius of roughly 0.2% of the Milky Way.

We had just started detecting stars wobbling from their planets in the mid90's and just took our first picture of an exoplanet this year from the JWST.

d2r55xnwy6nx47.cloudfront.netView Full Size


There are somethings physics just will not let us do, breaking the speed of light and therefore causality, is more than likely one of those things we will never actually achieve.

Throw in the fact we have no idea if we're a young intelligent planet or in the middle of the universal habitable time zone. We're guessing we're somewhere in the first group of intelligent life to form in the Universe. We've probably looked in the 'place' where life is now, but the time delay of the light has us looking there 10n+ years in the past, so life 'right now' (which is a loaded statement in itself) hasn't had time for its light to reach us.  We're looking at their planet when it was 'fireball' planet or 'methane' planet long before their cells even divided.   

Yes, we've been looking up and wondering since the beginning of humanity.  We're just NOW starting to sort of be able to see out side of our own street corner. Then there's the whole fact we can't even get the carbon units inside a landmass to agree to get along, much less a whole planet. So it's probably better that even if there is life out there, the light from it probably hasn't reached us yet to tell us it's here.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Long before interstellar travel, any civilization would develop really good VR technology and sex bots and would masturbate themselves into extinction by failing to reproduce.

It's called The Great Fapper

Any remnant of such a civilization would be inorganic AIs and sexbots that would probably kill us due to lack of compatible plumbing
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What if we are all the descendants of time travelers from our future that got stuck in the past and it is all one big cosmic fruit loop man???!!!
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
intelligent societies tend to wipe themselves out

Based on what example?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Perhaps they're waiting for us to evolve sufficiently that we can make them go.

A solution to the Fermi Paradox that I have not yet heard is that, sure, there are aliens, and sure, they could have created generational ships, but the atomic attrition* on those ships cannot be escaped. You set out as incomprehensively wise explorers, yet arrive wherever you're going as baffling idiots.

Perhaps I have been too harsh on the Politics tab.

________________
*Potassium is pro-life, but not for a whole life**
**STEM tab, no need to explain. All are wise here.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They are waiting for us to invent something they haven't got yet. Then they will invade and exploit it. Otherwise, why bother? We would be a liability.
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Never trust the Slugs, those guys are real assholes. Engis and Zoltans are pretty laid back.
 
