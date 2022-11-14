 Skip to content
(CNBC) The 'world's largest floating wind farm' produces its first power - which will be used to fuel a North Sea oil and gas field
38
    More: Ironic, Wind power, Renewable energy, wind farm, Fossil fuel, Hywind Tampen's first wind turbine, use of a floating wind farm, Norwegian energy firm Equinor, offshore wind project  
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where would I find the answer to how many barrels of oil does it take to produce the first barrel of oil? Exploration, building the rig, extraction, etc? I realize there are different rigs and more $ might be put in for a greater yield. What about something on the simpler side? Not quite Jed Clampett simple, but a reasonable producing well.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like one of those "good ideas in spirit, bad idea in how it's implemented" things
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Windmills will never power cities.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.


They will at least keep them cool in the summer.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Where would I find the answer to how many barrels of oil does it take to produce the first barrel of oil? Exploration, building the rig, extraction, etc? I realize there are different rigs and more $ might be put in for a greater yield. What about something on the simpler side? Not quite Jed Clampett simple, but a reasonable producing well.


It's the North Sea - there is either overbuilt or flotsam.  Plus, people have to live out there for extended periods of time.  A couple 2x4s and a Home Depot electric drill ain't gonna cut it.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want proof that renewables are cheaper than fossil fuels, I don't think you can do much better than this.  Even a company sitting directly on top of oil and gas finds it cheaper to build a bunch of windmills to power the operation than to burn a bit of the oil and gas.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This will cut CO2 emissions from the fields by about 200,000 tonnes per year"

Doesn't surprise me.  Power generation at offshore fields is very inefficient.  Especially if power has to generated locally.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annnd the oil rigs will continue to flare off methane rather than capture it and use it to power the platforms.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


/24/7 365
//imagine what all that heat could do.
///Just one platform
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shame.  Those windmills could be out selling more records than Elton John.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Where would I find the answer to how many barrels of oil does it take to produce the first barrel of oil? Exploration, building the rig, extraction, etc? I realize there are different rigs and more $ might be put in for a greater yield. What about something on the simpler side? Not quite Jed Clampett simple, but a reasonable producing well.


Judging by the tax breaks and record profits, probably less than half, more than 1/4 of yearly oil production per rig.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Where would I find the answer to how many barrels of oil does it take to produce the first barrel of oil? Exploration, building the rig, extraction, etc? I realize there are different rigs and more $ might be put in for a greater yield. What about something on the simpler side? Not quite Jed Clampett simple, but a reasonable producing well.


https://www.offshore-mag.com/business-briefs/equipment-engineering/article/16760123/reviewing-rig-construction-cost-factors

Maybe extrapolate from this?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.

They will at least keep them cool in the summer.


Windmills do not work that way!
Youtube PmDVHs-juPo
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.


Listen, I know it seems like science fiction when you're shiatposting on a 286 that runs off a 2-stroke generator mounted in the window opening of a bleak Soviet-era high rise, but wind power makes up a pretty healthy 10% of US capacity, or powering the equivalent of many cities.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.


Not with that attitude.
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Where would I find the answer to how many barrels of oil does it take to produce the first barrel of oil? Exploration, building the rig, extraction, etc? I realize there are different rigs and more $ might be put in for a greater yield. What about something on the simpler side? Not quite Jed Clampett simple, but a reasonable producing well.


Based on some publicly available numbers it looks like gasoline takes about 1/3 gallon of energy to produce one gallon (ie gasoline produces 72g of CO2 per MJ of energy but the well to wheel calculations show gasoline on sale today is closer to 99g/MJ). Now that doesn't specifically answer the how much embedded energy is there just in starting the well, because that's probably a site specific value that only applies to a given wellhead and probably pretty closely guarded information, but it does give you a rough idea of how much there is on average over the life of a well plus refining losses (one thing that led to the US becoming a net exporter of petroleum products is our large abundance of cheap natural gas, both for process heating and electricity in the refining process).
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.


Windmills and solar are technological based, that is, they will get more capable and cheaper over time.  Windmills and solar will overtake oil  - it is inevitable.  FF is a sitting duck.  It cannot innovate.  It cannot become more productive.  The machines that use it can of course, but those machines do not care where the power they get comes from.

The fact that you are so stone dead ignorant to not grasp this doesn't make it so.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.

They will at least keep them cool in the summer.


People laugh, but I'm quite literally on a project to work renewable generation into HVAC systems with the goal of utilizing micro grids (I'm focused on solar) to peak shave grid loads across the nation. Essentially, use solar to shade and cool the facilities when sunlight is at its highest.
I'm still trying to figure out if I can use the reduced power in the winter to run the 4 pipe or FHA systems alone... I'm not currently optimistic.

/There's kind of a lot going on there right now.
//Also, you got a mandatory funny for the Futurama reference.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Years ago, there was an anti-nuclear concert in Wisconsin.  To promote alternate energy sources, they brought in windmills to help power things.  However, the wind did not cooperate so to keep up appearances, they connected the windmills to the electric power grids to get them spinning.  As Wisconsin has nuclear power plants, viola, nuclear powered windmills.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raygundan: If you want proof that renewables are cheaper than fossil fuels, I don't think you can do much better than this.  Even a company sitting directly on top of oil and gas finds it cheaper to build a bunch of windmills to power the operation than to burn a bit of the oil and gas.


True that - hauling diesel out there for the electric generator has got to be a giant PITA.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Where would I find the answer to how many barrels of oil does it take to produce the first barrel of oil? Exploration, building the rig, extraction, etc? I realize there are different rigs and more $ might be put in for a greater yield. What about something on the simpler side? Not quite Jed Clampett simple, but a reasonable producing well.


Canada gets f$ck load of oil from oil sands.  Oil sands takes a tremendous about of energy to extract.  It chews up machinery like crazy - which in turn take a bunch of energy to manufacture.

It would be a bit tricky to calculate how much oil is burned in extracting oil from one location to another.   My hunch is that the more expensive oil is to produce that most of the additional cost, is related to burning oil (energy consumption).
 
munko
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

raygundan: If you want proof that renewables are cheaper than fossil fuels, I don't think you can do much better than this.  Even a company sitting directly on top of oil and gas finds it cheaper to build a bunch of windmills to power the operation than to burn a bit of the oil and gas.


they are just trying to improve their ESG score.  and thereby not getting hooked on their own supply.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.


How you think you sound:
Fark user imageView Full Size

How you really sound:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Years ago, there was an anti-nuclear concert in Wisconsin.  To promote alternate energy sources, they brought in windmills to help power things.  However, the wind did not cooperate so to keep up appearances, they connected the windmills to the electric power grids to get them spinning.  As Wisconsin has nuclear power plants, viola, nuclear powered windmills.


Who was playing, Milli Vanilli?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.


They definitely won't.  Because windmills grind grain.  Wind turbines on the other hand....
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.


You're right, they grind grain. Turbines will power cities though.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.

They definitely won't.  Because windmills grind grain.  Wind turbines on the other hand....


DAMN YOU!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gasbags will never power windmills.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Where would I find the answer to how many barrels of oil does it take to produce the first barrel of oil? Exploration, building the rig, extraction, etc? I realize there are different rigs and more $ might be put in for a greater yield. What about something on the simpler side? Not quite Jed Clampett simple, but a reasonable producing well.


Enough that it's still profitable. Until that is no longer the case, humans will continue to pump and burn oil, ruining our long-term survival, for the sake of shareholder value.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some forms of green energy will work better on one part of the globe than in others. In the Northern most part sand batteries are becoming an important part of power storage. Most efficient when used to heat homes where temps reach freezing or below. Right now very inefficient at sending power back to the grid.
Sand batteries won't work everywhere but it is a great use of low quality sand that isn't useful for building.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.


I'm more concerned about the cancer they cause, because too much wind and so forth.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Petey4335: Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.

They definitely won't.  Because windmills grind grain.  Wind turbines on the other hand....

DAMN YOU!


Hey now, great minds and all that.  Also:  2 mother farking seconds. Can we still consider that a simulpost?
 
alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Where would I find the answer to how many barrels of oil does it take to produce the first barrel of oil? Exploration, building the rig, extraction, etc? I realize there are different rigs and more $ might be put in for a greater yield. What about something on the simpler side? Not quite Jed Clampett simple, but a reasonable producing well.


Also: Do they use wind energy to build wind energy?

/Answer: No. Using wind energy to produce wind energy equipment would increase the costs of wind energy equipment, therefore making it less competitive with fossils fuels, which are used to produce wind energy equipment.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This makes a lot of sense... oil needs significant power to extract, and you can't use the stuff you pump out to generate power without refining it first, which is far more efficient when done off site.  And with offshore rigs you've got all this empty ocean sitting around you, and running transmission lines is expensive, so why not offshore wind.

As for this being counterproductive or a waste, it isn't... we can't go green by producing less energy.  Energy efficiency improves over time, and that needs to keep happening, but in the meantime any gaps between supply and demand is filled with coal or gas.  Every MW of wind generated is a MW of fossil fuels that wasn't burned.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Annnd the oil rigs will continue to flare off methane rather than capture it and use it to power the platforms.



Fun fact... a lot of installations do, in fact, use their produced gas whenever they can to run their turbines for power generation.

Depending on the 1001 design & managerial compromises made during the project, fabrication, hook-up & commissioning and operational phases, however, a lot of the time it still ends up being cheaper to bulk buy the required fuels from onshore & ship 'em out and pump 'em aboard into onboard fuel bunkers via supply boats. Multi-fuel systems are somewhat... finicky.

Production ops separate gas, oil, water & sand from what the reservoir sends up from below. Any pumps & equipment to send the various products downstream via their respective streams have a finite capacity and so usually some flaring is necessary for pressure management (stops shiat from bending, breaking & going boom).

Flaring is also part of a rig or installations process to offboard oil & gas in a great big hurrying fark-off pronto. I never saw incidents of 'burning rain', but I have heard flares at almost full burn. Noisy. As. Fark.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If it's replacing natural gas or oil to produce electricity, it doesn't really matter if the power is used to refine oil, or to raise cruelty-free carrots and free-range cucumbers.  It's saving dead dinosaurs from being burned.
 
raygundan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alex10294: dammit just give me a login: Where would I find the answer to how many barrels of oil does it take to produce the first barrel of oil? Exploration, building the rig, extraction, etc? I realize there are different rigs and more $ might be put in for a greater yield. What about something on the simpler side? Not quite Jed Clampett simple, but a reasonable producing well.

Also: Do they use wind energy to build wind energy?

/Answer: No. Using wind energy to produce wind energy equipment would increase the costs of wind energy equipment, therefore making it less competitive with fossils fuels, which are used to produce wind energy equipment.


That... seems unlikely.  Wind power is currently cheaper than every fossil fuel option, nuclear, and most solar.

They still might not be using wind to run their factory because it's in a lousy area for wind and/or on a local grid without much renewable capacity... but it's hard to beat the cost of wind power right now.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Hinged: Windmills will never power cities.

Windmills and solar are technological based, that is, they will get more capable and cheaper over time.  Windmills and solar will overtake oil  - it is inevitable.  FF is a sitting duck.  It cannot innovate.  It cannot become more productive.  The machines that use it can of course, but those machines do not care where the power they get comes from.

The fact that you are so stone dead ignorant to not grasp this doesn't make it so.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

raygundan: If you want proof that renewables are cheaper than fossil fuels, I don't think you can do much better than this.  Even a company sitting directly on top of oil and gas finds it cheaper to build a bunch of windmills to power the operation than to burn a bit of the oil and gas.


Ever go through the regulatory process to build a oil power plant AND a refinery in the ocean AND try to staff them in an ocean?  You can't burn crude oil, so you would need both.  This is the best use case for wind power. Spot power at point of use, where baseline power would be hard/expensive.
 
