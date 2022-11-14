 Skip to content
(Northwest Indiana Times)   Indiana legislature: We're gonna chip away at public schools by taking their $$ to support private schools. And when they have to close buildings because of falling enrollment, force them to sell the buildings for $1. Judges: OK by us   (nwitimes.com) divider line
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"God says it's OK to do this."
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be clear, when they say "private schools" they mean Christian madrassas that enrich the owners.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gotta keep'em stupid.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Keep 'em dumb and they'll keep voting for us!"
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And where that damnable cornfield goes, Ohio is sure to follow.
 
MLWS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Keep the rubes uneducated.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Gotta keep'em stupid.


Need bodies for upcoming armed conflict and massive expansion of prison labor industry.
 
palelizard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PreMortem: To be clear, when they say "private schools" they mean Christian madrassas that enrich the owners.


Right, we wouldn't want the wrong kind of private schools to benefit.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Constitutionally, this ruling appears to be correct.  Government entities under the state level are really just subdivisions of the state.  It's not like a state versus Federal or government versus individual situation.

Of course, just because it's constitutional doesn't mean it's a good idea.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just because you have the power to do something doesn't mean it's a smart thing to do, nor does it mean you're taking that action for a reason other than animus against the target of your action.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PreMortem: To be clear, when they say "private schools" they mean Christian madrassas that enrich the owners.


Either that or fly-by-night "charter schools" that enrich their owners.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: Constitutionally, this ruling appears to be correct.  Government entities under the state level are really just subdivisions of the state.  It's not like a state versus Federal or government versus individual situation.

Of course, just because it's constitutional doesn't mean it's a good idea.


You beat me by two seconds.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I see school districts quietly setting policies that nothing of educational purpose is ever to be thrown away, and then converting all of the closed sites into storage.  Or even doing that within each school, so even as per-school enrollment numbers drop, there are still programs at the campuses.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The fact that one dollar of US tax money can go to Charter or Private schools in the US is farking shameful. Pisses me off and I don't even have kids. I just pay a fark ton of taxes.
 
