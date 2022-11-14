 Skip to content
(WKYC Cleveland)   Wanna buy a movie prop? Difficulty: Cleveland   (wkyc.com)
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a major award!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I visited it and took a tour. I hope the new owners keep it open to the public for tours. They have the inside made up to look the movie and the 1940's in general. And across the street a museum with a lot of things from the movie like the costumes, props, etc. and a gift shop.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: I visited it and took a tour. I hope the new owners keep it open to the public for tours. They have the inside made up to look the movie and the 1940's in general. And across the street a museum with a lot of things from the movie like the costumes, props, etc. and a gift shop.


Same here. It was really interesting to see how the actual house looked in comparison to the one Hollywood "created".

/only a few scenes were shot in the actual house
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The werewolf house from Twilight is also on the market.

Nice little house, one huge problem. It's in Forks.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HASTILY MADE CLEVELAND TOURISM VIDEO
Youtube ysmLA5TqbIY
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to live there. The neighbor's dogs are a menace.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: [YouTube video: HASTILY MADE CLEVELAND TOURISM VIDEO]


At least they're not Detroit!
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd rather have Vecna's house. I'd have to have a gofundme every year to afford decking it out for Halloween, but still.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there any good Chinese food in the area?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Is there any good Chinese food in the area?


I think there's one right next to a bowling alley.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Awww... I was hoping for something associated with Harvey Pekar from American Splendor.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a nice house and the current owner really spent a lot to make it look as much like "Ralphie's house" withing housing codes would allow, but I've heard that it's set in a really skeevy neighborhood. More like a Bumpus neighborhood. Even in the movie itself you can see how dilapidated all the houses were. It was known to be a cracky part of town even back in 1983. Can only imagine how low the property values are now.

betweennapsontheporch.netView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My sister used to live a couple blocks away.

Cool story, I know.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: "A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.


It's a pleasant little movie, and not without its charm, but it's been run into the ground thanks to endless marathons.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: "A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.


Hey, Frances. Settle down before you shoot your eye out
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: "A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: cowsaregoodeating: "A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.

Hey, Frances. Settle down before you shoot your eye out


Go lick a frozen pole.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: cowsaregoodeating: "A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.

It's a pleasant little movie, and not without its charm, but it's been run into the ground thanks to endless marathons.


Oddly enough, if you don't watch the marathons and only watch it once every few years, it's still a pleasant little movie.  It's set well before my time, but the childhood themes were still in full force when I was a kid.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: cowsaregoodeating: "A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.

[Fark user image 281x281]


Thank you, I can also repeatedly, without error, follow the recipe for ice successfully.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: "A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.


I really dislike that movie.  I don't understand the charm of it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: "A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.


Careful. Farkers are pretty emotional about their holiday specials. I got roasted for daring to inform people that charlie brown farking blows.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: "A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.


It's ok, I actually think I dislike it more because it HAS been so overplayed
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bullies: "This movie sucks!!!"

The Bullied: "No, you suck!"
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have been assured that Cleveland rocks.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Walker: I visited it and took a tour. I hope the new owners keep it open to the public for tours. They have the inside made up to look the movie and the 1940's in general. And across the street a museum with a lot of things from the movie like the costumes, props, etc. and a gift shop.

Same here. It was really interesting to see how the actual house looked in comparison to the one Hollywood "created".

/only a few scenes were shot in the actual house


Wait till you see Hobbiton.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The furnace is a piece of shiat
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
hopefully the furnace has been fixed
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I took the tour a few years ago and it was fun.  Got my brother a leg lamp while I was there; he puts it in his front window every year since.

The original decoded Ovaltine message is there, and I especially chuckled at one of the photos on the wall in the upstairs hallway, near the "Ralphie learned a curse word from your son" telephone.  It's Rob Zombie using that phone.

The rooms are a LOT smaller than they look on screen.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Great_Milenko: cowsaregoodeating: "A Christmas Story" is a mediocre/poor movie that gets its popularity by being repeatedly rammed into the brains of TNT/TBS viewers every December.

It's a pleasant little movie, and not without its charm, but it's been run into the ground thanks to endless marathons.

Oddly enough, if you don't watch the marathons and only watch it once every few years, it's still a pleasant little movie.  It's set well before my time, but the childhood themes were still in full force when I was a kid.


For a while, the commercial breaks and timing during the marathon would be a secondary timer for cooking Christmas Dinner. If I put the food in the oven at a certain scene, if would be done by another scene.
 
