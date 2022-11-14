 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Haribo to man who found £4million cheque issued to company: You get nothing. You lose. Good day, sir...Okay, fine. Here's a box of gummies   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

1217 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fark were you expecting? 50% of the value of the cheque?

It was a cheque, moron.

/that's right...cheque
//cheque
///not 'check'
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not like he could have cashed it or anything.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: The fark were you expecting? 50% of the value of the cheque?

It was a cheque, moron.

/that's right...cheque
//cheque
///not 'check'


It's only a check when it's 5 figures or less.  6 figures and up is a cheque.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've been worse.

They could've sent him the sugar-free variety.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Not like he could have cashed it or anything.


What if he changed his name to Johnny Haribo?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now he's the Ex-chequer?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The eagle-eyed traveller - named as Anouar G., 38, from Frankfurt - spotted the huge cheque on a train platform after returning from a visit to his mother.

If it was so huge, why didn't anyone else see it?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Flames chequing line was really banging on Saturday against the jets.

Good thing this guy returned the check.

Today I need to go to SportChek to get some thermal socks.


/Czech
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why he's so mad. Couldn't they have just had another check issued once they realized they lost that one?  It's not like he found cash. Or gold.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with this man, he deserved at least a T-shirt or logo cap.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, if you're doing good for the reward- you're not doing it for the right reason.

And let's be honest. It's a good deed in theory, but sending in a check they've probably already re-issued is more goodness in spirit than a necessary act.

//still, that's not to denigrate anything but his response to the gift.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: Not sure why he's so mad. Couldn't they have just had another check issued once they realized they lost that one?  It's not like he found cash. Or gold.


That is what they did, in fact they requested he destroy the check.  He did nothing for them and is now asking for a handout.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gopher321: The fark were you expecting? 50% of the value of the cheque?

It was a cheque, moron.

/that's right...cheque
//cheque
///not 'check'


It's only a cheque if it's from the Czechoslovakia region of central Europe.
Otherwise it's just a "sparkling IOU."
 
Cheron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We do the right thing because that is what we should do. We don't do it for a tip or reward. That said when a reward is offered that is trivial it sends a message that they don't value what you did. Bet a simple thank you would have gone over better
 
holdmybones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Doesn't Haribo use slave labor to make gummies (in one of the crueler moral quandaries in the world)? Why would this be surprising?
 
thisispete
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.

1. It's a bloody cheque. It probably was already cancelled and reissued. And even if it wasn't it would be useless to anyone but the account holder.

2. I'm a little surprised Germany is still using cheques. Many countries - my own included - have phased them out as bank to bank online transfers have made them obsolete.

3. A good person doesn't do this sort of thing for a reward, it's done because it's the right thing to do. And even if they did expect something for some reason, running to the press is more than a little petty.

4. I freely admit that I might be misjudging this person if it's just the papers reporting whinging on social media that has gone further than the poster intended. Some things are lost in translation and sometimes things are said with sarcasm that aren't taken that way.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Vercotti: I had been running a successful escort agency -- high class, no really, high class girls -- we didn't have any of *that* -- that was right out. And I decided (phone rings) Excuse me (he answers phone) Hello......no, not now......shtoom...shtoom....right......yes, we'll have the watch ready for you at midnight.......the watch.....the Chinese watch....yes, right-oh, bye-bye.....mother (he hangs up phone) Anyway I decided to open a high class night club for the gentry at Biggleswade with International cuisine and cooking and top line acts, and not a cheap clip joint for picking up tarts -- that was right out, I deny that completely --, and one evening in walks Dinsdale with a couple of big lads, one of whom was carrying a tactical nuclear missile. They said I had bought one of their fruit machines and would I pay for it

2nd Interviewer: How much did they want?

Vercotti: They wanted three quarters of a million pounds.

2nd Interviewer:Why didn't you call the police?

Vercotti: Well I had noticed that the lad with the thermonuclear device was the chief constable for the area. So a week later they called again and told me the check had bounced
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why yes, I am Mr Hari Bo.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Doesn't Haribo use slave labor to make gummies (in one of the crueler moral quandaries in the world)? Why would this be surprising?


but don't you find it cute that somewhere little children are making candy for our little children?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Could've been worse.

They could've sent him the sugar-free variety.


That would have been a shiatty thing to do.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey everyone, I did a nice thing because I am a good person and didn't get the recognition I feel I humbly deserve. To the news media.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What the hell did he expect? A multi thousand pound finder's fee?  The company probably had a stop placed on the original check and reissued a replacement long before he found it.

Now granted, good PR (and probably easier logistically) would have been to send him a big box of gummies as a thanks (and a nice press release praising him ... and mentioning the seasonal gummies that are coming out next week ...), but really...oh...Daily Mail... never mind...
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would think 6 packets of gummies for 4 million is normal for the current UK economy?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gopher321: The fark were you expecting? 50% of the value of the cheque?

It was a cheque, moron.

/that's right...cheque
//cheque
///not 'check'


But "as he believes he saved the company millions."

Yeah, he's a bit daft.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair, if you're doing good for the reward- you're not doing it for the right reason.

And let's be honest. It's a good deed in theory, but sending in a check they've probably already re-issued is more goodness in spirit than a necessary act.

//still, that's not to denigrate anything but his response to the gift.


By law in Denmark finders are intitled to 10% of cash sums found.

Only cash though, not something worthless.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dude, you found a canceled cheque, not the Amber Room. Take your free gummies (Haribo gummy bears are fu*king delicious BTW) and STFU.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kids and thieves love it so
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thisispete: Oh FFS.


2. I'm a little surprised Germany is still using cheques. Many countries - my own included - have phased them out as bank to bank online transfers have made them obsolete.


I'm not. My organization does a fair amount of business with German companies and they can be extremely bureaucratic and archaic. One company insisted we mail them a hard copy of an invoice. A pdf would not suffice. And this was for a $3000 USD professional training course that people typically pay for online.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: thisispete: Oh FFS.


2. I'm a little surprised Germany is still using cheques. Many countries - my own included - have phased them out as bank to bank online transfers have made them obsolete.

I'm not. My organization does a fair amount of business with German companies and they can be extremely bureaucratic and archaic. One company insisted we mail them a hard copy of an invoice. A pdf would not suffice. And this was for a $3000 USD professional training course that people typically pay for online.


If there's one thing Germans love, historically, it's paperwork. How do you think we have so much information about the Nazis? They spent half their effort documenting their crimes.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
stupid
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Listen the check was worthless, that's for sure. That said the company did ask him to destroy it and send a photo as proof of that, and he did.

They could have made a bigger show of thanking him. Hell even if they gave him a years worth of gummies, or gummy of the month for the next 5 years they wouldn't have cost the company more than a couple hundred bucks.

If I were this guy I would probably be pissed not because I would have somehow thought I could have cashed the check or gotten a huge payday, but because I would have put that check in a frame and hung it up or had it in a scrap book to show people.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was mine!
- Bo Hari
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wessoman: I agree with this man, he deserved at least a T-shirt or logo cap.


Or a bar towel ...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eh, at least it wasn't a Twitter blue cheque. Those are completely worthless now.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Could've been worse.

They could've sent him the sugar-free variety.


anyone got the link for the original reviews? It's gotta be saved somewhere.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cash? Reward. Check? Gummies are appropriate.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If they were weed gummies, then fair play.
 
2KanZam [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think he's mad that they apparently sent him several bags of D-list gummy flavors, judging by the pickle and licorice bags on top...
 
groppet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Years ago at work I was going through the mystery mail and came across a $3 million check. So I went around to the usual people to figure out what dept it belonged to and all of them said it did not belong to them so I checked with the office manager and she put the word out and nothing. Three weeks later one of the people I checked with comes to me all pissy about a big missing check and when I showed them they got mad about why I didn't check with them and told them I did and checked with her personally and was told it was not theirs and I even showed the email from the office manager from that same day with a scan of the check that she got as well. She was still trying to blame me for holding on to it.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: The eagle-eyed traveller - named as Anouar G., 38, from Frankfurt - spotted the huge cheque on a train platform after returning from a visit to his mother.

If it was so huge, why didn't anyone else see it?


When I read that line I pictured it as one of the gigantic checks they hold up when someone wins a golf tournament.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Absolutely nothing of interest happened.  The Mail is there.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.