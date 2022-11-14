 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Covid fraud group defrauded by founder of Covid fraud group. "Controversy has centered on AFLDS's purchase of a $3.6 million mansion in Naples, Florida., where Gold lives with her boyfriend: a much younger underwear model and fellow Capitol rioter"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see a medical licence revocation and a lot of vertical steel bars in her future.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's Frontline Doctors - isn't that the group that had the demon sperm lady as a spokesperson for a while?  I'm starting to think they might not really have the best health interests of America at heart
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Frontline doctors where desantis found the Florida  surgeon general. The one that questioned vaccines and promoted horse dewormer. Joey Ladapo
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Isn't Frontline doctors where desantis found the Florida  surgeon general. The one that questioned vaccines and promoted horse dewormer. Joey Ladapo


Yes
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a job for the IRS.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 699x361]


That Gif has been getting a workout since the GOP in-fighting ramped up post election.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Sounds like a job for the IRS.


"You signed up for a cult and then were surprised when the cult leader took all the money? Sorry, can't help you."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Sounds like a job for the IRS.


"This looks like a job for... the proper authorities!"

c.tenor.comView Full Size


/Gotta watch Spoony's review of Captain America II: Death Too Soon to get that joke
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I see a medical licence revocation and a lot of vertical steel bars in her future.


In Florida? I see a political career in her future.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone find the email where Steve Bannon explained how right-wing sheep are dumber than fenceposts and offer guidance on fund-raising?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now....if your boyfriend was an underwear model.... You might intentionally  defraud and endanger millions of people for a $3 million house in Florida.

/ also....$3 million is relatively cheap for Florida.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha.jpg
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As AFLDS's leadership squabbles, the group's rank-and-file employees are struggling to fulfill the organization's basic functions, like connecting their supporters with prescriptions for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. "

Wait, what, this is still a thing? People out there are still buying this crap?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A relatively large segment of the population has collectively lost their minds.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 699x361]


Yup.  Not one decent human being involved with this story.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't really judge her without pics of the boyfriend. We need to know if he's worth it.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This picture is just begging for a photoshop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ARISTOCRATS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't con an honest person.

Right-wingers get conned all the time.

Extrapolate.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: America's Frontline Doctors - isn't that the group that had the demon sperm lady as a spokesperson for a while?  I'm starting to think they might not really have the best health interests of America at heart


Pff. That's what someone born of demon semen would say.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, last year some woman at work said she was listening to "frontline doctors" and I knew she was down a rabbit hole. I was talking to CDC epidemiologists who also attend our church. So far, as far as I know, I have not had COVID.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

efefvoC: Can't really judge her without pics of the boyfriend. We need to know if he's worth it.


He's the model for Duluth Trading underwear

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tsjonesosu: This picture is just begging for a photoshop.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


"I promise, you were fine last night"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: A relatively large segment of the population has collectively lost their minds.


Not as large a segment as you'd think....but what they lack in number they make up for in stupidity.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Red America.

If only i had back the money......

https://twitter.com/vacationquotes/status/1473707406584692743
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tsjonesosu: This picture is just begging for a photoshop.

[Fark user image 850x478]


UNPOSSIBLE!  He can't be an underwear model.  He's fully clothed!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: A relatively large segment of the population has collectively lost their minds.


It's not necessarily that they lost their god-damned smooth brains (my emphasis)...

They were scared. And scared people do stupid things.

Donny was endorsing horse paste. It's unsurprising that a few people believed him. The same way that they believed that the Apprentice was real.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans defrauding republicans, I like it.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: efefvoC: Can't really judge her without pics of the boyfriend. We need to know if he's worth it.

He's the model for Duluth Trading underwear

[Fark user image 800x600]


I thought that was Trump?  Kinda looks like him.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

efefvoC: Can't really judge her without pics of the boyfriend. We need to know if he's worth it.


No, he can die too:
rollingstone.comView Full Size

seditiontracker.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy doctors performing bizarre and dangerous medical procedures on society's undesirables?  Where have we heard that before?
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: Anyone find the email where Steve Bannon explained how right-wing sheep are dumber than fenceposts and offer guidance on fund-raising?


Was that a thing? Oh, I'd like to add that to my arsenal of goodies!
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: America's Frontline Doctors - isn't that the group that had the demon sperm lady as a spokesperson for a while?  I'm starting to think they might not really have the best health interests of America at heart


FTFA: "As the Trump administration looked for a quick fix to the pandemic in mid-2020, Gold organized her doctors into a "White Coat Summit"-a widely covered press conference in Washington that earned them a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence. The event was only slightly marred when The Daily Beast reported that the event's breakout star, Dr. Stella Immanuel, also believed that dream-sex with demons could cause dangerous medical conditions."

Typical. She doesn't even mention how many medical conditions can be treated by having dream-sex with demons. I bet it's a lot.
 
A'Tuin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This person is the reason I haven't seen my family since the pandemic. They won't even be around me because I'm vaccinated and 'might hurt them'. I hope prison keeps her from her family for the same amount of time.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading an article, and it wasn't in Reason, where the author was explaining that the AMA had caused the closure of something like half of the medical schools in existence around the turn of the last century and then lobbied for state licensure to be standardized.
When anyone talks of anti regulation remember regulations stop doctors like John Brinkley
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got nothin', just came* to brag say that I pretty recently started a FWB situation with a younger woman who used to be a lingerie model. I dunno about "much" younger though; 8-10yr doesn't seem too egregious, especially in your 30s-40s.

// she lives in Canada, you wouldn't know her
// ethical non-monogamy FTW
* retroactive pun
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: "As AFLDS's leadership squabbles, the group's rank-and-file employees are struggling to fulfill the organization's basic functions, like connecting their supporters with prescriptions for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. "

Wait, what, this is still a thing? People out there are still buying this crap?


Well not as many
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grifters 'R' Us
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tsjonesosu: This picture is just begging for a photoshop.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Wonder what they charge for White Coats with that embroidery?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry, I was finishing a prescription for ivermectin" is not what you want to hear the ER doctor say when she comes in to the room.

And to crazy doctor-lady: he's not that in to you, he's just here for the money.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything associated with MAGA is just full of awful, awful people.

I use awful twice, because they are really awful. But, also because they are awfully bad at being awful people.

But, somehow, our society has such farking loose rules, people can do these things with almost no consequence. Or, those consequences take 30 farking years to manifest.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...working as intended then?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: efefvoC: Can't really judge her without pics of the boyfriend. We need to know if he's worth it.

No, he can die too:
[rollingstone.com image 850x566]
[seditiontracker.com image 656x799]


Such bullshiat. Much snake oil.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The corporations could squeeze more out of us.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'know what I mean, y'know what I mean, eh? Eh?
Fark user imageView Full Size
he provided "security" and "communication support"..."served her tirelessly" as a "Communications Director" and
"Creative Director"...eh,eh? know what I mean
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: OldRod: America's Frontline Doctors - isn't that the group that had the demon sperm lady as a spokesperson for a while?  I'm starting to think they might not really have the best health interests of America at heart

FTFA: "As the Trump administration looked for a quick fix to the pandemic in mid-2020, Gold organized her doctors into a "White Coat Summit"-a widely covered press conference in Washington that earned them a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence. The event was only slightly marred when The Daily Beast reported that the event's breakout star, Dr. Stella Immanuel, also believed that dream-sex with demons could cause dangerous medical conditions."

Typical. She doesn't even mention how many medical conditions can be treated by having dream-sex with demons. I bet it's a lot.


"Only slightly marred"?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Crazy doctors performing bizarre and dangerous medical procedures on society's undesirables?  Where have we heard that before?


Now I have "Angel Of Death" running through my head.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Q&D
 
