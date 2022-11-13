 Skip to content
(CNN) Mr Madison's amendments kills 3 at Mr Jefferson's University
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See also:
UVA Operational Status Board;
Message from UVA President.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn quartering!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What? It's not like it's an Honor Code violation.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The story should be updated, as from everything I've read here in C'ville, it was a former student and not one still attending.

Based on what I've read, the suspect is a former football player who targeted football players who are attending UVA right now.  And they're still at large.  The research park that my wife works at is presently under lockdown as is the university.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: What? It's not like it's an Honor Code violation.


As long as he didn't steal the gun and doesn't lie about it, anyway.

The ghost of Professor John Davis probably would still disapprove.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.


I wasn't.... *takes note*
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: The story should be updated, as from everything I've read here in C'ville, it was a former student and not one still attending.

Based on what I've read, the suspect is a former football player who targeted football players who are attending UVA right now.  And they're still at large.  The research park that my wife works at is presently under lockdown as is the university.


When it comes to football, fark has told me that it's a warrior's code, something that I couldn't possibly understand.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.

I wasn't.... *takes note*


Well, if the guy was over 40...I'd go for White Guy with a MAGA hat.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CAKE - Mr. Mastodon Farm
Youtube 5dbdHqRDm-E


?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: What? It's not like it's an Honor Code violation.


No, it's not.  But it sure is a single sanction.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Chuggernaught is a curse upon this thread.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.


No, because I'm not a bigoted piece of shiat.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.


Really not.  Was this a joke?  Because wow, you missed the uprights by more than UVA's kicker.

And if you're serious, shame on you.  This isn't how many of us think.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know, there's a little known codicil in the 1st Amendment...
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: The story should be updated, as from everything I've read here in C'ville, it was a former student and not one still attending.


Former football player (never played a game), but listed in the (non-public) part of the UVA directory as having current student status as Arts & Sciences Undergraduate.
UVA login credentials required: https://search.people.virginia.edu/person/cdj3gn
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby,+1 on the headline.   It's nerdy, but I grok you.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.


Fark tries to be more like reddit every day.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wonderful.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abb3w: Former football player


LACES OUT!!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
HOTY right there
 
alizeran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Went in to work today (at UVA) and no one was there. So weird, town is a ghost town.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warthog: optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.

Really not.  Was this a joke?  Because wow, you missed the uprights by more than UVA's kicker.

And if you're serious, shame on you.  This isn't how many of us think.


It's how A LOT of people think.
They can dismiss gun violence by compartmentalizing into racism.
And "those people"
So, it doesn't affect them as a member of society because it's 'those people'
It wasn't a 'joke' but sarcasm.
 
zulius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oblig...
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Awwww, the UUuunited States of Dipshiatery, EVERYTHING can be solved with a firearm.

THIS IS THE COUNTRY WE WANT, FOLKS!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

optikeye: Warthog: optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.

Really not.  Was this a joke?  Because wow, you missed the uprights by more than UVA's kicker.

And if you're serious, shame on you.  This isn't how many of us think.

It's how A LOT of people think.
They can dismiss gun violence by compartmentalizing into racism.
And "those people"
So, it doesn't affect them as a member of society because it's 'those people'
It wasn't a 'joke' but sarcasm.


However it sounded in your head when you typed it, it REALLY didn't come out that way.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great headline, subby. But it has an incorrect pluralization. Only one amendment is at the root of the problem.

Again.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Worst player since Melvin Whittaker
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.

Fark tries to be more like reddit every day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

optikeye: Black_Lazerus: optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.

I wasn't.... *takes note*

Well, if the guy was over 40...I'd go for White Guy with a MAGA hat.


When I was taking notes i noted that you were a Maga Hat wearing racist. I could be 50% wrong, you could wear another kind of hat.
 
metric
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm told that in Charlottesville, there's good people on both sides.
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

alizeran: Went in to work today (at UVA) and no one was there. So weird, town is a ghost town.


Getting close to Dumpsgiving
 
Creoena
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone not a fan of Life is Strange?  Do they have something against Blackwell Academy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

metric: I'm told that in Charlottesville, there's good people on both sides.


You have been misinformed.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: optikeye: Black_Lazerus: optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.

I wasn't.... *takes note*

Well, if the guy was over 40...I'd go for White Guy with a MAGA hat.

When I was taking notes i noted that you were a Maga Hat wearing racist. I could be 50% wrong, you could wear another kind of hat.


I bet I've dated more black guys than you.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: Black_Lazerus: optikeye: Black_Lazerus: optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.

I wasn't.... *takes note*

Well, if the guy was over 40...I'd go for White Guy with a MAGA hat.

When I was taking notes i noted that you were a Maga Hat wearing racist. I could be 50% wrong, you could wear another kind of hat.

I bet I've dated more black guys than you.


Well you are doing a good job "saying things racists say" so mission accomplished, I guess.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alizeran: Went in to work today (at UVA) and no one was there. So weird, town is a ghost town.


Shelter in place order still in effect; classes cancelled, only "designated" (critical operations) staff are to report normally; Non-Designated employees "Do not report".

The chance of this sort of low-probability/high-consequence circumstance is one of a few reasons it may seem important to check your email before heading in to work.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: Worst player since Melvin Whittaker


Ouch.  I lived on grounds when that happened.  You're not wrong.  But ouch.
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warthog: Fano: Worst player since Melvin Whittaker

Ouch.  I lived on grounds when that happened.  You're not wrong.  But ouch.


Bastard screwed the football AND basketball team with headcase nonsense.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would kindly ask that any of you in the thread who are also Hoos identify yourselves as such.  I have far too few people farkied in Orange 3 as fellow Hoos.
 
metric
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Creoena: Someone not a fan of Life is Strange?  Do they have something against Blackwell Academy?

[Fark user image 428x207]


It was Allen Saunders.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optikeye: Black_Lazerus: optikeye: Black_Lazerus: optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.

I wasn't.... *takes note*

Well, if the guy was over 40...I'd go for White Guy with a MAGA hat.

When I was taking notes i noted that you were a Maga Hat wearing racist. I could be 50% wrong, you could wear another kind of hat.

I bet I've dated more black guys than you.


I am !00% sure you have, Good for you. You are the type this black guy (meaning myself) wouldn't date.... You and your coded jokes are part of the problem. Bless your heart though.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: I would kindly ask that any of you in the thread who are also Hoos identify yourselves as such.  I have far too few people farkied in Orange 3 as fellow Hoos.


:) CLAS 2000. Wahoowa 97 grad. I know we have a few locals in the thread so far.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: optikeye: Black people, Right?

Whoo..I thought this would be something that affected white people. We're good here. Carry On.

/Don't lie, you were thinking that too.

Fark tries to be more like reddit every day.


More like 4chan.  There's not a single comment like that in the Charlottesville subreddit that I've seen.
 
