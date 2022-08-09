 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 264 of WW3: Can't the Orcs even set a trap competently? Zelensky visits Kherson. Kherson now frontline city after Russian forces withdraw. Ukrainian officials restoring key services. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, formerly Russian-occupied city of Kherson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces, Russian troops, Kherson residents, Russian forces, military formation  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, the first 17 days of November have a larger troop kill than all of October.

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what Zelenskyy's next conspicuous act of leadership will be.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good story this morning from NPR about Ukraine's fighters.

https://www.npr.org/2022/11/03/1133549136/ukrainian-soldiers-kherson-battle-russia

Choice quote:

"We see how they advance, we see how they fight and we were like, 'Okay, is this their best or are they just mocking us?'" recalls Volovyk, who wears a camouflage cap with the message "Don't Worry, Be Ready."
"Then we realized that they're just dumb. There are a lot of them, but they're dumb."
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I wonder what Zelenskyy's next conspicuous act of leadership will be.


Flying an F-16 against an alien mothership
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Good story this morning from NPR about Ukraine's fighters.

https://www.npr.org/2022/11/03/1133549136/ukrainian-soldiers-kherson-battle-russia

Choice quote:

"We see how they advance, we see how they fight and we were like, 'Okay, is this their best or are they just mocking us?'" recalls Volovyk, who wears a camouflage cap with the message "Don't Worry, Be Ready."
"Then we realized that they're just dumb. There are a lot of them, but they're dumb."


Yeah, I just heard that report. Thank the FSM they are so very dumb.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: TommyDeuce: Good story this morning from NPR about Ukraine's fighters.

https://www.npr.org/2022/11/03/1133549136/ukrainian-soldiers-kherson-battle-russia

Choice quote:

"We see how they advance, we see how they fight and we were like, 'Okay, is this their best or are they just mocking us?'" recalls Volovyk, who wears a camouflage cap with the message "Don't Worry, Be Ready."
"Then we realized that they're just dumb. There are a lot of them, but they're dumb."

Yeah, I just heard that report. Thank the FSM they are so very dumb.


Apparently forcing people into service doesn't make for good soldiers. Oh well.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's already getting cold in Ukraine. Gonna be a harsh winter for the Russians.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost 3k tanks and 81k troops. Those numbers are just staggering.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (Phone apps): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Too-Tall: TommyDeuce: Good story this morning from NPR about Ukraine's fighters.

https://www.npr.org/2022/11/03/1133549136/ukrainian-soldiers-kherson-battle-russia

Choice quote:

"We see how they advance, we see how they fight and we were like, 'Okay, is this their best or are they just mocking us?'" recalls Volovyk, who wears a camouflage cap with the message "Don't Worry, Be Ready."
"Then we realized that they're just dumb. There are a lot of them, but they're dumb."

Yeah, I just heard that report. Thank the FSM they are so very dumb.

Apparently forcing people into service doesn't make for good soldiers. Oh well.


I don't think conscription is the reason. Conscription can work well if there is strong support for a war. Go watch Perun's latest on YouTube and then his vid on Russian corruption.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure brave Sir Putin will come out of his bunker and visit the front lines any day now.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I wonder what Zelenskyy's next conspicuous act of leadership will be.


Apparently he dragged his giant brass balls to kherson.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"90k day" (Friday?) calls for something Autumny to quaff, I'm thinking a Pumpkin ale of some sort.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nquadroa: Almost 3k tanks and 81k troops. Those numbers are just staggering.


And Putin is doubling down and sending more troops into the conflict. He's losing his army.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cute Russia is still saying they own Kherson.

/enjoy the raccoon
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if those "regional governors" of the still occupied regions are having a long hard think about "Kherson is Russia forever" guy and his "car accident" on the day of the pullout.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I wonder what Zelenskyy's next conspicuous act of leadership will be.


Weilding a real triding and spearing Pootie with it at 20 meters?
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder


That might be drinkable.  You are slipping Mad...
 
Muta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It says something when you're disappointed to see only 510 orcs liquidated.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I'm sure brave Sir Putin will come out of his bunker and visit the front lines any day now.


he'd get himarsed and he knows it.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder

That might be drinkable.  You are slipping Mad...


The five-spice powder was found in the cursed tomb of an ancient Chinese warlord.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I'm sure brave Sir Putin will come out of his bunker and visit the front lines any day now.


Brave Sir Robin
/assumes this is the joke you were alluding to
//for any of those unfamiliar with The Holy Grail
///and I looked this time to make sure no one else had already done it
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: It's cute Russia is still saying they own Kherson.

/enjoy the raccoon


But it's in their constitution and everything!  See... right here...  It's OURS now!
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: GrogSmash2: KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder

That might be drinkable.  You are slipping Mad...

The five-spice powder was found in the cursed tomb of an ancient Chinese warlord.


So I'd have a rather cranky spirit around?  I'll bring him to work, he can make a friend.

/little shiathead is still throwing shiat off the shelves at night if I'm alone and go somewhere other than my designated work area...
//No, I don't believe in ghosts...
///Something is serious farked in that store at night...
 
Weaver95
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: It's cute Russia is still saying they own Kherson.

/enjoy the raccoon


That actually makes the Russians look even more pathetic.
 
groppet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Putin has them right where he wants them now or something.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder


Anything having something different for breakfast? I'm tired of eggs.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: GrogSmash2: KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder

That might be drinkable.  You are slipping Mad...

The five-spice powder was found in the cursed tomb of an ancient Chinese warlord.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: It's cute Russia is still saying they own Kherson.

/enjoy the raccoon


Pretty sure its already been eaten.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: hotrod2001: It's cute Russia is still saying they own Kherson.

/enjoy the raccoon

Pretty sure its already been eaten.


Enjoy the parasites...  /yeech
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dubious decoy for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I will say, once again, Russia should have sought a no-ask lease in Crimea. 99 years, the equivalent of the existing tax base, no questions about what they're doing. Plenty of other ports for Ukraine, even if they had to dredge them out. But there's so many lies in the Poutaine regime that would never get through.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder

Anything having something different for breakfast? I'm tired of eggs.


Those weren't eggs.

They're an art project that I've been working on to follow up my cake that shot pudding as an example of a coronal mass ejection

Science as Food: Erupting Sun Cake
Youtube aTgzWco1T0k
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder

Anything having something different for breakfast? I'm tired of eggs.


Slice up a potato in half-moons, put in a hot pan with oil. Season with Slap Ya Momma, and cook until deep golden brown, turning once and seasoning again.

Cheese and sour cream optional and entirely not necessary.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 5 to November 11 and the welfare check ins (plus an update from Cobere). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: kbronsito: I'm sure brave Sir Putin will come out of his bunker and visit the front lines any day now.

he'd get himarsed and he knows it.


Caught up on yesterday's thread a short while ago... glad to hear the foot is finally healing up, just in time for *more* fun.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I will say, once again, Russia should have sought a no-ask lease in Crimea. 99 years, the equivalent of the existing tax base, no questions about what they're doing. Plenty of other ports for Ukraine, even if they had to dredge them out. But there's so many lies in the Poutaine regime that would never get through.


There are a lot of things that Russia should have done.  I'd start with free and fair elections with peaceful transitions between administrations.
 
mederu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian Airfield under attack | Ambush of Ruzzians in Ukraine
Youtube WPIS51w2Ruw

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
mederu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
13 Nov: Ukrainians STRIKE a Base with 500 MOBILIZED MEN | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube LNt2003pGSA

Yesterdays "Reporting from Ukraine" (I think I missed this one)
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: hotrod2001: It's cute Russia is still saying they own Kherson.

/enjoy the raccoon

But it's in their constitution and everything!  See... right here...  It's OURS now!


Is this gonna be one of those "from my cold, dead hands" situations? Ok then... If you insist.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder

Anything having something different for breakfast? I'm tired of eggs.


Have you heard about french toast?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: doctorguilty: KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder

Anything having something different for breakfast? I'm tired of eggs.

Slice up a potato in half-moons, put in a hot pan with oil. Season with Slap Ya Momma, and cook until deep golden brown, turning once and seasoning again.

Cheese and sour cream optional and entirely not necessary.


That's a great side for dinner as well. Slap Yo Momma is wonderful stuff.
Mrs. Guilty is on a low-carb diet, though, and I have to find some different options.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I will say, once again, Russia should have sought a no-ask lease in Crimea. 99 years, the equivalent of the existing tax base, no questions about what they're doing. Plenty of other ports for Ukraine, even if they had to dredge them out. But there's so many lies in the Poutaine regime that would never get through.


They had a lease agreement for sevastapol good until 2042. Guess who broke it?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kharkiv_Pact
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: KangTheMad: doctorguilty: KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder

Anything having something different for breakfast? I'm tired of eggs.

Slice up a potato in half-moons, put in a hot pan with oil. Season with Slap Ya Momma, and cook until deep golden brown, turning once and seasoning again.

Cheese and sour cream optional and entirely not necessary.

That's a great side for dinner as well. Slap Yo Momma is wonderful stuff.
Mrs. Guilty is on a low-carb diet, though, and I have to find some different options.


Ham steak and lightly roasted asparagus with lemon, pepper, and a quick hollandaise using the immersion blender method.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

valenumr: GrogSmash2: hotrod2001: It's cute Russia is still saying they own Kherson.

/enjoy the raccoon

But it's in their constitution and everything!  See... right here...  It's OURS now!

Is this gonna be one of those "from my cold, dead hands" situations? Ok then... If you insist.


I'm pretty damned sure the UA is game for that.

The irony is, when this is all said and done, Ukraine is going to have the most battle hardened, one of the best equipped armies in the damned world.  Who's creativity is going to be rewriting strategy and tactics books for the next 3 or 4 decades.

And by the time the rebuild is done, thanks to the reparations and world aid, have one of the most advanced countries in Europe, from tech, arts, education, medicine, manufacturing, etc.

Russia tried to invade a 'weak' neighbour... and the bully discovered he just slugged a 6'6" 250lb slab of muscle with a genius brain who just hadn't 'bloomed' yet.

/oops...
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: nquadroa: Almost 3k tanks and 81k troops. Those numbers are just staggering.

And Putin is doubling down and sending more troops into the conflict. He's losing his army.


He's already lost his army.  What he's losing now are his replacements, his reserve equipment, and his forces from the far east.  Once those are gone, there's not much left.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oneiros: doctorguilty: KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder

Anything having something different for breakfast? I'm tired of eggs.

Those weren't eggs.

They're an art project that I've been working on to follow up my cake that shot pudding as an example of a coronal mass ejection

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aTgzWco1T0k]


I think we can all agree that Malort is a hate crime in liquid form.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who let Kang in the kitchen again?

/spits coffee in nearest trash can.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

valenumr: doctorguilty: KangTheMad: Good morning, I made everyone some Chinese-American coffee. It's coffee with malört whipped cream and five-spice powder

Anything having something different for breakfast? I'm tired of eggs.

Have you heard about french toast?


or baka-san's wife's labia?
 
