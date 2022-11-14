 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Mighty nice of them to let us know they're going to build a ferry in 60 years   (bbc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.
Now that song will be overplayed
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Great.
Now that song will be overplayed


in my head all day.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: vudukungfu: Great.
Now that song will be overplayed

in my head all day.


What are you two on about? What song?
*RFA* oh. Damnit, earworm.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll be dead Jim!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Perhaps a suggestion for making a low carbon version?

Reaction ferries are really clever
Youtube b6utGZQ9Sks
 
WyDave
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Airplane! (1980 movie) - you can tell me I'm a doctor
Youtube hdUkbSWym44
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When they painted that boat was the gun set on "whore?"
 
