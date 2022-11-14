 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Elon Musk demanded a payroll audit to make sure that all the people he was about to pay bonuses to before laying them off were real people. Heywood Jablomie, Amanda Hugenkiss, Hugh G. Rection, Mike Hunt, and I.P. Freely unavailable for comment   (businessinsider.com) divider line
42
42 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Somebody needs to check on X 25 Grimes-impregnate Musk-Bot.  It has no operational parameters.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tug McGroin and his brother Pat look around nervously
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gene Masseth
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Elon Musk is fast becoming synonymous with Homer J. Simpson.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That logic perfectly mimics the uneducated in America. Things are so big and complicated that a single person can't understand them so obviously the only explanation is it must be fake. Find me the evidence!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Elon Musk is fast becoming synonymous with Homer J. Simpson.


You mean MAX POWER!
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they could either provide proof or pay $8.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: NewportBarGuy: Elon Musk is fast becoming synonymous with Homer J. Simpson.

You mean MAX POWER!


I've heard he's rude!
 
LesterB
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I always thought Huge Ackman didn't sound real.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did he sub-contract out the verification to ReCaptcha?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just gotta run it by Weedlord BonerHitler in Legal, first.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: NewportBarGuy: Elon Musk is fast becoming synonymous with Homer J. Simpson.

You mean MAX POWER!


He's gonna be Hank Scorpio when the feds show up pretty soon, and Homer won't be there to kill a few people on the way out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Actually not the dumbest thing. Poor supervision control could add hundreds of no-show-no-work gigs. But you have to verify the whole organization, or you're paying base wages and benefits to ghosts and "friends" of managers. At least from what I learned from watching The Sopranos.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Did he sub-contract out the verification to ReCaptcha?

[Fark user image 640x980]


Sweet Christmas!

MY TIME HAS COME!
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean, verifying weather or not people on Twitter were real or not aaaaalmost got him out of this same exact problem. It's gotta work this time
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Has he actually run a business or is he just a carnival barker?
 
Lexx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any chance that verifying or inventing a huge payroll fraud problem might get him leverage to try and posthoc nullify the buyout?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He probably assumed that everyone who worked from home were just goofing off, or even having second jobs.

Well in line with demanding everyone works onsite for now.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And I hope he was still carrying the "let that sink in!" sink because clearly it hasn't
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am always there hanging around - Harry Parratestes
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boy George Michael Jackson Browne looks on.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's what's happening, Elon, fake employees are bankrupting Twitter. You cracked the case, can't wait until you let your investors know.

Maybe bring the sink again.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What, Robert Paulson doesn't deserve a paycheck?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thankfully, I.C. Wiener is safe
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This might seem like a stupid thing to ask for. However when you are Elon Musk and were just forced to spend 44 billion to buy a company despite it having bot problems beyond your initial expectations, this in fact was a necessary thing to do.

Wouldn't want a bot to get a bonus would you?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Has he actually run a business or is he just a carnival barker?


He was born into wealth and that made him a genius, which was confirmed when he wealthily wealthed someone else's ideas into some wealth, and a wealth-obsessed wealthy media wealthed the world the notion of his wealth being really wealthy.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lexx: Any chance that verifying or inventing a huge payroll fraud problem might get him leverage to try and posthoc nullify the buyout?


What part of his unconditional buyout offer are you not getting? He literally waved due diligence conditions in his offer. He tried to back out or negotiate a lower price, but the Twitter lawyers just kept pointing to his buyout offer terms. He closed because his lawyers finally convinced him that the Chancery Court judge was going to go by the letter of the contract, not Musk's public tantrum.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Has he actually run a business or is he just a carnival barker?


He hired other people to run his businesses and then took credit for their work.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Barry McCockiner
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alik Alotapus, Buster Haimen, and Mojnin Knightley seen nervously standing around the water cooler.
 
Dumahim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So he's gone from worrying about bot accounts to bot employees?  It's like his dog got run over and killed by a bot and he's on the path of vengeance.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Has he actually run a business or is he just a carnival barker?


It's my understanding that he doesn't "run" shiat.

He brands companies with his affiliation, and then advertises them until techbro's sign on.

He doesn't do any of the 'under the hood' aspects of any of his companies.

He goes to meetings and likely get a shiatload of information thrown at him, and retains a nominal amount of it so he can talk about it in public without being completely shut down by journalists. This is to include space x, tesla, or now twitter (it seems that the jargon is harder for him to absorb in the case of twitter, so he still sounds like a dunce when speaking on it).

He isn't tony stark. He is the human version of the eyebrow aliens from TNG. If I owned any stock in any of the companies he owned I would sell it before people catch on and the value tanks.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dumahim: So he's gone from worrying about bot accounts to bot employees?  It's like his dog got run over and killed by a bot and he's on the path of vengeance.


"These bot people that you're speaking of, are they in the room right now?"
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Ragin' Asian: Has he actually run a business or is he just a carnival barker?

It's my understanding that he doesn't "run" shiat.

He brands companies with his affiliation, and then advertises them until techbro's sign on.

He doesn't do any of the 'under the hood' aspects of any of his companies.

He goes to meetings and likely get a shiatload of information thrown at him, and retains a nominal amount of it so he can talk about it in public without being completely shut down by journalists. This is to include space x, tesla, or now twitter (it seems that the jargon is harder for him to absorb in the case of twitter, so he still sounds like a dunce when speaking on it).

He isn't tony stark. He is the human version of the eyebrow aliens from TNG. If I owned any stock in any of the companies he owned I would sell it before people catch on and the value tanks.


Yeah, I was amazed to learn he sued to be a "Tesla Cofounder" since his big thing was investing in what 2 individuals already had set up... Now legally 5 people have to be recognized. He's done jack shiat besides use questionable paypal blood emerald money
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Ragin' Asian: Has he actually run a business or is he just a carnival barker?

He hired other people to run his businesses and then took credit for their work.


This is not what those same people said.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If Musk really wants to save Twitter he should charge five dollars a month for total twit, plus add a swear jar.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Joke's on him! I got my hot cocoa sampler box AND my Guiness bar towel yesterday and I've never even twatted!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is the man who is in court right now trying to defend his compensation scheme from Tesla (there are limits on such things when you have a publicly traded company).
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dang.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

