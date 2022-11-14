 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Remember Monkeypox? No, you forgot it. Here's why   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Epidemiology, rare global outbreak of monkeypox, Vaccination, rate of new cases, Early diagnosis, Infectious disease, Public health, good news  
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again - contact tracing is meaningless without diagnosis and isolation. We are doing neither with Covid right now, and that's why Canada's hospitals have filled the fark up with little kids. The littlest Littles had their ungs carved out by so-called "asymptomatic" Covid last year, when we re-opened too fast, and we never really sustained diagnosis anywhere near necessary levels. Now the Littles are in hosptials because normal flu and colds are shredding their already farked-over lungs. because, as Canadians decided to kill their children early (good luck seeing those kids survive hgh school, at this rate of flu/RV-hospitalization and Covid re-infection), just to go to work and pay landlords. We in Canada are watching children be permanently disabled, and yet we're letting Doug Ford make it worse and worse each month. All because we absofarkinglutely have decided, en masse, to ignore diagnosis and isolation. :(

But no, that article will be discussed in this thread as proof of how wonderful contact tracing on phone apps saved us and continues to save us, all farking hail California's dipshiat coders, and let's cancel our single payer healthcare because Sobeys lowered its wages. :(
 
sleze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also, it's not deadly and really only affected promiscuous gay men.  It never really broke out into the general population so it fizzled.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sleze: Also, it's not deadly and really only affected promiscuous gay men.  It never really broke out into the general population so it fizzled.


There isn't a disease in existence that selects for orientation or for frequency of sex, barring increased odds of catching some sort of close contact/sexually transmittable disease in general with more sex - doesn't change your odds of getting anything specifically
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: sleze: Also, it's not deadly and really only affected promiscuous gay men.  It never really broke out into the general population so it fizzled.

There isn't a disease in existence that selects for orientation or for frequency of sex, barring increased odds of catching some sort of close contact/sexually transmittable disease in general with more sex - doesn't change your odds of getting anything specifically


No diseases hate the gays! Remember aids? OMG ONLY THAT'S GOT THE AIDS

farks sake people actually believe this shiat
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only gays*

Even my phone knows that post was full of shiat
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because it was overhyped in the first place, partly by people spreading fear about a new pandemic and lockdowns, and partly by people motivated by its disproportionate effect on promiscuous gay men to spread hate in that direction? Because, when the medical professionals responsible for such things are left to do things rather than having a 24 hour news cycle telling people to hate and fear them, they get the job done? It's weird how not-newsworthy competence is.
 
