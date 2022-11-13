 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Care facilities risk being on 60 Minutes if people are allowed to see how they treat the elderly   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why I visit almost every day
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring your loved ones to Musty Pines!
Youtube tz50JB3qbTo
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're worried about being vilified if someone films you at work, you're, uh, doing it wrong.

If someone filmed my lectures the most "vilified" I'd get is "maybe a bit boring," "that explanation was confusing," "should not have laughed at student's joke/silly behavior."

Film me any time.
 
totallycomposmentis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Vilified? I understand COVID precautions, but these carers need to be monitored. Here's a snippet of a message from my Mom, who is in a long term care facility, in TN, after breaking her back, from Saturday:

"My roommate was left alone in the bathroom today...not supposed to happen.
She fell and fortunately only her face got hurt.  It just never, ever should have happened!
This place didn't even contact her daughter!  That is against the law!
Her daughter and I text and chat all the time so, I called her once everyone left the room.
Only reason anyone came is I turned on the call button and then I screamed for help."

If family isn't allowed around or can't be around to make sure basic needs are being met in a timely and professional manner, then social services, or some outside party, should have to inspect and interview regularly, wherever possible. And taking away contact from the outside world, no matter precautions, is just asking for abuse.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
....stopped phone calls between residents and loved ones for fear that handsets could get infected.

So a couple of telephone handsets get Covid, what's the big deal?
 
