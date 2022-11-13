 Skip to content
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where's the beef?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's nice
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
beef
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a heel
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah, my prof? He beefs! 125 times in one lecture, baybee!"
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He also had to say peepee several times.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's like 1-1/3 beefs per minute. (1.33bgm)

/"beeves" isn't in my spell-checker
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wendy's - 'Where's the Beef ' Ad (Original - 1984)
Youtube 1FZNYXKHwNw
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
beef?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Q:  What do you call a cow with Parkinson's Disease?
A:  Beef Jerky
 
VYV
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/beef
 
algman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image image 480x694]


What's with the link shaming? I thought this was a safe space.
Beefcake!
 
algman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Darling autocorrect
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

algman: bughunter: [Fark user image image 480x694]

What's with the link shaming? I thought this was a safe space.
Beefcake!


Sounds like you should consult a therapist.

www.therapistfinder.com
 
