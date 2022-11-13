 Skip to content
Rudolph comes early this year
12
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They make pills for that
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PNSFW
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Sujeckis said the deer got scared and trapped itself upstairs while trying to get out.

Same thing Dahmer said about those kids.  WAKE UP, THESE PEOPLE ARE KIDNAPPING AND TORTURING DEER!!!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let this be a lesson to you monsters who put up your Christmas Decorations before Thanksgiving.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Giuliani had a family gathering or something.
///icky image
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The buck stops here.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: They make pills for that


And personal assistants:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a deer breaks into your house you should stand your ground, shoot it, and after processing eat it.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comes early, indeed.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, forcible entry AND breaking into a house.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's not his nose.
 
