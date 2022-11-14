 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   I Scream, You Scream, we all scream for The Scream being bothered by two idiots   (abc.net.au) divider line
37
    More: Dumbass, Edvard Munch, The Scream, Norway, Vincent van Gogh, Last month, Climate activists, Expressionism, Claude Monet  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Nov 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stop this shiat already.  This is not the way to do it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How can we gain more attention and sympathy for the cause?   Hmmm.....

I GOT IT!!!!!!  Vandalism, and public displays of attention whoring!!!
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I scream, you scream, we all scream when the oxygen masks deploy.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, Sidney
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brace yourself for a lot of anti-soup replies from losers. The soup strategy is working.
Nobody was talking about soup before they threw the soup. Soon we will build a pyramid of soup cans so high that no one person can knock it over.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are not helping, kids.


I read today that some chicken dips tried to ruin a Nature-loving Canadian, Emily Carr's, painting by throwing maple syrup on it.

If that isn't the dumbest thing done in Canada since the Trucker Occupation it must be the Tory leadership convention.

Prove me wrong.

Bonus points if you are not Canadian.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Jarmusch - Down By Law (1986) scene "i scream you scream for ice cream"
Youtube BC5HmhejMi8
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Stop this shiat already.  This is not the way to do it.


Sure it is. They aren't damaging the works. And you're talking about it.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: How can we gain more attention and sympathy for the cause?   Hmmm.....

I GOT IT!!!!!!  Vandalism, and public displays of attention whoring!!!


Also known as "protest".
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: You are not helping, kids.


I read today that some chicken dips tried to ruin a Nature-loving Canadian, Emily Carr's, painting by throwing maple syrup on it.

If that isn't the dumbest thing done in Canada since the Trucker Occupation it must be the Tory leadership convention.

Prove me wrong.

Bonus points if you are not Canadian.


Is Quebec excluded from this challenge?
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: You are not helping, kids.


I read today that some chicken dips tried to ruin a Nature-loving Canadian, Emily Carr's, painting by throwing maple syrup on it.

If that isn't the dumbest thing done in Canada since the Trucker Occupation it must be the Tory leadership convention.

Prove me wrong.

Bonus points if you are not Canadian.


On the flip side all of the paintings are covered by glass. None of these have actually been damaged.

From an interview I read with one of the protest leaders they purposely pick art which is protected, and they don't intend to damage anything.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I finally got the joke after the last one, they're anti-oil, and attacking oil paintings. But it's boiled linseed oil.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: aleister_greynight: Stop this shiat already.  This is not the way to do it.

Sure it is. They aren't damaging the works. And you're talking about it.


People are talking about how vandalizing things in the name of your cause isn't the way to get what you want (cf. Jan 6). If anything it accomplishes the opposite. In fact, I'm going out and revving my SUV engine right now.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for people defacing old famous art works, but don't do it to protest climate change.

Do it to protest the art racket.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Stop this shiat already.  This is not the way to do it.


What's the better way?  The ways we've used to this point aren't working.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phoenix352: brantgoose: You are not helping, kids.


I read today that some chicken dips tried to ruin a Nature-loving Canadian, Emily Carr's, painting by throwing maple syrup on it.

If that isn't the dumbest thing done in Canada since the Trucker Occupation it must be the Tory leadership convention.

Prove me wrong.

Bonus points if you are not Canadian.

On the flip side all of the paintings are covered by glass. None of these have actually been damaged.

From an interview I read with one of the protest leaders they purposely pick art which is protected, and they don't intend to damage anything.


Maybe the media can stop reporting it then.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: aleister_greynight: Stop this shiat already.  This is not the way to do it.

What's the better way?  The ways we've used to this point aren't working.


Trump still draws breath, doesn't he?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I scream for Morphine
 
fsbilly
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jjorsett: fsbilly: aleister_greynight: Stop this shiat already.  This is not the way to do it.

Sure it is. They aren't damaging the works. And you're talking about it.

People are talking about how vandalizing things in the name of your cause isn't the way to get what you want (cf. Jan 6). If anything it accomplishes the opposite. In fact, I'm going out and revving my SUV engine right now.


Yes. This is exactly the same as January 6th. You're a mental giant.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
is this the thread where we get mad about art that isn't damaged at all more than the actual planet?
 
Amoment
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Get some balls.  Art is Art.
Throw paint at idiots.
No beer cans.
PAINT CANS!
Commit
 
totallycomposmentis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't like or reply to their tweets. The splashings will continue until the followers increase!
 
Amoment
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It would be 22nd century Art.
Failed fails.
The Art will be beautiful.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Stop this shiat already.  This is not the way to do it.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark gettin a bit curmudgeonly
Fark user imageView Full Size

ugh
 
Amoment
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Paint isn't posionous.
Fling red or black oil.
Attacking Art is nothing.
Tar & feathers is Art at this point
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we had the 1974 World Book Encyclopedia and this painting was on the same page as the entry for mumps.  For years I thought it depicted the anguish of mumps.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: ...public displays of attention whoring!!!


That would make a great name for a punk band.
 
Amoment
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark. Paint isn't posionous.
They don't know Art is Art in house.
Throw paint somewhere else.
It's Art. It's paint.
Oh ummm assault?
Commit
 
alex10294
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fsbilly: aleister_greynight: Stop this shiat already.  This is not the way to do it.

Sure it is. They aren't damaging the works. And you're talking about it.


But: We're talking about how much we hate the attention whores. I'm going to drive my F350 to the post office tomorrow instead of the car, just because of this.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

replacementcool: is this the thread where we get mad about art that isn't damaged at all more than the actual planet?


Yes, the property of the elites is perfectly safe.  Everything else, including their art, is soon to be doomed.  But at least Muffy and Winston can host art parties until then.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They need to find allies who can't be bought off.

Two people in Norway are the vanguard of a planetary movement? Not likely.

Who has not been bought off in 30 plus years? Homeless people, people with mental health or drug problems. Underemployed, unemployed, immigrants. I know it is tough, but maybe there are disenfranchised people in America if you look really hard. Maybe young women whose rights have been recently threatened? If you want to make the message confusing, call it FUTURE LIVES MATTER and just keep stretching that umbrella.

Get all those people together and form a say.... GREEN PARTY and agitate together to get what you want. It worked in Germany. It has brought a lot of pressure throughout Europe.

But most of all, you won't have to worry about being co-opted or undermined because buying off homeless people costs a lot more than buying off Greenpeace. Politicize homeless people in the US and you have really got something that is loud, visible, unpleasant, and it is not going away unless people take it seriously.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abox: When I was a kid we had the 1974 World Book Encyclopedia and this painting was on the same page as the entry for mumps.  For years I thought it depicted the anguish of mumps.


When I was a kid in the 70s I misread the dictionary and thought Hotel California was talking about the warm smell of colitis rising up through the air.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Better call a lawyer, morons.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.