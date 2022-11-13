 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Kenyan reporter has report interrupted by someone nosing in   (twitter.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1433 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cute!   He held out longer than I would have.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got your nose!!!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really was cute and amusing.
 
MrSinister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first time that man has had an appendage flop on his head...
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things that could happen in the middle of elefinks, that's definitely the most adorable
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He kept it together way longer than I would have.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was going to manage to get through the whole piece with a straight face, but not quite.

Well done that guy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Otera: Got your nose!!!


With its nose. Isn't that like dividing by zero?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know what an elephant can do with its trunk? Any god-damned thing that it wants.

/ elephants can easily kill a human
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrSinister: Not the first time that man has had an appendage flop on his head...


Your experience is evident!
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You know what an elephant can do with its trunk? Any god-damned thing that it wants.

/ elephants can easily kill a human


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nytmare: iheartscotch: You know what an elephant can do with its trunk? Any god-damned thing that it wants.

/ elephants can easily kill a human

[Fark user image image 480x360]


The Simpsons - Animals are a lot like people, Mrs. Simpson
Youtube mwIMUgeroSs
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

First thing I thought of.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know that elephant knew exactly what it was doing.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: You know that elephant knew exactly what it was doing.


Probably. They're smart, and have a sense of humor.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He was trombipulated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.