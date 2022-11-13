 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   It's high time that those big bongs returned   (bbc.com) divider line
13
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But I read that medium sized bong hits are better than big bong hits...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"These are not the bongs you're looking for."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Big Ben's Bongs are the biggest bongs around.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Knew a guy in college that had one between 5-6 ft. It was kept horizontally on the wall above the couch.

To use it you had to have a small team of stoners. The smoker would have to stand on the arm of the couch in the corner while a light support team of 1-2 supported the middle of the device in case you were wobbly on top of the couch...

The fire control team (another 1-2) would be responsible for packing the weed, lighting it, and pulling the slider when you were ready...

How would they know you were ready? Fire control team who would receive their instructions from a spotter/foreman who examined the facial and hand gestures of the smoker so that the fire control team would know the right time to pull the slide.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Knew a guy in college that had one between 5-6 ft. It was kept horizontally on the wall above the couch.

To use it you had to have a small team of stoners. The smoker would have to stand on the arm of the couch in the corner while a light support team of 1-2 supported the middle of the device in case you were wobbly on top of the couch...

The fire control team (another 1-2) would be responsible for packing the weed, lighting it, and pulling the slider when you were ready...

How would they know you were ready? Fire control team who would receive their instructions from a spotter/foreman who examined the facial and hand gestures of the smoker so that the fire control team would know the right time to pull the slide.


I had one like that. I have pics somewhere. I'm too lazy to get out of bed. Maybe I'll share tomorrow. Lol
 
zerkalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sometimes it seems like this big bong is where I never leave
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Knew a guy in college that had one between 5-6 ft. It was kept horizontally on the wall above the couch.

To use it you had to have a small team of stoners. The smoker would have to stand on the arm of the couch in the corner while a light support team of 1-2 supported the middle of the device in case you were wobbly on top of the couch...

The fire control team (another 1-2) would be responsible for packing the weed, lighting it, and pulling the slider when you were ready...

How would they know you were ready? Fire control team who would receive their instructions from a spotter/foreman who examined the facial and hand gestures of the smoker so that the fire control team would know the right time to pull the slide.


Big bong theory?
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shame on Subby.

Had me thinking Sofia Vergara was getting a new show.
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Big Ben is the bell, not the tower.

Er, there's no way they ever filled the tower with smoke.

You have my permission to use that pneumonic.
 
