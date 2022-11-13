 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Shreveport, Louisiana is pissing meth   (audacy.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Must be the vampires.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine with me, so long as they don't mess with pith.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mmmmm, the best part.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Europe studies indicate meth in wastewater is contaminating lakes and has been found in trout "

Great.  Soon even more folks won't show up to work when "the fish are biting."

/It's a southern thang
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll have the trout."

20 minutes later: "I'm gonna write a screenplay about a boy who grows up along the banks of the Mississippi and murders his whole family then becomes Governor of Louisiana right after inventing a process that make cars run on tapwater. . ."
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
meh
it's Shreveport

they need something to make it bareable
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But I don't want meth trout.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jessa Reed - Meth Pee - This Is Not Happening - Uncensored
Youtube VcMIeyjggbM
 
eckspat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if they've tested the Methethepee River yet.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meth, the drug of poverty and Nazis.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whoever designed that website is on meth.
 
