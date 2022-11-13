 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Man departs Cockermouth headed for Lickey End   (indy100.com) divider line
    Spiffy, England, Lake District, North West England, Lancashire, Wolverhampton, Cumbria, West Midlands, Manchester  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The end!
 
Bondith
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My grandma is from Cumbria (formerly Cumberland, formerly Cumbria), and she kept newspaper clippings of her own grandparents' obituaries.  One of them died under "queer circumstances" in Cockermouth.
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RIP Gaspode
 
gaspode
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skyotter: RIP Gaspode


Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated, though it does still itch in damp weather.

*Bark*
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Geez, won't you antigunners ever stop with all your cock jokes? We get it. You hate cock. Cock is bad so you shop at Badcock and avoid Dicks sporting goods.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
List incomplete with Butts Wynd in St. Andrews
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
if i could lickey my end....
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You never go Lickey End.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In the USA, it would have to be a road trip rather than a hike, but Pennsylvania has enough unfortunately named towns for it. Plenty of other states have a few, so one could conceivably make it a bucket list for countrywide travels.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This thread has happened before & it will happen again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Night on Dildo
Youtube CbLoTHQjves
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You better stay away from Cockermouth Road.

DUH DUH DUH DUH-DUH!  Hey!
 
