(WTAE)   A couple of stinkers arrested after nearly $23,000 in perfume stolen from mall   (wtae.com) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Those wavy cartoon lines gave them away.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should've stuck with printer ink. Double the value, none of the stink.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I didn't steal anything, the bottles said sample on them!"
 
ybishop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
147.....dollars.....per.....ounce!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What did they do with the single 1.5 oz bottle of perfume
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somebody gave me an ounce of parfum once.  It was nice, but it made me wonder if they thought I needed it.  I wore it a couple of times and no one commented any more so than usual, so I put it aside for special occasions.  The next time I pulled it out, it had turned dark and smelled really bad.  I think I'm just not cut out for the finer things.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

